Apple's 10th-generation iPad went through some significant design changes, and it now looks more modern. The refreshed iPad 10 features an edge-to-edge display with flat edges and round corners. Apple has also removed the physical Home button to match the look of the best iPads out there. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display looks just as beautiful as it does on other iPads, and you're going to want to protect it from daily wear and tear. Here are the best iPad 10 screen protectors you can buy right now:

ESR screen protector with alignment frame ESR's tempered glass screen protector for the iPad 10 comes with an alignment tool that makes it easier to install. It doesn't add too much thickness to your device, and it's also Apple Pencil compatible. You get two screen protectors in a pack, along with two cleaning kits to prepare your iPad screen for the installation. View at Amazon

Supershieldz Screen Protector The Supershieldz matte screen protector eliminates the incoming glare on the screen, so it's perfect for those who find themselves using their devices in bright lighting conditions. The matte finish also gives a natural feel to the touch, while keeping the fingerprints at bay. You get two screen protectors in a pack, but there's no alignment frame. View at Amazon

KCT Paperfeel screen protector If you like sketching or taking handwritten notes on your iPad, then we recommend checking out the KCT Paperfeel screen protector. This particular screen protector for the iPad 10 enhances your Apple Pencil experience by making it feel like you're writing on paper. It's also hard enough to protect your iPad's screen from scratches, and it also comes with an anti-fingerprint coating. View at Amazon

Otterbox Alpha glass screen protector Otterbox is known for making tough protection for a variety of devices, and its Alpha screen protector for the iPad is no slouch. It's a tough-tempered glass that offers shatterproof drop protection and rounded edges for comfort. The Otterbox Alpha offers good clarity with flawless touch response, so it's perfect for those who use an Apple Pencil too. View at Amazon

amFilm Glass Screen Protector The amFilm tempered glass screen protector has a 9H hardness rating to protect your iPad's display from accidental drops and scuffs. It comes with a cutout for the front-facing camera, so you don't have to worry about clarity with a screen protector. This one also comes with two screen protectors in a pack along with all the necessary tools required for installation. View at Amazon

Omoton Tempered glass screen protector The Omoton glass screen protector is one of the more affordable options for the iPad 10. You get two tempered glass screen protectors for just $10, which is great for those who don't want to spend a lot of money. Despite the affordable price tag, you still get tempered glass that's only 0.33mm thick, has 9H hardness, and comes with plasma oleophobic coating. View at Amazon

That brings us to the end of this particular collection in which we've highlighted the best screen protectors for Apple iPad 10. The ESR tempered glass protector is perhaps the one that offers the best value for your money. Not only do you get two screen protectors in a pack, but it also comes with an alignment frame to ensure you get a precise installation. You can also consider buying the Supershieldz or the KCT protectors if you want a matte or a paper-like finish on your iPad's display.

