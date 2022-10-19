These are the best Apple iPad Pro (2022) deals

Apple revealed the M2-based 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models through a press release in October 2022. This minor upgrade barely includes an exciting changes. Most notably, Apple has bumped the M1 chipset included in the predecessors to M2. Additionally, it has introduced an exclusive Apple Pencil hover feature. Apart from that, the 2021 and 2022 models are identical in almost all aspects. This makes 2022’s refresh a rather boring upgrade for those currently using the 2021 iterations. Though, those getting an iPad Pro for the first time will certainly appreciate the highest-end Apple technologies this glass slab packs. It definitely is an unmatched masterpiece in the tablet department. For $799 and $1,099 respectively, you can buy an 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2. These are the best deals currently available for the iPad Pro M2 (2022).

iPad Pro deals in the U.S.

Best Buy

If Best Buy is your online retailer of choice, then you will be delighted to hear that it’s selling both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 models. You get to choose between the two finishes — Silver and Space Gray — and the different storage configurations they offer. You also can trade in an eligible device if you wish.

Amazon

Amazon is also selling the 2022 iPad Pro M2. The retailer is offering both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models in the two aforementioned finishes. If this is your seller of choice, you may want to grab a unit while they’re still in stock.

Apple Online Store

As you may have assumed, Apple is also selling its iPad Pro M2 models on its own online store. As an exclusive perk, you get to add an optional, free engraving. You can also get a discount if you trade in an eligible iPad model. Android-powered tablets don’t count, though.

