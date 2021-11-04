Best antivirus for Mac you can buy in 2021

Apple’s macOS has several security tools that work together to keep malware and adware off your system. There are a number of restrictions in place including the option to block apps from unidentified sources. It’s possible to protect your Mac by, say, avoiding suspicious websites or by downloading apps only from trusted sources. However, just avoiding bad apps and websites isn’t enough to protect your system at all times, which is why it’s important to be on the lookout for the best antivirus for Mac.

You never know when you’re going to pick up something that’ll end wreaking havoc on your computer. Antivirus software is proven to work better than Apple’s built-in security tools, which is why we’ll be taking a look at some of the best antivirus software you can get for your Mac in 2021.

Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac Best overall antivirus Bitdefender is one of the best antivirus software you can buy for your Mac. It runs in the background and eliminates malware as it shows up in your system. Bitdefender also deletes most system threats before they manage to even enter the computer. It has a simple UI that lets you keep a tab on the system status at all times. It also removes adware to get rid of annoying targeted ads that pop up once in a while when your system is infected. The best thing about Bitdefender is that it includes multiple licenses to protect more than one device with a single purchase. Buy from Amazon

Avast Premium Security Best premium antivirus Avast continues to remain a popular pick among enthusiasts when it comes to reliable antivirus software. It also happens to be one of the fastest antivirus software around that can do its task without slowing down the system. It's very to install and start using Avast thanks to its clean and modern UI. Avast's premium security users also get some thoughtful extras like VPN, password manager, system cleaner, and more. It also includes a firewall to monitor your internet connection. Buy from Amazon

Malwarebytes Recommended by Apple Malwarebytes is yet another popular pick mainly because it's recommended by tech support at Apple. It works just as advertised and is on par with other antivirus software mentioned in this collection. The software uses a bunch of threat detection techniques to keep your device safe at all times. Malwarebytes can also protect your data from unpatched and vulnerable software until they're fixed via an update. A single copy of this software will protect up to 5 devices, which is great. Buy from Amazon

Kaspersky Internet Security for Mac Affordable antivirus Kaspersky Internet Security is one of the oldest and most reliable security solutions on the market. It offers a popular feature called 'Secure delete', which essentially scrubs the deep corners of your system to permanently remove a threat. Kaspersky also offers a lot of extras for the price including a password manager, protection for banking and shopping transactions, etc. You also get webcam monitoring to keep an eye out for any program or person trying to access the webcam of your computer. Buy from Amazon

McAfee Total Protection Best antivirus for families McAfee has become one of the best antivirus software over the years thanks to its reliable antivirus protection. From stopping malicious downloads to blocking dangerous websites and pushing warnings, McAfee can do it all. The best thing about the software is you can manage multiple subscriptions from a single account, making it the perfect antivirus solution for families. It's, however, worth noting that you get VPN and identity theft protections only when you agree to renew your subscription every year automatically. Buy from Amazon

AVG Antivirus for Mac Free antivirus software This is one of the free antivirus software for mac that doesn't skimp on any important features. It scans each and every downloaded file in your system to catch all kinds of threats. AVG can also scan zip files for malware during the extraction process, which is great. The only real drawback of this antivirus is the occasional pop-up ads. It's common for free software to have ads but it can get annoying at times, especially while consuming media content. Download for free

Best antivirus for Mac: Final Thoughts

While the Bitdefender antivirus is our pick for the best antivirus software for Mac, you can’t go wrong with any of the options in this collection. All of them can stop up to 99% of malware threats across Mac and Windows PC. Software like Malwarebytes works flawlessly even on Android phones, which is great. Just make sure to pick the ones that offer some thoughtful features like VPN, password manager and more. We highly recommend McAfee too since it allows you to manage multiple accounts from a single device.

As we mentioned earlier, even the best Macs out there aren’t entirely safe from online threats in 2021. An antivirus software purchase is one of the best investments you can make for your new Apple devices. A lot of these programs are now available at a discounted price, just in time for the launch of the new MacBook Pro 2021 models.

Let us know if we missed any other reliable antivirus software for Macs. If you just bought a new MacBook then be sure to check out our collection of the best MacBook Pro cases to add some physical protection against accidental drops.