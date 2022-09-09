These are the best Apple AirPods Pro 2 deals in 2022

After months of anticipation, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are finally here. We had been hearing all sorts of rumors about these earbuds for a very long time, and now the wait is over. Revealed along with the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, these wireless earphones come packed with features and technologies. The list includes Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) support, water resistance, Spatial Audio support, MagSafe charging, and much more! So, you must be wondering — Where can I find the best AirPods Pro 2 deals? The answer is Here! We’ve compiled a list of retailers selling these Apple wireless earbuds, along with the included perks and exclusives.

Apple Online Store

As you’d expect, Apple is selling the AirPods Pro 2 on its online store. By choosing the company’s own website, you get to engrave the AirPods case. This allows you to personalize it with letters, emoji, or Memoji of your choice. The engraving option remains exclusive to the Apple Online Store. Other official retailers don’t include this customization option. Additionally, you get to pay through Apple Card Monthly Installments if you’re an eligible user — if a one-time payment doesn’t match your current budget.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 The AirPods Pro 2 support Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos content, and MagSafe charging. They pack plenty of offerings, despite their compact build. View on Apple

Best Buy

Best Buy is also selling the Apple AirPods Pro 2. Through this retailer, you can get the earbuds delivered to your doorstep. As we’ve highlighted, though, you can’t get the case engraved through this seller.

Amazon

If Amazon happens to be your retailer of choice, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also available here. Just like Best Buy, Amazon will deliver them to your doorstep, and you won’t get to have them engraved.

We will update this list of Apple AirPods Pro 2 deals as we find new ones. Though, if you spot an offer that you like, claim it before it expires or goes out of stock.

Where will you be buying the Apple AirPods Pro 2 from, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.