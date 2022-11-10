Protecting your iPad with a case is essential to dodge potential damages. Here's a list of the best iPad 10 cases currently available.

Apple revealed the new entry-level iPad 10 back in October 2022. This tablet merges dated and modern elements, like a modern-looking chassis with flat edges and round screen corners, although it's missing out on Apple Pencil 2 support. Nonetheless, it's still a very welcome addition to the expanding iPad line.

However, if you grabbed an iPad 10, a wise idea would be to protect it with a case. iPads are delicate glass slabs. So if you drop your device on the ground, you will likely damage it externally, internally, or both. Putting a case on not only increases its resistance but can also add more functionality. For example, kickstand cases let you erect your tablet on a straight surface, while a keyboard case allows you to utilize iPadOS better. Without further ado, here's a list of the best iPad 10 (2022) cases available to buy.

ESR Pencil Case for iPad 10 This ESR case, available in four different colors, is ideal for Apple Pencil users. It features a dedicated slot to avoid misplacing or using your smart stylus. It also has a kickstand, allowing you to easily prop it up.

ProCase Smart Cover for iPad 10 This case has a transparent back and offers borders in black and navy color options. It also includes an Apple Pencil 1 holder and a kickstand for landscape media viewing. It's ideal for those who want to protect their iPads without concealing the original, gorgeous design.

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro for iPad 10 If you tend to drop your iPad frequently, this case is for you. It offers a rugged build with significant shock resistance, an Apple Pencil 1 holder, a kickstand, and smart sleep/wake display support. It's quite the multipurpose iPad 10 case.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10 If you want a detachable keyboard, you can't go wrong with Apple's Magic Keyboard. It includes a keyboard, trackpad, and a USB Type-C port. It also attaches to the iPad magnetically. While it's not the most protective case out there, it does turn your iPad into something closer to a laptop.

ESR Classic Hybrid Case for iPad 10 If you're a fan of minimalistic designs and dislike bulky builds, this slim iPad case is for you. It's ideal for those who don't want to conceal the iconic iPad design while applying a layer of protection. It's available in two editions — one with a black border and another that is completely clear.

ProCase Slim Cover for iPad 10 The iPad 10 is available in many bright options, and you can get similarly vivid colored cases, like this one from ProCase. You can choose between five colors, including rose gold and teal. It offers a kickstand for landscape media viewing, a raised camera edge, and a very thin design.

Zonefoker Protective Case for iPad 10 This leather case has a stunning blue marble print and packs plenty of handy functionalities. These include an Apple Pencil 1 holder, pockets for your cards or cash, a kickstand mode, and a budget-friendly price.

Apple Smart Folio for iPad 10 If you're looking for an official, lightweight case, Apple's famous Smart Folio is a great pick. It's available in Lemonade, Watermelon, Sky, and White colors, which match the iPad 10's four finishes. When it comes to features, this folio supports the auto wake/sleep display feature and has a kickstand mode for landscape media viewing.

ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case for iPad 10 Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio is quite expensive. If you're looking for an alternative from a reputable company, this keyboard case will cost you around 50% less. It attaches to your iPad 10 magnetically, offers a built-in trackpad, and includes a backlit keyboard with multiple brightness levels.

Apart from added protection and functionality, iPad cases can liven up your device's appearance. The company offers this tablet in yellow, blue, silver, and pink. By resorting to cases, you often conceal the original finish but can enjoy multiple looks and vibes. The great thing about iPad 10 cases is that they're usually relatively affordable. So you don't have to invest a fortune to take advantage of them. It also means you get to buy several models with varying colors, designs, and purposes.

For example, if you want a keyboard to go along with your iPad, you can go with the Magic Keyboard or the much cheaper ESR Rebound. There are also lightweight cases like the Apple Smart Folio, or heavy-duty ones like the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro. You can also buy multiple ones; the case you use at home doesn't have to be the same as you depend on outdoors. The combinations and possibilities are endless!