These are the Best Apple iPhone 14 Cases you can buy in 2022

Apple’s new iPhones are officially here which means it’s time to pick up some new phones and some cool cases to go with them. Yes, it’s a shame to cover the beautiful colors and finish of the new iPhone 14 with a case, but we think it’s better to be safe than sorry. No matter how tough Apple says its new iPhones are, they’re still prone to scratches, dents, or even cracks when they get scuffed or dropped. We’ve managed to round up some of the best iPhone 14 cases on the market so you can keep your new phone protected at all times.

Navigate this article:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

We’ve included multiple categories in this post to make it easier for you to find the right case that suits your needs, so be sure to explore all the available options.

Official Apple cases

Apple always brings new cases to go along with its new iPhones and it’s no different this year. The iPhone 14 has a bunch of official cases from Apple that you may want to check out before exploring other options. These cases tend to be a bit more expensive than a lot of other options mentioned in this collection, but they’re amongst the best you can find on the market.

Clear cases

Our selection of clear cases are perfect for those who want to add some basic protection to their phone and still be able to show off the colors and cool finishes.

iBlason Ares Clear Bumper case The iBlason Ares is one of the best clear cases you can buy for the iPhone 14. This particular case is available in a bunch of different colors and it also comes with a built-in screen protector. Buy from Amazon Promoted SUPCASE UB Style Slim Clear case The SUPCASE UB Style clear case comes with a TPU bumper to protect your phone against drops and bumps. It also has elevated bezels to protect the display and the camera lens at the back. Buy from Amazon Promoted Spigen Liquid Crystal Slim and lightweight clear case The Spigen Liquid Crystal is a clear TPU case with a thin and light form-factor. It's a simple clear case with no bells and whistles, but it gets the job done by adding basic protection. Buy from Amazon

MagSafe cases

MagSafe, for those of you who don’t know, is Apple’s proprietary standard of wireless power transfer and accessory attachment. The MagSafe compatible cases mentioned in this particular collection come with built-in magnets to seamlessly interact with MagSafe accessories.

Thin cases

If you don’t want to add too much bulk to your device in the name of protection, then you should consider buying one of the thin cases mentioned below:

Rugged cases

Rugged cases are perfect for those who have an active lifestyle. If you’re looking for something a little bit more protective than the basic silicone and thin cases, then consider buying one of the options mentioned below:

Kickstand cases

Kickstand cases come with a built-in contraption that lets you set up a phone on the desk or any other flat surface and use it hands-free. There’s no shortage of kickstand cases on the market, but we’ve picked some of the best options out there.

Wallet cases

Wallet cases are extremely popular on the market right now and rightfully so. They add a little bit of bulk to your device but they protect your phone and also let you store things like your credit cards, some cash, and more.

Stylish cases

Stylish cases are worth considering if you want to add a touch of style or color to your smartphone. The iPhone 14 is available in a bunch of fun colors, but you can always cover it up with a stylish case if you don’t like the finish on your device.

We’ve highlighted a lot of great cases, but we’ll continue to keep an eye on the market for new listings. In the meantime, you can also take a look at our collection of the best chargers and accessories to see if you can grab something to further improve your overall experience.

Apple iPhone 14 Apple's new iPhone 14 is now up for grabs from various retailers and carriers like AT&T. The regular iPhone 14 may not be the most exciting iPhone this year, but it's the default and a reliable option for most users. Buy from Best Buy Buy from AT&T

Apple’s new iPhone 14 may not be the most exciting iPhone on the market right now, but it’s a reliable phone that’ll set you up well for many years to come. It’s not as expensive as the Pro models but you can always get some good deals for it online to bring down the price further.

So which iPhone 14 case are you planning to buy? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below.