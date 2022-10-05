These are the best Apple AirPods Pro 2 chargers and cables to buy in 2022

Apple revealed the AirPods Pro 2 back in September 2022. The second-gen model packs some incremental changes that make it a decent upgrade. Fresh original AirPods Pro adopters might not justify hopping to the second-gen just yet. However, those who have had them since their launch in 2019 might now be facing battery issues. This makes the AirPods Pro 2 a welcome change that builds upon the great experience 2019’s edition offers. The H2 chipset powers some of the most notable new features available on the 2022 iteration. These include Adaptive Transparency, stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and more. The AirPods Pro 2 also supports Apple Watch chargers for the first time. Paired with Qi, MagSafe, and wired charging compatibility, users get to choose whatever method they prefer. If you plan to buy the AirPods Pro 2, we’ve listed the best chargers and cables available for them right now.

Best AirPods Pro 2 chargers

You can charge the AirPods Pro 2 through a regular Qi pad, a MagSafe charger, an Apple Watch charging puck, or a Lightning cable. This gives you the freedom to choose whatever works best for you.

Best cables

If you’d rather depend on wired charging, we have also selected some of the best Lightning cables available for your AirPods Pro 2.

While wireless chargers look cleaner than cables, there’s a catch we must point out. Cables tend to charge your AirPods Pro 2 faster. That’s not to mention that wireless chargers can deplete your battery’s health at a faster pace. So if you’re looking for durability and faster charging, then a Lightning cable is the one to go for. Otherwise, wireless charger better blend in on work desks. Which is the right option for you depends on your priorities and standards.

