These are the Best Apple iPad Air 5 Cases to buy in 2022

Apple has finally released the iPad Air 5 (2022). This new M1-powered tablet was revealed during its Peek Performance event, along with the iPhone SE 3 and Mac Studio. This iPad expectedly retains the design of the previous-gen model. However, it comes with notable performance boosts that make it a solid device. These improvements include optional 5G support and the introduction of the Apple M1 chip to the iPad Air lineup. If you buy the iPad Air 5 (2022), it’s important to also get a screen protector to avoid deep scratches. Another wise idea would be protecting it with a case. This helps minimize potential damages in case you drop it accidentally. Here’s a list of the best Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) cases you can buy right now.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article

Official cases

Apple manufactures and sells the official iPad Air 5 (2022) cases. They have solid quality and offer smart features — such as the auto display wake/sleep functionality.

Clear cases

Clear cases for the iPad Air 5 (2022) are designed to show off the original look of the tablet without sacrificing protection. They’re perfect for those who aren’t big fans of cases but want to minimize potential damages to their new devices.

Thin cases

Thin cases are for people who dislike rugged and hefty ones. they don’t dodge shocks as much, but they’re still infinitely better than using your iPad without a case at all.

Rugged cases

Rugged cases are aimed at people who work or spend time in rough environments. They’re especially better at absorbing shocks and are recommended for those who frequently drop their iPads.

Kickstand cases

Kickstand cases offer a convenient way to erect an iPad Air 5 (2022) on a flat surface. They especially make watching content a more enjoyable hands-free experience.

Wallet cases

Wallet cases add protection and an extra functionality — a space to store cards or cash. They’re great for those who often carry their iPads around and want to store certain things in it.

Stylish cases

Stylish cases are for those of you who want to stand out of the crowd. They’re unique, loud, and change the entire personality and look of your iPad Air 5.

Personally, if I had to buy one of these cases for my iPad Air 5 (2022), I would go for the Black Apple Smart Folio. That’s because it offers front and back protection, auto wake/sleep, and a kickstand for landscape viewing.

iPad Air 5 (2022) The new 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors. View on Amazon

Which of these cases will you be buying for your iPad Air 5 (2022)? Let us know in the comments section below.