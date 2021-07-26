These are the Best Aftermarket Android Auto Head Units: Pioneer, ATOTO, Binize, and more!

If you want to use Android Auto while traveling in your car to make driving easier and less distracted, you’ll need a supported smartphone and a car that supports it. By that, we mean your car must have an infotainment system that has support for Android Auto, without which you won’t be able to use it. While most modern cars come with Android Auto support on the car stereo, some older cars may not have this built-in. In such a case, the best option is to replace the infotainment system in your car with a new aftermarket Android Auto head unit.

This will allow you to use Android Auto in your car and in most cases won’t cost a lot of money. You can get any of these head units and replace your existing one yourself if you have the knowledge and experience of tinkering around with the components on your car’s dashboard. Or the wiser option would probably be to take it to a car mechanic and ask them to replace it for you.

Note there are different head units based on single din or double din configurations so make sure you get the right one for your car. Here are some of the best Android Auto head units you can buy.

Corehan 7-inch Touchscreen Car Stereo One of the cheapest options This is a double din stereo with a 7-inch touchscreen and is a good option if you're on a tight budget. View at Amazon

Binize 10.1-inch car stereo with Android 10 Larger display and more features Another double din system with Android built in so you can use this as a standalone unit or with Android Auto. View at Amazon

Atoto S8 Gen 2 7-inch Car Stereo With built-in SD card slot This is a 7-inch display car stereo which has an IPS display and even supports a backup camera. View at Amazon

Atoto F7 SE Car in-dash navigation system Reliable 10-inch option If you want a large display for better viewing and a stereo that supports USB drives too, this is a reliable option. View at Amazon

Binize 10-inch touchscreen with Android 10 Dual USB ports This system also has Android built-in and also has dual USB ports and offers a large 10-inch touchscreen display. View at Amazon

Vanku double din Android 10 car stereo Slightly more sophisticated This setup has a physical volume knob and also comes with Android 10 pre-installed along with 64GB storage. View at Amazon

Dual Electronics 7-inch media receiver Another affordable option If you're looking for an affordable stereo and can compromise on display resolution, this is the one to get. View at Amazon

Hieha 7-inch Double din Car stereo Good setup for starters This is a nice kit to get started with Android Auto in your car. It even comes with a backup camera that can be helpful. View at Amazon

Eonon 9-inch Android 10 Car Stereo system Another standalone option If you don't want to connect your phone for Android Auto, this is another standalone system that runs on Android and even has a backup camera. View at Amazon

Atoto S8 Gen 2 8-inch car Head unit Single din option This is a single din Android Auto head unit with an 8-inch IPS display and an octa-core CPU for good performance. View at Amazon

Boss 6.75-inch Touchscreen audio system Compact but powerful This is one of the best-rated products and has all the required features. Comes with a backup camera in the box too. View at Amazon

Pioneer AVH-W4500NEX Car stereo receiver Most premium option If you don't mind spending a premium to get a product from a brand that's the best in the business, this is your option. View at Amazon

These are the best Android auto head units you can buy across different price points and categories. There are various sizes to choose from as well so pick the one that’s best suited for your car. Quite a lot of the head units also have a standalone version of Android built-in that can run all your apps without having to connect to your phone via Android Auto. So choose the right one as per your needs.

If you’re looking for a basic and affordable option, the COREHAN Stereo Receiver is a good option and if you’re willing to spend a little more, the ATOTO F7 PE is a solid product. Of course, if you want the best experience and quality, you can’t go wrong with the Pioneer AVH-W4500NEX double din stereo.