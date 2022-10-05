These are the best Apple AirPods Pro 2 chargers and cables to buy in 2022
Apple revealed the AirPods Pro 2 back in September 2022. The second-gen model packs some incremental changes that make it a decent upgrade. Fresh original AirPods Pro adopters might not justify hopping to the second-gen just yet. However, those who have had them since their launch in 2019 might now be facing battery issues. This makes the AirPods Pro 2 a welcome change that builds upon the great experience 2019’s edition offers. The H2 chipset powers some of the most notable new features available on the 2022 iteration. These include Adaptive Transparency, stronger Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and more. The AirPods Pro 2 also supports Apple Watch chargers for the first time. Paired with Qi, MagSafe, and wired charging compatibility, users get to choose whatever method they prefer. If you plan to buy the AirPods Pro 2, we’ve listed the best chargers and cables available for them right now.
Best AirPods Pro 2 chargers
You can charge the AirPods Pro 2 through a regular Qi pad, a MagSafe charger, an Apple Watch charging puck, or a Lightning cable. This gives you the freedom to choose whatever works best for you.
Minimalists will likely love this charger. It includes MagSafe support for your iPhone and a Qi pad for your AirPods Pro 2. You can charge your AirPods through both the MagSafe and Qi pad it offers.
Just like the Belkin station, this one also offers MagSafe and Qi options for your iPhone and AirPods Pro 2. You can charge your AirPods through either of them
This station incudes a third charger dedicated for your Apple Watch. You can charge your AirPods Pro 2 through MagSafe, Qi, or the Apple Watch puck this station includes.
Similar to previous stations, this charger offers MagSafe and an Apple Watch puck. You can charge your AirPods Pro 2 through either of the two.
If you don't have an Apple Watch or are looking for a basic solution, this MagSafe charger can power up your iPhone or AirPods Pro 2 separately.
If you have plenty of Qi accessories and don't want a MagSafe charger, this simple Qi pad works with your AirPods Pro 2.
Best cables
If you’d rather depend on wired charging, we have also selected some of the best Lightning cables available for your AirPods Pro 2.
If your power outlet is far from your desk, this 2-meter official cable is a great option to avoid moving your furniture around.
If your charging brick for some reason still has a USB A port, this 1-meter official cable will be an ideal connector.
Looking for a USB A cable but Apple's is overpriced? This one from Amazon Basics caters to your needs.
While wireless chargers look cleaner than cables, there’s a catch we must point out. Cables tend to charge your AirPods Pro 2 faster. That’s not to mention that wireless chargers can deplete your battery’s health at a faster pace. So if you’re looking for durability and faster charging, then a Lightning cable is the one to go for. Otherwise, wireless charger better blend in on work desks. Which is the right option for you depends on your priorities and standards.
The AirPods Pro 2 support Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos content, and wireless charging. They pack plenty of offerings, despite their compact build.
