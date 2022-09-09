These are the Best Apple iPhone 14 Cases you can buy in 2022
Apple’s new iPhones are officially here which means it’s time to pick up some new phones and some cool cases to go with them. Yes, it’s a shame to cover the beautiful colors and finish of the new iPhone 14 with a case, but we think it’s better to be safe than sorry. No matter how tough Apple says its new iPhones are, they’re still prone to scratches, dents, or even cracks when they get scuffed or dropped. We’ve managed to round up some of the best iPhone 14 cases on the market so you can keep your new phone protected at all times.
- Official Apple cases
- Clear cases
- MagSafe cases
- Thin cases
- Rugged cases
- Kickstand cases
- Wallet cases
- Stylish cases
We’ve included multiple categories in this post to make it easier for you to find the right case that suits your needs, so be sure to explore all the available options.
Official Apple cases
Apple always brings new cases to go along with its new iPhones and it’s no different this year. The iPhone 14 has a bunch of official cases from Apple that you may want to check out before exploring other options. These cases tend to be a bit more expensive than a lot of other options mentioned in this collection, but they’re amongst the best you can find on the market.
The official leather case from Apple is one of the best cases you can buy for the new iPhone 14. It comes in a bunch of different colors and is also MagSafe-compatible, which is great.
Apple's official Silicone case for the iPhone 14 is made out of a soft-touch material that looks very clean and minimal. It's available in a bunch of different colors and is MagSafe-compatible.
Apple's Clear case for the iPhone 14 is a simple transparent case that's designed to showcase the color of your device. This one is also MagSafe-compatible, so it'll work with all the MagSafe accessories.
Clear cases
Our selection of clear cases are perfect for those who want to add some basic protection to their phone and still be able to show off the colors and cool finishes.
The iBlason Ares is one of the best clear cases you can buy for the iPhone 14. This particular case is available in a bunch of different colors and it also comes with a built-in screen protector.
The SUPCASE UB Style clear case comes with a TPU bumper to protect your phone against drops and bumps. It also has elevated bezels to protect the display and the camera lens at the back.
The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a clear TPU case with a thin and light form-factor. It's a simple clear case with no bells and whistles, but it gets the job done by adding basic protection.
MagSafe cases
MagSafe, for those of you who don’t know, is Apple’s proprietary standard of wireless power transfer and accessory attachment. The MagSafe compatible cases mentioned in this particular collection come with built-in magnets to seamlessly interact with MagSafe accessories.
The Caseology Parallax Mag case comes with integrated magnets and is compatible with all MagSafe accessories. It comes with a 3D Hexa Cube design for a unique look and feel, and it's also certified with military-grade protection.
The Spigen Mag Armor is a magnet-integrated shock absorption TPU case for the iPhone 14. It comes with raised lips to protect the display and the camera too, which is great.
The OtterBox DEFENDER XT CLEAR is a relatively thin clear case that offers military standard protection for the iPhone 14. It also comes with built-in magnets to interact with MagSafe accessories.
Thin cases
If you don’t want to add too much bulk to your device in the name of protection, then you should consider buying one of the thin cases mentioned below:
The Ringke Air Slim is one of the thinnest cases you can buy for the iPhone 14. It's a TPU case that also lets you show off the color of your shiny new device.
The Spigen Thin fit is perhaps one of the most popular cases on the market. This particular case doesn't add too much bulk to the device and it's available in a bunch of different colors too.
The Temdan slim case is one of the thinnest cases you can find for the iPhone 14. One of the best things about this particular case is that it also comes with screen and camera lens protectors.
Rugged cases
Rugged cases are perfect for those who have an active lifestyle. If you’re looking for something a little bit more protective than the basic silicone and thin cases, then consider buying one of the options mentioned below:
The SUPCASE UB Pro is one of the best heavy-duty rugged cases on the market. It comes with a built-in screen protector, a detachable swiveling belt clip, and a kickstand that makes it a very versatile case for the iPhone 14.
The iBlason Armorbox, as you can see, is a full-body rugged case that's meant to protect your iPhone 14 from all sides. It comes with a built-in screen protector, a kickstand, and even a holster clip.
The Elago Armor is one of the cleanest and most minimal-looking rugged cases on the market. It comes with a shockproof hard bumper and an air layer inside to protect your iPhone 14 drops and bumps.
Kickstand cases
Kickstand cases come with a built-in contraption that lets you set up a phone on the desk or any other flat surface and use it hands-free. There’s no shortage of kickstand cases on the market, but we’ve picked some of the best options out there.
The ESR Classic kickstand case is a minimal case that's perfect for those who want to use their phone hands-free. It comes with a built-in camera ring stand with which you can easily set it up on a surface.
If you're looking to buy a simple rugged case that doesn't add too much bulk to your phone, then this Poetic case is a great option. It also comes with a kickstand with which you can set the phone on a surface.
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid S is a simple clear TPU case that comes with an integrated metal kickstand. It also has raised lips to protect the display and the camera lens.
Wallet cases
Wallet cases are extremely popular on the market right now and rightfully so. They add a little bit of bulk to your device but they protect your phone and also let you store things like your credit cards, some cash, and more.
Raptic Urban Folio is an excellent option to consider if you want a wallet case for your iPhone 14. It comes with a double magnetic clasp to create a secure enclosure for your phone, cards, and more.
The Simtect wallet for the iPhone 14 is a full-fledged zipper wallet that you can carry around. It comes with a leather strap and looks like a fashion accessory.
The Caseology Nano Pop is a leather card wallet that can magnetically attach to one of the MagSafe compatible cases that we've mentioned above. It's available in a bunch of different colors and works well with all MagSafe-compatible iPhones.
Stylish cases
Stylish cases are worth considering if you want to add a touch of style or color to your smartphone. The iPhone 14 is available in a bunch of fun colors, but you can always cover it up with a stylish case if you don’t like the finish on your device.
The CYRILL Cecile Mag comes with a beautiful floral design to nicely compliment the color of your device. It's also MagSafe compatible, meaning it'll work with all the official MagSafe accessories out there.
The CYRILL Classic Charm Mag is one of the stylish cases out there for the iPhone 14. It's made out of premium vegan leather, comes with a built-in strap, and it's MagSafe-compatible too.
The Case Mate Twinkle, as you can see, is a stylish case that's sure to turn some heads. You can get this particular case with other finishes too if you don't like this Stardust look.
We’ve highlighted a lot of great cases, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the market for new listings. In the meantime, you can also take a look at our collection of the best chargers and accessories to see if you can grab something to further improve your overall experience.
So which iPhone 14 case are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.