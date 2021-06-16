Best Android TV: Sony A8H, Hisense U8G, and other Android TVs you can buy today

The smartphone market may be dominated by just two operating systems — Android and iOS — but it’s not the same case with the television market. As TVs have become smart, a number of smart TV platforms have emerged. Still, Android TV, which is Google’s smart TV operating system, has managed to make a place for itself. It’s offered in televisions made by companies like Sony, Hisense, Philips, TCL, and Skyworth in the US. If you’re planning to buy an Android TV for your home, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve scoured through the marketplace to choose the best Android TV you can buy today.

As Android TV is just a platform, when you’re looking for the best Android TV, you essentially want the best TV that comes with the Android TV platform. So while picking a great Android TV, all the same things apply that you would consider if Android TV wasn’t your preferred smart TV platform. So, similar to our best TV guide, which you should explore for some great TVs overall irrespective of platform, this guide is also divided into sections like the best OLED TV, the best LCD TV, and the best budget TV but with all the options more closely associated with the Android TV platform.

If you want the best picture quality and the best overall visual experience, pick OLED. But if you don’t necessarily want to pay a premium for OLED and can settle for still great but not the best picture quality, LCD will do just fine. For those of you who are a little tight on the budget, we’ve also picked the best affordable Android TV model that’ll provide a good experience without breaking the bank.

Navigate this guide:

Best OLED Android TV: Sony A8H

Sony A8H’s OLED panel offers great picture quality, something for which Sony has been known for years. The company has also added a feature called Pixel Contrast Booster that further enhances the color and contrast of the picture. The Sony TV comes with Acoustic Surface Audio to make sure you hear the sound from where the action is happening on the screen. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Vision HDR technologies.

The Sony A8H looks striking with its one-slate design and narrow aluminum bezels. It runs on Android TV 9 and is set to get the new Google TV experience through a future software update. Sony sells the A8H in two screen sizes – 55-inch and 65-inch.

Sony A8H The Sony A8H is a 2020 4K OLED Android TV. It's our pick for the best Android TV that you can buy today.

Also Great: Sony A90J Bravia XR Master

The Sony A90J is very similar to our pick for the best Android TV – A8H – and it even packs support for HDMI 2.1 which is missing from the A8H. Additionally, the A90J comes with the new Google TV experience out of the box. But it’s the significantly higher price tag of A90J that’s hard to justify.

The TV comes with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, and Netflix Calibrated Mode, and packs features like Acoustic Surface Audio+ and XR HDR Remaster. Sony A90J Bravia XR Master is offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 83-inch screen sizes.

Sony A90J Bravia XR Master Sony's A90J is an excellent 4K OLED TV. If you can swallow its relatively higher price tag, it'll end up giving you an even better experience than the A8H.

Best LCD Android TV: Hisense U8G

The Hisense U8G is an impressive Android TV if you don’t want to pay the premium for OLED. It comes with Quantum Dot tech and up to 132 local dimming zones for an excellent contrast ratio. The TV also supports up to 1,500 nits peak brightness, so you’ll be able to watch content without issues even in rooms with a lot of lighting. The Hisense TV is also amazing to play video games as it supports HDMI 2.1 and provides low input lag, great response time, and variable refresh rate. Like most LCD TVs, it does falter on the viewing angles front.

The Hisense U8G packs support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+. Unfortunately, it seems Hisense doesn’t plan to upgrade the TV with the Google TV experience anytime soon. The TV is offered in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

Hisense U8G The Hisense U8G is a great 4K TV and our pick for the best LCD Android TV on the market.

Also Great: Sony X90J

The Sony X90J, which made an appearance in our best TV picks, is an excellent TV that uses the Android TV platform. It offers Sony’s trademark great picture quality. The X90J also comes with a high contrast ratio with deep black levels, thanks to the local dimming feature. There are around 24 local dimming zones on the TV. It also comes with HDMI 2.1 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low input lag, and faster response time for a great gaming experience.

Additionally, you’ll get support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, and Netflix Calibrated Mode. Moreover, the TV includes the Google TV experience, so you’ll have the latest Android TV experience. The Sony X90J is sold in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

Sony X90J The Sony X90J is a great LCD TV for watching content as well as gaming. It comes with features like Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Acoustic Multi-Audio.

Also Great: Hisense H9G

The Hisense H9G is another great option for an LCD Android TV. It provides excellent contrast ratio with up to 180 local dimming zones and Quantum Dot technology. The Hisense TV is also super bright with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Further, there is support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10.

You’ll also get quick response time and low input lag during gaming on the H9G. There is, however, no support for variable refresh rates and the viewing angles aren’t great. Hisense H9G is sold in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.

Hisense H9G The Hisense H9G is a 2020 4K LCD TV that offers excellent picture quality and runs on the Android TV platform.

Best Budget Android TV: Hisense H8G

The Hisense H8G is our pick for the best budget Android TV. It includes a number of features that are rare in the budget segment, like local dimming (up to 90 zones) and Quantum Dot tech for a great contrast ratio. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision HDR, and HDR10. Additionally, the Hisense TV comes with up to 700 nits of peak brightness.

With the Hisense H8G, you’ll also get good response time and low input lag during casual gaming. Hisense sells the H8G in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

Hisense H8G The Hisense H8G is our pick for the best budget Android TV. It ticks all the right boxes at its pricing.

Also great: TCL 4 Series (S434)

TCL uses the Roku OS for its premium TVs but its 4 series (S434) TV still includes the Android TV platform. The TCL 4 Series is the most affordable TV among all our picks and even cheaper than the Hisense H8G. If you are looking to buy an inexpensive 4K Android TV, this is a good option. The TCL TV doesn’t have local dimming but still manages to provide an amazing contrast ratio thanks to its VA (vertical alignment) panel. It’s also decent for casual gaming with its low input and decent response time.

The TCL 4 Series (S434) supports Dolby Digital Plus audio and HDR10. It’s sold in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes.

TCL 4 Series (S434) The TCL 4 Series S434 is your best bet for an inexpensive but decent 4K HDR Android TV.

These are the best Android TV models with OLED and LCD screens. While TVs with built-in Android TV are an easy way to experience the platform, you can also buy an Android TV box or streaming stick to get the experience in a ‘dumb’ or smart TV with another operating system. If you really want to use the Android TV platform but are looking for even more choice, get a great TV with any platform, and pick a media player from our best Android TV box list.

What are you planning to buy? Do you think we missed out on any good Android TV models available in the USA? Do let us know in the comments section.