These are the Best Aftermarket Android Auto Head Units: Pioneer, ATOTO, Binize, and more!
If you want to use Android Auto while traveling in your car to make driving easier and less distracted, you’ll need a supported smartphone and a car that supports it. By that, we mean your car must have an infotainment system that has support for Android Auto, without which you won’t be able to use it. While most modern cars come with Android Auto support on the car stereo, some older cars may not have this built-in. In such a case, the best option is to replace the infotainment system in your car with a new aftermarket Android Auto head unit.
This will allow you to use Android Auto in your car and in most cases won’t cost a lot of money. You can get any of these head units and replace your existing one yourself if you have the knowledge and experience of tinkering around with the components on your car’s dashboard. Or the wiser option would probably be to take it to a car mechanic and ask them to replace it for you.
Note there are different head units based on single din or double din configurations so make sure you get the right one for your car. Here are some of the best Android Auto head units you can buy.
- This is a double din stereo with a 7-inch touchscreen and is a good option if you're on a tight budget.
- Another double din system with Android built in so you can use this as a standalone unit or with Android Auto.
- This is a 7-inch display car stereo which has an IPS display and even supports a backup camera.
- This is another 10.1-inch system which has a built-in Android OS and is also detachable. A good large-screen option.
- If you want a large display for better viewing and a stereo that supports USB drives too, this is a reliable option.
- This system also has Android built-in and also has dual USB ports and offers a large 10-inch touchscreen display.
- This setup has a physical volume knob and also comes with Android 10 pre-installed along with 64GB storage.
- If you're looking for an affordable stereo and can compromise on display resolution, this is the one to get.
- While this doesn't support Android Auto, it's a standalone unit which has more functionality than Android Auto.
- This is a nice kit to get started with Android Auto in your car. It even comes with a backup camera that can be helpful.
- This package provides all the features you'd need without breaking the back from phone mirroring to USB support.
- If you don't want to connect your phone for Android Auto, this is another standalone system that runs on Android and even has a backup camera.
- This is a single din Android Auto head unit with an 8-inch IPS display and an octa-core CPU for good performance.
- This is one of the best-rated products and has all the required features. Comes with a backup camera in the box too.
- If you don't mind spending a premium to get a product from a brand that's the best in the business, this is your option.
These are the best Android auto head units you can buy across different price points and categories. There are various sizes to choose from as well so pick the one that’s best suited for your car. Quite a lot of the head units also have a standalone version of Android built-in that can run all your apps without having to connect to your phone via Android Auto. So choose the right one as per your needs.
If you’re looking for a basic and affordable option, the COREHAN Stereo Receiver is a good option and if you’re willing to spend a little more, the ATOTO F7 PE is a solid product. Of course, if you want the best experience and quality, you can’t go wrong with the Pioneer AVH-W4500NEX double din stereo.