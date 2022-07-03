These are the Best Cases for your Kindle Paperwhite in 2022

The Kindle Paperwhite is the most popular and best-selling e-book reader in Amazon’s Kindle lineup. It offers a bigger and better display than the base Kindle while also borrowing some of the premium features from the top-of-the-shelf Kindle Oasis. Last year, Amazon introduced the Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen, bringing a revamped design, a bigger display, USB-C port, and faster performance.

Whether you pick up the newer model or, the older one, we highly recommend putting your precious Paperwhite in a protective case. While the Paperwhite is more durable than the base model due to its IPX8 rating, its plastic body and display can still pick up scratches fairly easily.

The best Kindle Paperwhite cases are lightweight, made from durable material, and feature cool designs. Most cases offer a smart wake/sleep feature, while some also have a built-in stand for hands-free reading. Here are the best cases for the Paperwhite 11th Gen and Paperwhite 10th Gen.

The Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen and it’s predecessor 10th Gen have different dimensions, and hence, use different cases. Please ensure you pick the case that matches your product.

Best cases for Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen

Best cases for Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen

These are the best cases for the Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen and Paperwhite 11tth Gen. If you want full-body protection, go for the official fabric case or Fintie Slimshell case. The CoBack case is also a great option, and it comes with a waterproof exterior. For a basic level of protection, Deteck’s clear case should be sufficient. We also have some fancy options in the form of Huasiru and MoKo. Before you hit the buy button, be sure you check the compatibility with your model as the Paperwhite 10th and 11th Gen have different dimensions, and thus a case made for one model won’t fit the other.

