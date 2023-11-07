Buying the best graphics card allows you to enjoy your favorite PC games as the developers intended. The card is capable of running games at resolutions up to 4K, so long as you don't mind turning down a setting or two to achieve the most stable frame rates. In terms of competition, you could compare the RX 7900 XT against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 . Here's a collection of our favorite RX 7900 XT GPUs.

MSI's Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic is a stunning card with beefy cooling and solid performance. If you're all about 4K gaming without spending a small fortune on the top Nvidia GPUs, this is a great card to buy.

PowerColor's Radeon RX 7900 XT is a powerful graphics card capable of handling 4K gaming. The 20GB of VRAM is plenty enough for storing as much game data as possible, allowing the system to run smoothly. The tri-fan setup is also great at keeping the card within optimal operating temperatures.

Gigabyte's Radeon RX 7900XT GAMING OC is a solid choice for gaming at 4K. It's a very capable GPU with three fans to keep it cool under load. This is a sleek and subtle GPU with a focus on performance over looks.

Choosing the best AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Picking the correct AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT for your gaming system largely boils down to how much you're willing to spend on a graphics card. We'd typically recommend one spend as much as their budget allows bagging the best GPU available, but if you're tight on cash there are some more affordable 7900 XT cards worth considering. All of our recommendations in this guide will work well with the latest AMD and Intel processors.

If you want the very best AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, we'd recommend going with the Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 7900 XT. Gigabyte makes some excellent graphics cards and the RX 7900 XT Gaming OC is a superb GPU. It has plenty of RAM, good clock speeds, effective cooling, and decent official driver support, even on Linux. Those who want to save more money should buy the PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, which is among the most affordable cards.