These are the best Apple iPad 10 deals in 2022

Apple revealed the affordable iPad 10 through a press release in October 2022. This entry-level tablet offers a diverse mix of dated and modern technologies. For example, you get optional 5G connectivity, while missing out on a recent processor. Similarly, it offers a fresh design and USB Type-C, but it lacks Apple Pencil 2 support. Nonetheless, it’s still one of the great iPads currently on sale. Available in four colors to pick from, the iPad 10 starts at $449. You get to choose between Pink, Blue, Silver, and Yellow. If none of these colors match your taste, you could always grab a case to spice the iPad up and protect it. Without further ado, below is a list of the best Apple iPad 10 (2022) deals you can find right now.

iPad 10 deals in the U.S.

Best Buy

Best Buy is selling the iPad 10 in all colors and configurations. Eligible users also get to trade in a device during the purchase process. If this is the retailer of your choice, grab a unit before the iPad 10 goes out of stock.

Amazon

If Amazon happens to be your online store of choice, the company is also selling the iPad 10 in all colors and both storage configurations. You also get to pick between the Wi-Fi-only and WiFi + Cellular models. You may want to buy one while the device is still in stock.

Apple Online Store

As you may have expected, Apple is indeed selling the iPad 10 on its own website. Through the Apple Online Store, you get to pick between all colors and model configurations. Additionally, you optionally get to take advantage of a free engraving. This offering seemingly remains exclusive to this store. As an added bonus, you can trade in an eligible iPad and get a discount on your purchase. Non-Apple tablets don’t count, though.

Which of these iPad 10 deals will you be grabbing, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.