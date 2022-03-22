These are the Best Apple iPad Air 5 Cases to buy in 2022
Apple has finally released the iPad Air 5 (2022). This new M1-powered tablet was revealed during its Peek Performance event, along with the iPhone SE 3 and Mac Studio. This iPad expectedly retains the design of the previous-gen model. However, it comes with notable performance boosts that make it a solid device. These improvements include optional 5G support and the introduction of the Apple M1 chip to the iPad Air lineup. If you buy the iPad Air 5 (2022), it’s important to also get a screen protector to avoid deep scratches. Another wise idea would be protecting it with a case. This helps minimize potential damages in case you drop it accidentally. Here’s a list of the best Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) cases you can buy right now.
Official cases
Apple manufactures and sells the official iPad Air 5 (2022) cases. They have solid quality and offer smart features — such as the auto display wake/sleep functionality.
This official folio from Apple offers auto display sleep/wake support, multiple viewing angles for the stand, and a slim design.
This folio is identical to the previous one but comes in English Lavender instead of Black. It's ideal for those who prefer vivid colors.
This Apple smart folio comes in White and is otherwise identical to the Black and English Lavender ones. It's for those who are looking for something clean.
Clear cases
Clear cases for the iPad Air 5 (2022) are designed to show off the original look of the tablet without sacrificing protection. They’re perfect for those who aren’t big fans of cases but want to minimize potential damages to their new devices.
This clear case is made from soft, flexible materials that give the iPad a pleasant feel when held.
This clear case is light, tear-resistant, flexible, and offers a shockproof layer to protect your new iPad.
This flexible clear case has a dedicated cut for the power button that exposes the Touch ID sensor for easy access.
Thin cases
Thin cases are for people who dislike rugged and hefty ones. they don’t dodge shocks as much, but they’re still infinitely better than using your iPad without a case at all.
This thin case has a minimalistic bumper on the side that offers better protection when the iPad is dropped on its edge.
This matte case allows you to normally use and charge your Apple Pencil 2 through your iPad Air 5.
This case is made from materials that are resistant to fingerprints. It retains a clean, matte look even when you hold it.
Rugged cases
Rugged cases are aimed at people who work or spend time in rough environments. They’re especially better at absorbing shocks and are recommended for those who frequently drop their iPads.
This rugged case comes with a shoulder strap and a kickstand. So you can easily carry it around and enjoy hands-free landscape viewing. That's in addition to its shockproof protective layer.
This rugged case includes an Apple Pencil 2 holder so you don't drop or lose your stylus. It's available in seven colors.
This rugged case comes with a built-in screen protector and a kickstand for landscape viewing. It's available in Black and Dark Blue and includes an Apple Pencil 2 holder.
Kickstand cases
Kickstand cases offer a convenient way to erect an iPad Air 5 (2022) on a flat surface. They especially make watching content a more enjoyable hands-free experience.
This kickstand case has a rugged built to shield it from shocks. It's available in four different colors to choose from.
This clear case is available in eight colors to choose from. It offers an Apple Pencil 2 holder and 360º protection.
This smart kickstand case is for those who want front and back protection without carrying around a bulky case.
Wallet cases
Wallet cases add protection and an extra functionality — a space to store cards or cash. They’re great for those who often carry their iPads around and want to store certain things in it.
This leather wallet case has a very formal look to it. It's ideal for those who use their iPads during in-person work meetings.
This elegant wallet case has a rotating kickstand mechanism that erects the iPad in both portrait and landscape orientations.
This 360º case is available in dozens of different colors and patterns to choose from. It also offers a kickstand and auto display wake/sleep support.
Stylish cases
Stylish cases are for those of you who want to stand out of the crowd. They’re unique, loud, and change the entire personality and look of your iPad Air 5.
This stylish case has a premium-looking marble print on it. It offers 360º protections and is available in four different colors.
This colorful, stylish case has stress-relieving bubbles for you to pop while using your iPad. It also includes a shoulder strap.
This glittery case is available in five different colors to choose from. It supports Apple Pencil 2 charging through its built-in holder.
Personally, if I had to buy one of these cases for my iPad Air 5 (2022), I would go for the Black Apple Smart Folio. That’s because it offers front and back protection, auto wake/sleep, and a kickstand for landscape viewing.
The new 5th-generation iPad Air is powered by the Apple M1 processor, it supports 5G for the first time, and it comes in an array of beautiful colors.
Which of these cases will you be buying for your iPad Air 5 (2022)? Let us know in the comments section below.