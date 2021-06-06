These are the Best Android Phones in India right now: OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme, and more!

If you’re in the Indian market for a new Android smartphone and are wondering what the best Android phones are across different categories, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of the best Android phones in India that you can buy right from the affordable budget segment to the premium flagships with top-of-the-line features and specifications. We have categorized the smartphones based on specific user requirements like gaming, cameras, etc., so there’s something for everyone.

Our attempt has been to try and keep this list as mainstream as possible and to make sure that all the phones we mention are easily accessible. If you want something unique, we suggest you check out the best foldable phones as they offer a completely new experience. For the Indian market,

Here are some of the best Android phones to buy in India:

Best Android Phone Overall: OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus in its initial few years as a brand was known to produce flagship killers which were essentially phones with flagship specs but at a much lower price. In the last few years though, OnePlus has moved up several tiers and is now competing directly against other flagship smartphones not just in terms of specs but also the price. With the OnePlus 8 Pro last year, the brand included some vital features from other flagships like IP68 rating and wireless charging. This year with the OnePlus 9 Pro, they’ve gone all-in with the cameras.

Performance has never been an issue with OnePlus smartphones. In fact, they’re among the snappiest phones in the market. The OnePlus 9 Pro doesn’t disappoint in that regard either. The Snapdragon 888 is the best chip Qualcomm has to offer and when coupled with a smooth 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display, the overall experience of using the phone is as premium as it can get.

Cameras have usually been the Achilles’ heel on OnePlus smartphones but by partnering with Hasselblad, they seem to have done a pretty good job this around with the OnePlus 9 Pro. While the cameras weren’t extraordinary at launch, regular software updates have improved them considerably to a point where they’re now comparable with other flagship phones. The battery life is decent too and you get OnePlus’ 65W Warp charging which is super-fast, alongside compatibility with other fast charging standards too. Overall, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a complete package and a no-frills experience for anyone who wants the best Android experience. This makes it our pick for one of the best Android phones in India.

Some honorable mentions include the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra which misses out on the top spot due to the fact that it comes with an Exynos 2100 SoC in India which is inferior compared to the Snapdragon 888 in the US. The Mi 11 Ultra is another option that provides an all-around package but is unfortunately not on sale yet in the country. This is why the OnePlus 9 Pro manages to clinch the spot even though the other smartphones can arguably be viewed as better picks.

Best Gaming Phone: iQOO 7 Legend

iQOO made its debut in India in early 2020 with the iQOO 3 but after that, we hadn’t heard from the brand in a while. Fast forward more than a year later, iQOO is back from its hiatus with the BMW-themed iQOO 7 Legend. Just like the carmaker, iQOO is emphasizing speed with this smartphone and it surely delivers on that front. The Snapdragon 888 makes gaming a breeze on this smartphone and the 120Hz OLED display ensures the viewing experience is great too.

Not just performance, but the iQOO 7 Legend doesn’t disappoint with its 48MP triple camera setup and a 4000mAh battery that can charge at up to 66W. It’s also one of the most affordable flagship smartphones which is a cherry on top. For gaming, this is surely one of the best Android phones in India.

Best Affordable Flagship Phone: iQOO 7

Just like its elder sibling, the iQOO 7 provides excellent value for money which is why it’s the best affordable flagship smartphone to buy in India. The iQOO 7 carries over all the goodness from the Legend to a more affordable price-point with some minor changes that don’t really affect the overall usability a lot. The Snapdragon 870 comes in place of the Snapdragon 888 on the Legend which by the way is no slouch. The iQOO 7 can also handle extended gaming sessions with ease.

What makes the iQOO 7 stand out from the crowd is a dedicated chip that drives the 120Hz AMOLED display. The primary camera is also the same 48MP shooter, so you can expect some good shots. The battery is slightly higher than the Legend at 4400mAh with support for the same 66W fast charging. If you’re looking to buy a flagship smartphone without spending a bomb, the iQOO 7 is among the best Android phones in India in the budget flagship category.

Best Android Phone for Most People: Mi 11X

The Mi 11X was recently launched in India alongside the Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. Out of the three, the Mi 11X is the most affordable smartphone and is the one most of you should get. In terms of value for money and price to performance ratio, the Mi 11X offers a solid package that should suffice the needs of almost every smartphone user. The Snapdragon 870 is a flagship chip, there’s a 120Hz AMOLED display, 5G, and a 48MP primary camera.

For the price that the Mi 11X sells for, it offers an experience that most users will enjoy and most average users will not have anything to complain about. The glass back adds a premium touch and the powerful SoC means that mobile gamers will be happy too. MIUI on the Mi 11X offers a slightly cleaner experience compared to what you get on an affordable phone from Xiaomi, so that’s a plus. If you want a reliable phone that offers good performance, this is the one to consider.

Best Camera Phone: Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo introduced its gimbal camera technology with the Vivo X50 Pro last year which was one of the best camera phones of its time. This time around, Vivo has taken it up a notch by launching the Vivo X60 Pro+ which has even better optics and a partnership with Zeiss that brings back old Nokia memories. The Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50MP primary camera accompanied by an array of 48MP+32MP+8MP sensors making it one of the most versatile camera setups on a smartphone.

Not just cameras, but the rest of the package that Vivo has provided with the X60 Pro+ is also top-notch. The Snapdragon 888 resides under the hood so performance is right up there with the best smartphones. The curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate adds to the premium design which is complemented well by the leather panel on the back. There’s a 4200mAh cell fueling everything with support for 55W fast charging. If cameras are your topmost priority, this is one of the best Android phones in India.

Best Mid-range Phone: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

It’s no surprise that Xiaomi generally offers some of the most value-for-money smartphones, especially in the mid-range category. This time though, they took it to a whole other level with the Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has everything you would need from a mid-range smartphone, plus more. The display is a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED panel with a tiny hole punch. The primary camera on the rear is a 108MP sensor that shoots some of the best pictures in this price range.

In terms of performance, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max gets the Snapdragon 732G which should be good for most people. However, this phone skimps out on 5G which, to be honest, is not a big deal at least at this point of time in India. There’s a large 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charging which will get you through a full day’s worth of use. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers a complete package for the price and you just cannot go wrong with this one.

Best Affordable 5G Phone: Realme 8 5G

Realme initially launched the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro that were compatible only with 4G networks. However, they followed it up with the Realme 8 5G. Since 5G is all the rage currently across the globe (if only for the marketing hype), brands are cashing in by launching 5G phones that are slightly pricier than 4G phones and are pitching them as future-proof. In India, 5G is still a long way off so if you’re going to change your phone in the next two years, getting a 4G-enabled phone, for now, seems like a smarter option.

Even then, if you still want a 5G smartphone and are going to use your phone for more than three to four years, the Realme 8 5G is a good option. It has the Dimensity 700 chip from MediaTek that’s quite powerful, a 90Hz IPS LCD display, a 5000mAh battery, and a 48MP triple camera setup. As you can probably tell, apart from the SoC, the rest of the specifications aren’t that impressive which is a compromise you make to get 5G at an affordable price. If you really want 5G and a chipset that performs the best at this price range, go for it.

Best Budget Android Phone: Redmi Note 10

As we mentioned earlier, Xiaomi hit it out of the park with the Redmi Note 10 series launch in India this year. Even the base Redmi Note 10 offers solid value for money especially in terms of display and cameras. You can get a Full HD+ AMOLED display which is quite rare in this segment along with a 48MP camera quad-camera setup that can shoot some good pictures. The build quality is also solid on the Redmi Note 10 thanks to a glass back.

One area where the Redmi Note 10 slightly falls short is in terms of performance. You get a Snapdragon 678 chip which is fine for day-to-day activities and social media apps but starts to struggle a bit when pushed with some heavy games. The 5000mAh battery ensures good all-day battery life and you get a 33W fast charger in the box which is a bonus. If you consume a lot of content, you are going to love the Redmi Note 10, especially for its display. This is easily one of the best Android phones in India in this price bracket.

Best Entry-level Android Phone: Realme Narzo 30A

As we go down the price ladder, there aren’t a lot of smartphones that offer compelling specifications at a competitive price. However, the Narzo 30A from Realme offers a fairly good package for the price and can be a nice option for someone looking to get their first smartphone, or a secondary phone to go along with another phone that you already have. The processor under the hood is a strong point in favor of the Narzo 30A. The Helio G85 performs well and can even play some heavy games albeit at low graphics settings.

It has a 6.55-inch HD+ display and a 13MP + 2MP camera setup on the rear with a fingerprint scanner beneath it. A major highlight of the Narzo 30A is its 6000mAh battery which, when coupled with a 720p display, means you can expect really good battery life from the smartphone. At this price, the Realme Narzo 30A is a good option that offers lag-free performance and great endurance.

These were our picks for the best Android phones in India across various categories and price brackets. The OnePlus 9 Pro remains a strong pick for the Indian market for a flagship, while the iQOO 7 is a good pick if you’re a bit cash-constrained but still want a flagship. If you have a mixed usage style and do a little bit of everything on your phone and are also looking for great value, the Xiaomi Mi 11X is what should go into your pocket. And of course, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a no-brainer when it comes to mid-range smartphones and offers the best overall experience thanks to the 120Hz AMOLED display and the 108MP camera.