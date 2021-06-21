Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best deals on Razer laptops, keyboards, mice and headphones

Amazon Prime Day is underway, and as always, brands are offering hefty discounts on some of their most popular products. So whether you have been eyeing that sleek RGB keyboard or a comfy gaming chair, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to score some of your most desired peripherals at a fraction of their usual price. Razer is offering some amazing deals on laptops, keyboards, headphones, and everything in between for gamers. Below, we have rounded up the best deals on Razer products for you to save you time and trouble.

Razer Blade 15 Razer’s Blade 15 laptop delivers a powerful gaming experience in a compact footprint. It packs a 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz display, 10th gen Intel i7-10750H with up to 5.0GHz clock speed, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and of course Chroma RGB lighting. $999 on Amazon

Razer DeathAdder V2 The Razer DeathAdder is one of the most popular wired gaming mice around. It uses new Razer Optical Switches, which the company says are 3x faster than traditional switches. It supports up to 16.5 million colors with included preset profiles and syncs with other Razer Chrome-enabled and Phillips Hue products. $39.99 on Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Headset Razer's Blackshark V2 gaming headphones offer truly realistic sound with THX 7.1 spatial surround sound and superb sound isolation with special closed earcups. They feature 50mm Triforce Titanium sound drivers, cooling gel-infused cushions, and a detachable microphone. $79.99 on Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2 Headset The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro are just like the BlackShark V2 but offer both wireless and wired connectivity. They have neutral sound out-of-the-box and come with a detachable mic. $139.99 on Amazon

Razer Huntsman Mini Keyboard A 60% gaming keyboard with Razer’s new Linear Optical switches that offer 15-30 percent shorter actuation distance than other linear switches. The keyboard features oil-resistant PBT keycaps, Chroma lighting, and fully programmable macros with Razer Hypershift support. $99.99 on Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical keyboard features smooth Yellow switches with an actuation point of just 1.2mm. It also has an ergonomic wrist pad, double shot ABS keycaps, and a transparent switch housing that allows for bright RBG lighting. $179.99 on Amazon

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair Razer’s Iskur gaming chair has an ergonomic, fully adjustable lumbar curve that provides total support to your lower back. It's made with multi-layered synthetic leather and high-density foam cushions for maximum durability and comfort. $499.99 on Amazon

Razer Firefly V2 Mat The Razer Firefly Hard V2 mouse pad is a perfect companion to your RGB mouse and keyboard. Apart from its main highlight, RGB lighting, it also offers a micro-textured surface for precise pixel-tracking, a non-slip rubber base, and a built-in mouse cable manager. $33.99 on Amazon

Razer Kiyo Pro webcam No, this webcam doesn’t have RGB lighting, but it does offer uncompressed Full HD 1080p 60fps footage for crisp video calls and game streaming and an ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with HDR support that adapts to any lighting. $151.99 on Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse The Razer Viper Ultimate is one of the best gaming mice on the market right now. It weighs just 74g and offers up to 5 onboard memory profiles, 20K DPI optical sensor, Chroma lighting, 8 programmable buttons, and new optical mouse switches with light beam-based actuation. $89.99 on Amazon

There you have it: Best deals on Razer’s most popular keyboards, mice, headphones, and laptops. Razer is offering at least 22% to 25% on most products during Prime Day. The best deal among all is the Razer Viper Ultimate mouse which you can get for $89.99, a good $60 discount on its list price. The Razer Blade 15 has also received a hefty $500 discount on its normal price. Meanwhile, the Razer Huntsman Mini and BlackWidow V3 Pro gaming keyboards are down 22% and 23% from their list price, respectively.

If you have been looking for some high-quality RGB headphones without breaking the bank, you can pick up the Razer BlackShark V2 at $79.99. Meanwhile, the BlackShark V2 Pro, a wireless variant of the V2, is available at $139.99 right now. Do note that these Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Which products will you be picking up from this list during this year’s Prime Day sale? Do let us know in the comments below.