Android tablets have, for a long time, been a dividing point for Android fans. Some swear by them and love the versatility of having Android running on a bigger display. Other folks absolutely hate them, thinking Android doesn’t really scale well on tablets and that it’s best left as a phone operating system, telling you to get an iPad instead. Love them or hate them though, Android tablets are a thing. They have stayed through the years just like good phones and good Chromebooks have. And while we may not be able to get them as easily as we can buy a phone from carriers like AT&T, they don’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Android OEMs want to fight Apple’s current stronghold in the tablet market, and if you want to try one out yourself, we’ve collected some of the best Android tablets currently available.

From options from Samsung to Amazon, there’s a lot of options for everyone and every use case, so keep reading to know more.

Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

The biggest Android OEM that’s still going at the tablet game is Samsung, and the Galaxy Tab S7+ shows just how good their tablets in the premium spectrum can get. Samsung tablets have yet to see a 2021 refresh, but this particular model features a Snapdragon 865+ for its guts, up to 8 GB of RAM, and Samsung’s excellent 120Hz AMOLED panel manages to drive the show, this time around in a 12.4-inch presentation. What makes this particular tablet so good however, is that it’s not just stretched-out Android. Samsung DeX can be enabled without requiring an external display, and with a keyboard and mouse, it actually manages to take on some productivity tasks, further helped out by the big 12.4-inch display.

With a 10,090 mAh battery driving the show, support for 45W charging, and Android 10 updatable to Android 11, it is one of the best Android tablets money can buy today.

Best for Most People: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung is pretty much at the top of the Android tablet game, which is why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is also taking the second-best spot based on specifications and quality. It’s pretty much the same package as the Galaxy Tab S7, except in a considerably smaller package. Most of the internals are kept as-is, except we also now get an 11-inch LTPS TFT display (also at 120Hz, by the way) instead of a 12.4-inch AMOLED panel. Whereas the Tab S7 Plus was suitable to be used as more of a laptop replacement than an actual tablet at that size, the Galaxy Tab S7’s size is way more versatile and portable, and you can still use it with DeX desktop mode if you really wanted to.

The same Snapdragon 865+ CPU, up to 8 GB RAM, and the same exact software are also in tow, with the only immediate difference being the smaller 8,000 mAh battery, which is partly due to the smaller display.

Best Mid-Range: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is really as good as it gets for a tablet with mid-range specifications. Lenovo is a pretty big fish in the Android ecosystem, being the parent company of Motorola and also making some smartphones of their own. They also make tablets every once in a while, and the Tab P11 Pro is currently the best one in their lineup. Featuring an 11.5-inch OLED display and internals such as a Snapdragon 730G processor and up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the Tab P11 Pro is decidedly a mid-range device at heart, but it excels in aspects such as display quality and battery life thanks to the 8,600 mAh battery inside.

It runs Android 10, features 20W fast charging, and does the job. Lenovo is trying to fill a gap here as there are relatively very few actual tablets with these specifications, and so far they’ve done a pretty good job. While we would’ve liked to see improvements in its software, it’s clearly one of the best Android tablets you can get.

Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020)

Samsung doesn’t just make flagship tablets. In fact, flagship tablets are actually a rather new venture for them, given that the Galaxy Tab lineup has been going since 2010. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 belongs to Samsung’s lineup of lower-end tablets. And honestly? It’s not even horrible. There’s a 1200×2000 display in tow, a Snapdragon 662 (which is slightly underpowered, yet still used in plenty of budget smartphones well into 2021), up to 64 GB of storage and 3 GB of RAM, and Android 10 based on One UI and fully upgradeable to Android 11.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is a good option for everyone that wants a basic Android-powered device with a big display, which is why it’s making our list for the best Android tablets currently available.

Best for Media: Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus

If you’re looking for a seamless Android experience like the one you’ll get in a smartphone, Amazon’s Fire tablets are not a viable option to look into. While the software is Android-based, you don’t get Google services and you won’t be able to grab apps from the Play Store, not to mention that the internals are barely up to spec, meaning that anything intensive you’re planning to do might be a less than stellar experience. But Amazon is not selling you these tablets for doing that. It’s meant for you to watch movies, series, and videos, and for that, it does the job more than well.

It’s a media consumption-capable device that doesn’t break the bank, which is why we’re adding it as one of our best Android tablets available.

Best for Children: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro

Finally, if you’re a parent and want to get your kid their first tablet as a toy, the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is an excellent option. We chose the HD 8 version because we think that it’s the sweet spot between specifications, storage, size, and pricing for most kids. Specs-wise, it’s pretty much an Amazon Fire HD 8 with a thick, kids-friendly case to protect against drops and bumps, and it also comes with an adjustable kickstand. Amazon also offers a 2-year “worry-free” warranty for these, meaning that if your kid manages to break it, you can return it and Amazon will replace it for free.

While it’s not up to spec for anything really demanding, it’s still one of the best Android tablets for kids, as it allows them to get games, watch educational videos, and more. Note that this also does not have the Google Play Store on it.

Honorable Mention: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

Wait, what is a phone doing on this list? Well, it does technically count as a small tablet as well, as the phone unfolds to reveal a 7.6-inch internal display. In fact, Samsung is clearly playing that game here, as these phones with large foldable displays blur the line between a phone and a tablet more than ever. Especially now that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has fixed many of the flaws that plagued the first-gen Galaxy Fold, this should be a good option for people actually looking for a smaller tablet with top-of-the-line specifications—and don’t really bat an eye at expensive stuff.

It’s one of the best Android tablets and, incidentally, one of the best Android phones as well. That’s foldables for you.

This is it for our list of the best Android tablets. We have a lot of options here for everyone, as I mentioned previously, but everyone with a budget of over $500 should be taking a look into the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup. As I said before, the Android tablet competition is currently pretty much non-existent, and only a few companies have managed to put out products worth considering. That being said, if you’re not a fan of Samsung, Lenovo also has a decent option with their Tab P11 Pro, and Amazon has a few devices under its belt too, which actually sell like hotcakes but will probably let you down if you’re looking to do more intensive tasks on it.

Of course, if you do want the best possible tablet out there in current times, look beyond Android and see if you can pick up the new Apple iPad Pro 2021.

