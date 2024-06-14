Smartphones are the most ubiquitous devices in our daily lives, and as such, many of the things we use today are designed for them, and sometimes may not work on a computer at all. That's mostly true for games, as the mobile gaming space has grown to massive proportions. As such, you may find yourself wishing you could run Android on your PC. Thankfully, you can do just that.

In fact, there are a lot of options for running Android on Windows. Microsoft may have discontinued the Windows Subsystem for Android in Windows 11, but there's no shortage of alternatives out there. So, if you're looking to run some Android games or apps on Windows, here are the best ways to do so.

Related Best Android games in 2023 Looking for something to play on your phone? We've rounded up some of the best Android games you can download right now!

LDPlayer

Close

LDPlayer is a great gaming-oriented Android emulator, and it even has some advantages over the more popular Bluestacks. While it still has its own app store, it's a lot less pushy with its own ecosystem and it's more about just letting you install the things you want and using the device as you normally. Of course, it's still optimized for gaming, so it will try to provide dedicated keyboard and mouse controls for popular games, plus you can remap keys on your own to create a more comfortable gaming experience. The automatic assignments won't always be perfect, but you can definitely have a good time playing games with some tweaks.

Much like Bluestacks, LDPlayer also runs Android 9, so it works with just about every game and app on the app store. Performance is pretty solid, too, so you can use your apps without it being a slog, plus you have options to allocate more memory and CPU cores if you so choose. As with most of these options, you also have capabilities like taking screenshots, recording video, faking your location (for games like Pokémon Go), and even shaking the device.

A big benefit of LDPlayer is that there are far fewer ads during normal use, so it's a more pleasant experience once everything is set up.

LDPlayer See at LDPlayer

MuMu Player

Close

Another great alternative if you want to run Android apps on Windows is using MuMu Player, yet another emulator that runs very well. This is one of the most modern options around, since it runs Adroid 12 out of the box, and it works great for gaming. Much like other top-tier options, you have some built-in controls that make mobile games easier to play with a mouse and keyboard, and of course you can remap them to suit your needs. It is a bit more finicky, especially trying to lock or unlock the mouse while playing, but once you get used to it, it mostly works fine.

Otherwise, there isn't much to criticize with MuMu Player. It's fast, it has solid controls for gaming, and it's not overly annoying with ads aside from the initial install process when it tries to get you to install some additional software. You may have to tweak controls in some games, but for the most part, this is a great option. It also includes the expected options for screen recording, location spoofing, and shaking the device.

Overall, while LDPlayer is a bit easier to use, MuMu Player is still a fantastic alternative.

MuMu Player See at MuMu Player

Bluestacks 10