Here’s how you can pre-order the new iPad Air 5 (2022)

At its Peek Performance event today, Apple unveiled the latest iPad Air along with the new iPhone SE 3. The new iPad Air 5 (2022) features the same design as the iPad Air 4 from 2020, however, it packs significant hardware improvements, including a new chipset and 5G support. If you’re in the market for a new tablet that fits squarely between the latest iPad Mini and the iPad Pro, the new iPad Air 5 might be the one for you. Here’s how you can pre-order it.

How to pre-order the iPad Air 5 (2022)

The new iPad Air 5 (2022) will be on sale from the 11th of March at 5 am PST on Apple’s website. It will be available in two storage configurations; 64GB of storage beginning at $599, and 256GB of storage beginning at $749. If you also want cellular support with 5G on either storage configuration, then you’ll be shelling out an additional $149 for the privilege, totaling $749 and $899 respectively. All models will be available in multiple colorful options — Space Gray, Pink, Purple, Blue, and Starlight.

If you’re picking up a cellular model, keep in mind that it can support either eSIM or a physical SIM card. All models support Wi-Fi 6 technology for fast Wi-Fi data transfer, meaning that cellular may not necessarily be a requirement depending on your use case.

Apple says that the new iPad Air will begin shipping from March 18th, meaning that if you pre-order today, you likely won’t have much longer to wait. If the price is a bit steep, Apple is also offering up to $680 in trade-in credit when trading in an older iPad. Tablets from other manufacturers aren’t eligible, as Apple will instead offer to recycle them for you for free. Sadly the company doesn’t offer a breakdown as to how much exactly you can expect to get for your iPad until you submit a serial number.

Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) The all-new iPad Air 5 (2022) is available for purchase now, and it features Apple's latest M1 chipset, 5G support, and the same design as the last iPad Air. You can pre-order it starting at $599 View at Apple

Are you going to pre-order the new iPad Air 5 (2022)? What storage configuration and color are you planning to go with? Let us know in the comments section below!