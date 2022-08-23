These are the Best Stylus that you can buy for the Apple iPad Air 5 (2022)
Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 is without a doubt one of the best iPads you can buy right now. As we mentioned in our iPad Air 5 (2022) review, it’s one of the best tablet options for just about everyone. It brings a lot of great features from pricier iPads at a relatively affordable price. The iPad Air 5 is a great tablet by itself but we think it can deliver a much better experience with the right accessories, especially a stylus. Pairing an iPad — or just about any tablet — with a stylus can significantly improve your overall experience. So if you’re searching for a good stylus to pair with your iPad Air 5 tablet, then we’ve got some solid options for you to consider. Here are the best Apple iPad Air 5 (2022) stylus options you can buy in 2022.
Not all styluses work with Apple’s new iPad Air model, so it’s important to pick the right one. Many of our recommendations, however, are universal styluses, meaning they’ll work with iPad Air 5 and some other devices including Android phones, tablets, and iPhones too. Let’s take a look:
The 2nd generation Apple Pencil is one of the best styluses you can buy for the iPad Air 5. Its low-latency operation makes it a great tool for art and productivity. One of the best things about the 2nd gen Apple Pencil is that it offers an intuitive touch surface that lets you switch tools within your favorite drawing apps.
Logitech Crayon is a solid stylus to consider for your iPad Air 5. It's a sleek 6.4-inch stylus that has 2mm tips and is known to be accurate for both professional and more casual use cases. It lacks pressure sensitivity but offers dynamic line weight, meaning line thickness varies based on the angle at which it's held.
The Zagg Pro stylus is the best option for most people as it's cheaper than Logitech Crayon but offers almost all the same features. It works very well with iPadOS on any iPads released since 2017, and supports tilt, low-latency operation, and palm rejection among many other features. It also comes with a hidden USB-C port for charging.
The Adonit Mark is a solid option to consider if you don't want all the bells and whistles from a stylus. This particular stylus works with all touchscreen displays including the iPad Air 5. It comes with a mesh tip and doesn't need a battery or pairing to work with your touchscreen devices. It's a simple and affordable stylus for everyday use.
The Adonit Note+ offers a lot of the Apple Pencil features at a relatively affordable price. One of the best things about this particular stylus is that it supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity in many of the supported apps. Notably, you also get other premium features like pal rejection, tilt, and more. It charges via a USB-C port which is conveniently located at the back.
This basic stylus on Amazon looks exactly like an Apple Pencil and it works with all the iPads released after 2018. It doesn't offer all the premium features that you'd expect from an Apple Pencil but there's plenty to like about this stylus, especially given its affordable price tag. It's available for just $23 at the time of writing this article, and it supports some good features including palm rejection, tilt, magnetic absorption, and more.
There’s no shortage of these digital pencils on the market but we think the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is one of the best options to consider if your budget allows for it. If not, the Logitech Crayon or the Zagg Pro stylus are also some good alternatives. Additionally, we’ve also added more affordable options to the list that are worth taking a look. A few of them are universal, meaning they work with a variety of devices. We’ll update this collection over time to add newer options in the future, so be sure to check back.
