Anker is one of the leading manufacturers of chargers, cables, power banks, and other accessories to help you get the most from all the best phones and other portable devices. The company offers an impressive selection, including various single-port power bricks, powerful multi-port chargers, some of the best power banks, a wide array of wireless chargers, durable charging cables, wireless audio equipment, and docks to connect other accessories to your smartphone. If you're considering buying one of these accessories for your smartphone but are left confused by Anker's vast portfolio, you've come to the right place. I've rounded up the following must-have Anker accessories you should buy for your phone right away!