Although the CPU arms race between Intel and AMD is still raging on, Intel has been losing some ground lately. Its latest Arrow Lake chips are fast, but they lag behind AMD Zen 5 in terms of efficiency, and users are already running into reliability problems with these new Intel processors. If it's time for an upgrade, we recommend you go with AMD. Here are the best AMD CPU upgrades that will let you enjoy the efficiency and reliability that today's Ryzen chips can deliver.

The best AMD CPU upgrades for your PC

AMD's all-new Ryzen 7 9700X not only undercuts its predecessor, but it's more powerful and sips less electricity. 8 cores and 16 threads will ensure all your favorite games run as intended by the developers, and a 5.5 GHz boost speed will make easy work of heavier loads.

Great single and multi-core performance

Ready for overclocking

No stock cooler

No DDR4 RAM support

The latest crop of Zen 5 chips has set a new standard for efficiency and the Ryzen 7 9700X might be our favorite of the bunch. It's an eight-core, 16-thread AM5 CPU with a boost clock speed of 5.5GHz, so it offers plenty of muscle for workstations and gaming PCs. AMD's updated Zen 5 architecture also shines here. This chip boasts a thermal design power rating of 65, and it's one of the most energy-efficient processors of 2024. The Ryzen 7 9700X has effectively set a new bar for thermals and power draw.

The Ryzen 7 9700X is also a very compelling value. It comes in at a $359 MSRP, which is less than that of its Zen 4 predecessor. It's good to go with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory, although unfortunately, it doesn't support DDR4 RAM. If you're using this CPU to upgrade an older system, you might need to grab a good DDR5 RAM kit to go with it (but at least it gives you a good excuse to upgrade your memory). It also doesn't come boxed with a stock cooler, so that's an additional expense. Still, for the price, we're not complaining. Those quibbles don't change our opinion that the 9700X is the best CPU for most builders right now and a worthy upgrade over Intel's current offerings.

Should you be wanting a capable processor without requiring the best CPU coolers out there, you'll want to consider the AMD Ryzen 9 7900. It's a 12-core CPU with a 65W TDP and the ability to boost up to 5.4GHz.

Energy efficient

No DDR4 support

As impressive as the Zen 5 lineup is, the Zen 4 stable still has a lot of awesome chips. One stand-out is the Ryzen 9 7900, which earned the second spot in our list of the best AMD CPUs and holds the same position here. Don't let the idea of buying a "last-gen" CPU turn you away from this excellent processor. For around $400 or less, you're getting a powerful and efficient AM5 processor with 12 cores and 24 threads. The integrated Radeon graphics aren't anything to write home about, but you're probably not buying a CPU for that (although if you are, scroll down to see our pick for the best AMD APU).

The Ryzen 9 7900 has the same number of cores and threads and can boost just as high as the more expensive 7900X, so there's no reason to get that one over this. Although it's built on AMD's last-gen Zen 4 architecture, the 7900 is still an incredibly efficient processor that doesn't get too hot under load. It features the same 65 TDP rating as our top pick, the Ryzen 7 9700X, so it shouldn't get too unbearably hot, even with the stock cooler (yes, it includes one). All in all, the Ryzen 9 7900 is a fantastic all-around Zen 4 processor for work and play, although we only recommend it over the newer 9700X if you can get it more cheaply.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

With the same cores and threads as its predecessor, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is a powerful processor built on the new Zen 5 architecture. It's cheaper, doesn't run as hot, and sucks less power from the motherboard, resulting in an efficient flagship CPU.

Efficient Zen 5 platform

PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support

Pricey

Not the best pick for gaming

Not the best pick for gaming $600 at Newegg $719 at Amazon

Our premium pick, the Ryzen 9 9950X, isn't just a worthy upgrade over Intel CPUs. It's a worthy upgrade over all the other AMD processors on this list, too. If you're assembling a high-end workstation PC where every bit of power counts, this is the chip to get. Like our top pick, the 9950X is part of AMD's 2024 Zen 5 releases, so it's very efficient for such a powerful piece of hardware. Don't expect the same low TDP rating—this one has a 170 TDP rating and draws about 200 watts of power from the AM5 socket—but its newer architecture gives it a substantial performance-per-watt improvement over its Zen 4 counterparts.

AMD claims a 22% increase in performance efficiency, and our tests showed that claim to be largely true. The Ryzen 9 9950X smoked most of the competition in our benchmark tests while performing admirably in regard to thermals. It even draws less power than its predecessor, the 7950X, by about 50 watts. That's not to say the temperature won't climb when under heavy loads (we were able to get it into the high 80s Celsius in our stress tests), but it's very impressive for a 16-core, 32-thread processor like this. However, if you're the type of PC user to run your CPU hard, consider adding a good liquid cooler to further keep those temperatures further in check.

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600 is an entry-level processor from the company, offering six-core performance at a more affordable price. Capable of boosting up to 5.1GHz, this 65W chip is a mighty package with an efficient architecture for a killer PC build.

PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support

Efficient 65 W TDP

No DDR4 support

AMD hardware has long been regarded as a better value relative to the competition, so if you're on a budget, the Ryzen 5 7600 is a no-brainer. For around 200 bucks, you're getting a powerful and efficient 6-core, 12-thread CPU with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support and a cooler right in the box. It can boost up to a 5.1 GHz clock speed, and although it's a Zen 4 chip, it still delivers excellent efficiency with a 65 TDP rating. The stock cooler is likely all you'll need to keep this thing cool, which, again, is a boon for PC builders looking to keep costs down.

The integrated graphics aren't great, however, so you'll still need a good GPU to get any gaming done (although check out our final pick for another option that might let you ditch the graphics card altogether). Still, for the price, the Ryzen 5 7600 is a top-notch mid-range CPU that gives you a lot of bang for your buck. It's a fine choice for budget gaming builds, provided you can find a good affordable GPU to match. Just remember that, like our other picks, this CPU doesn't support older DDR4 RAM.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the first 9000 series CPU from AMD with its 3D V-Cache technology, offering plenty of cache for storing data on the chip rather than slower RAM. It's an ideal pick for a high-end gaming PC with the latest and greatest from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia.

3D V-Cache is more than a gimmick

Efficient architecture

Not the best workstation CPU

Our premium pick, the Ryzen 9 9950X, is a superb Zen 5 CPU for power-hungry workstations. However, it's not the best choice for high-end gaming builds. That would be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which we'll venture to say is the best gaming CPU on the market right now. That's not just because of its power and efficiency, both of which are as impressive as you'd expect from an 8-core, 16-thread processor built on AMD's awesome Zen 5 architecture. What makes the Ryzen 7 9800X3D such a workhorse is AMD's 3D V-Cache, which isn't some empty marketing gimmick.

This technology places a huge 104MB cache right on the chip, which allows the CPU to store data directly, thereby bypassing RAM. This process is considerably faster than relying on memory for caching. Furthermore, AMD upgraded its 3D V-Cache technology for this release, switching up the core design to solve the heating issues that the first-gen V-Cache chips had. That means the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is not only powerful and ready for high-end gaming, but it's efficient and doesn't need to throttle clock speeds to keep temperatures within reasonable limits. The 9950X is still the better choice for a work PC, but if you're building a gaming rig, the 9800X3D is what we recommend.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G

AMD's Ryzen 7 8700G is a powerful APU with integrated processing and graphics, negating the need for a discrete GPU. It's powerful enough for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Great 8-core performance

Efficient 65 W TDP

No PCIe 5.0 or DDR5 support

If you're building a gaming PC on the cheap, then having to shell out hundreds more just for a GPU can take the shine off that "affordable" battle station. Our value pick, the Ryzen 5 7600, is budget-friendly but doesn't offer great integrated graphics. The Ryzen 7 8700G might actually be a better choice for those putting together a gaming setup without breaking the bank. This CPU is more accurately called an APU (although AMD has dropped that moniker), meaning that it combines CPU and GPU cores on a single chip. That mitigates or even eliminates the need for a discrete graphics card altogether, as this processor can handle 1080p gaming all by itself—not bad for a component that will only set you back around 300 bucks.

In our tests, we were consistently able to enjoy even demanding games like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Far Cry 6 at good settings and framerates of 40 to 60fps without problems. If we tinkered with settings a bit, we were even able to push things up to 1440p for some titles. Did we mention that this CPU only costs around $300? Most modern GPUs cost more than that. The Ryzen 7 8700G also supports DDR4 memory, so you can use your old RAM kit or just opt for a cheaper set of DDR4 sticks to keep costs low. However, it doesn't offer DDR5 support (or PCIe 5.0, for that matter), which is unfortunate, although hardly a dealbreaker given this APU's potential for cheap gaming builds.

Final thoughts on upgrading from Intel to AMD

Intel continues to fall behind in the CPU arms race, and, sadly for Team Blue, it doesn't look like the new Arrow Lake chips are enough to turn the tide. AMD chips simply offer more performance per watt and superior efficiency at more attractive price points, which is why we recommend Ryzen for builders in 2024. If you're looking to make the jump from Intel to AMD, you have a lot of options, but they can make your head spin if you're not familiar with what the Zen lineup has to offer.

Frankly, you can't go wrong with our top pick. The Ryzen 7 9700X is a fantastic and efficient all-around Zen 5 CPU for work, gaming, or whatever else, and it's competitively priced. The Ryzen 9 7900, our runner-up, is also a great Zen 4 alternative if you can find it for cheaper. Builders on a budget should consider the Ryzen 5 7600 for a capable-but-cheap option, or the excellent Ryzen 7 8700G APU if you want to do some gaming without shelling out the cash for a GPU. Enthusiast builders, on the other hand, also have some compelling options. The Ryzen 9 9950X is a choice CPU for productivity-focused builders, while high-end gamers should look no further than the incredible Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

However you slice it, AMD is leading the CPU market right now, and Intel has a lot of work to do if it ever wants to close the gap.