We did the hard work for you to highlight the best screen protectors for both 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models.

Apple's iPad Pro tablet is the best iPad money can buy right now. The new 2022 iPad Pro models come with Apple's latest M2 chip, improved cameras, and the new Apple Pencil hover features. We also like how the iPad Pro comes in two sizes: a smaller one with an 11-inch panel and a relatively bigger model with a 12.9-inch display. Regardless of your pick, you're looking at a beautiful mini-LED backlit Liquid Retina display with Apple's ProMotion technology for faster refresh rates. If you want to keep that display as pristine as it looks on day one, then you will need a good screen protector. We've picked the best ones for you in this post, so let's dive in!

We've included screen protectors for both 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models below. The 12.9-inch screen protectors will fit all the redesigned 12.9-inch iPad Pro models (third generation and above). Similarly, all the 11-inch screen protectors mentioned in this post will fit all the 11-inch iPad Pro models (first generation and above).

Best screen protectors for 12.9-inch iPad Pro models

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro model is one of the biggest tablets you can buy. Grab one of these screen protectors to make sure that big, beautiful display is protected at all times.

Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for iPad Pro The Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT is a tough tempered glass that is sure to protect your iPad Pro's display from scratches and minor drops. It also comes with an auto-alignment tool to make application easy for beginners. See at Amazon

Paperlike matte screen protector If you enjoy the feel of writing or doodling on a piece of paper, then you should consider buying this Paperlike matte screen protector. As the name suggests, it'll turn your iPad's glossy and slippery display into a fine paper-like surface. See at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass The ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector is made from smooth tempered glass and offers a crystal clear viewing experience. It also has an oil-resistant coating to keep fingerprints and smudges at bay. See at Amazon

KCT Paperfeel matte PET film protector This particular screen protector is a cheaper alternative to the Paperlike protector for the iPad Pro. The KCT Paperfeel matte PET film is significantly cheaper, especially given that you get two protectors in the pack. It reduces glare and also simulates the feeling of writing and drawing on paper. See at Amazon

Best screen protectors for 11-inch iPad Pro models

The 11-inch iPad Pro model is the perfect size for most users. It also comes with a vibrant display that you can protect with the screen protectors mentioned below:

ESR tempered glass protector This screen protector is tempered glass, so it'll protect your iPad's display against cracks, scratches, and more. It also comes with an alignment frame and cleaning kit to help you install it. See at Amazon

amFilm PAPERed Glass protector amFilm PAPERed glass protector is a matte protector that protects your iPad's display from everyday wear and tear. It'll also help you feel like you're writing or doodling on a piece of paper. It's also compatible with Apple Pencil 2. See at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ The ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ is said to be one of the strongest tempered glass protectors out there for the iPad Pro. It also comes with a protective "Eyesafe" layer to filter out harmful high-energy (HEV) blue light to reduce eye strain. See at Amazon

JETech matte PET screen protector The JETech matte PET paper-feel screen protector film is perfect for those who write or draw a lot on their iPad Pro using the Apple Pencil. It's a matte screen protector, meaning it blocks glare and reduces eyestrain for a comfortable viewing experience. It's cheaper than most other paper-feel screen protectors, and it works with all 11-inch iPad Pro models. See at Amazon

We've only added the best screen protectors that you can buy for the iPad Pro models right now in 2022. If we were to pick one, then we'd either go with the Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT or the ESR tempered glass, as they both come with tools to help you with installation. If you happen to use the Apple Pencil a lot with your iPads for handwritten notes or doodling, then we recommend checking out the Paperlike or the amFilm PAPERed matte screen protectors.

We'll continue to comb through more listings to bring you the best screen protectors for the iPad Pro, so be sure to bookmark this page and come back to find more options. The iPads also come with a slew of cases and accessories to help you make the most of your tablet. Both 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are expensive, so be sure to stop our collection of the best iPad Pro deals to see if you can snag them with a discount.