These are the Best Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) Chargers and Cables to buy in 2022
Apple finally revealed the iPad Air 5 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. This new iPad comes with the same exterior as the previous-gen model. However, it introduces new colorful finishes and mightier internals that take it to the next level. These include 5G support on cellular variants and Apple’s M1 chip. Prior to this release, this SoC was exclusive to Mac and iPad Pro models — as its power is really something. If you plan to buy the iPad Air 5, it’s important to protect it with a case. That’s because it has a wide glass build — which makes it prone to cracks and scratches. You could also pair that with a screen protector to shield both the front and back of this delicate slab. To further personalize your experience, you could also buy your own charging accessories. These are the best chargers and cables for the iPad Air 5.
Best chargers for the iPad Air 5 (2022)
This fast charger from Samsung includes a USB-C to USB-C cable with it. Its charging speed is higher than Apple's included charger. It comes with a one-year warranty.
This fast charger from Belkin has a USB Type-C port and offers a reliable charging experience. It'll also charge your iPad at a faster rate when compared to the speed of the 20W one included in the box.
Despite its tiny form factor, this USB Type-C charger can deliver up to 30W on supported devices, so your iPad will charge faster when you use this brick. It's ideal for those who travel a lot and don't have plenty of storage space.
Best cables for the iPad Air 5 (2022)
This official cable from Apple has double the length of that included in the iPad's box. It's ideal for those who need more than 1 meter.
This pack has two USB-C cables that are 6ft each. It's available in three different colors to choose from and has a lifetime warranty.
This is a 4.9ft cotton-braided cable. It's very durable and manufactured by a reputable company. It includes a cable strap for simple cable management.
If I personally had to buy one of these chargers for my new Apple iPad Air 5 (2022), I would totally get the Samsung EP-TA800XWEGUS 25W Charger. That’s because it includes a cable, so I don’t have to buy one separately. It additionally has a decent 25W limit and is produced by a respectable corporation.
The iPad Air 5 (2022) redefines what a middle-range tablet is capable of. For a reasonable $599 price tag, you get an iPad that is powered by the Apple M1 chip and has a futuristic edge-to-edge display with very thin bezels. Considering it comes in five different vivid colors, users also have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to the design of this tablet. It’s an unrivaled steal that other companies can hardly compete with.
Which of these chargers will you be buying for your new iPad Air 5 (2022), and why? Let us know in the comments section below.