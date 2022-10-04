These are the best Apple AirPods Pro 2 cases to buy in 2022

In September 2022, Apple revealed the AirPods Pro 2. The AirPods launch accompanied those of the iPhone 14 line and Apple Watch Series 8. The second-gen variant of the original AirPods Pro doesn’t introduce a major overhaul. Nonetheless, this iteration offers some very welcome additions which make the AirPods Pro Pro-er. These include a new Find My speaker built into the case and a mightier H2 chip. Thanks to the latter improvement, users now get to experience a stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Cupertino firm claims that it’s twice as powerful as that of the first-gen model. Furthermore, users get to take advantage of an all-new Adaptive Transparency mode — which is basically a smarter upgrade to the original Transparency mode. If you plan to buy the AirPods Pro 2, consider protecting them with one of our recommended cases. After all, the material that Apple uses is prone to scratches.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Best AirPods Pro 2 cases

The AirPods Pro 2 upgrade doesn’t make sense if you freshly bought an original pair. The improvements that the 2022 edition introduces are insignificant to justify an unwarranted upgrade. Though, those who have had the original model since launch are likely struggling with the battery life at this point. This makes the AirPods Pro 2 a meaningful upgrade, rather than a dull one.

The AirPods Pro 2 should last you for years to come, which is exactly why you should protect them with a case. Keeping them exposed will likely get them scratched within a few days of purchase. That’s especially true if you place them in the same pocket as your keys or other sharp objects. The exterior of the AirPods Pro 2 charging case is unforgiving when it comes to rough objects. Anything can leave a mark on it, and that merely ruins its clean aesthetic and premium feel.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 The AirPods Pro 2 support Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Transparency, Dolby Atmos content, MagSafe charging, and much more. They pack plenty of offerings, despite their compact build. Buy from Best Buy

Which of these AirPods Pro 2 cases will you buy, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.