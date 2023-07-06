Anker is one of the leading manufacturers of chargers, cables, power banks, and other accessories to help you get the most from all the best phones and other portable devices. The company offers an impressive selection, including various single-port power bricks, powerful multi-port chargers, some of the best power banks, a wide array of wireless chargers, durable charging cables, wireless audio equipment, and docks to connect other accessories to your smartphone. If you're considering buying one of these accessories for your smartphone but are left confused by Anker's vast portfolio, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up the following must-have Anker accessories you should buy for your phone right away!
-
Anker 747 Charger (150W)Editor's Choice
-
Anker Nano 3Compact 30W Charger
-
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerCompact 65W Charger
-
Anker Nano Power BankUltra-Compact Power Bank
-
Anker 737 Power BankMassive Battery
-
Anker 633 Magnetic BatteryIntegrated Wireless Charger
-
Anker PowerWave II PadAffordable Wireless Charger
-
Anker 335 Wireless Charger3-in-1 Wireless Charger
-
Anker USB-C CableDurable Braided Cable
-
Anker 543 USB-C CableSustainable Bio-Based Materials
-
Anker 651 USB-C DockPremium Pick
-
Anker Magnetic Phone GripUnique Phone Grip
-
Anker 613 Car Charging MountWireless Charging Car Mount
-
Anker Soundcore Life P3Affordable ANC Earbuds
-
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4Built-in Heart Rate Sensor
-
Anker Soundcore Space Q45Affordable Over-Ear Headphones
-
Anker 747 Charger (150W)Editor's Choice
If 30W output isn't enough for your smartphone or you want to charge multiple devices simultaneously, grab Anker's powerful 747 multi-port 150W charging brick.
-
Anker Nano 3Compact 30W Charger
The Anker Nano 3 is a 30W GaN charger with a compact footprint. It's a great buy for all iPhones and Android phones that support up to 30W wired fast charging.
-
Anker 735 GaNPrime 65W ChargerCompact 65W Charger
Anker's 735 GaNPrime charger lies in a sweet spot between the other two options, offering a peak output of 65W and three ports to charge multiple devices.
-
Anker Nano Power BankUltra-Compact Power Bank
Keep your phone juiced up when you're out and about without carrying a bulky power bank with this compact 5,000mAh portable charger from Anker.
-
Anker 737 Power BankMassive Battery
If you're often on the go and want a reliable power bank with a massive 24,000mAh battery, you can't go wrong with this multi-port Anker 737 power bank.
-
Anker 633 Magnetic BatteryIntegrated Wireless Charger
Charge your smartphone wirelessly while on the go with Anker's 633 Magnetic Battery pack. It has a large 10,000mAh battery and offers a peak output of 20W.
-
Anker PowerWave II PadAffordable Wireless Charger
If you're looking for a wireless charger that offers 15W output and doesn't cost a bomb, you should consider picking up the Anker PowerWave II wireless charger.
-
Anker 335 Wireless Charger3-in-1 Wireless Charger$26 $32 Save $6
Charge your smartphone, earbuds, and watch simultaneously with Anker's 335 foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. It offers a peak output of 18W.
-
Anker USB-C CableDurable Braided Cable
Grab this two-pack of 6ft long USB-C braided nylon cables from Anker at an incredibly affordable price. It's also available with a lightning connector for iPhones.
-
Anker 543 USB-C CableSustainable Bio-Based Materials
Anker's 543 USB-C cable is a premium alternative to the basic nylon braided cable. It's made with sustainable bio-based materials and comes in multiple colors.
-
Anker 651 USB-C DockPremium Pick
The Anker 651 is a multi-port smartphone dock featuring a built-in wireless charger, dual display outputs, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and multiple USB ports.
-
Anker Magnetic Phone GripUnique Phone Grip
This unique phone grip from Anker features a strong magnetic puck to securely attach to your phone and an adjustable strap that doubles up as a kickstand.
-
Anker 613 Car Charging MountWireless Charging Car Mount
The Anker 613 car mount features an adjustable arm, a strong magnetic puck to hold your phone, and wireless charging support with an included car charger.
-
Anker Soundcore Life P3Affordable ANC Earbuds$70 $80 Save $10
The Anker Soundcore Life P3 is an affordable pair of wireless earbuds with a couple of premium features like ANC support and up to 50 hours of battery backup.
-
Anker Soundcore Liberty 4Built-in Heart Rate Sensor
Anker's premium Soundcore Liberty 4 wireless earbuds feature ANC support, dual dynamic drivers, spatial audio support, and a built-in heart rate sensor.
-
Anker Soundcore Space Q45Affordable Over-Ear Headphones
Anker's Soundcore Space Q45 are a pair of affordable wireless headphones that offer a bunch of premium features, including ANC, at a rather affordable price.
Our favorite Anker accessories in 2023
While Anker offers many more products, those were my top picks from the company's portfolio. I highly recommend picking up one of the three GaN chargers. The Anker 747 is my favorite, as it offers 150W power output and features multiple ports, so I don't have to carry multiple charging bricks when heading out. But if it's a bit overkill for you, the Anker 735 65W charger is a great alternative. I also love the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery, as it offers the convenience of a wireless charger when you're out and about.
If you own a Samsung phone with DeX support, you might want to pick up the Anker 651 USB-C dock for a seamless desktop-like experience. You can also consider purchasing the Anker 613 car phone mount. But if you're not a fan of its design, check out our roundup of the best car accessories for your phone for other options.