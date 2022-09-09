These are the Best Chargers, Cables, and other Accessories to buy for the Apple iPhone 14 series in 2022

The iPhone 14 series is officially here. Whether you’re buying the more affordable iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus or the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone Pro Max, you won’t find any additional accessories or add-ons inside the box. Heck, you don’t even get a power adapter. Apple stopped including chargers and earphones with iPhones in 2020, and the new iPhones aren’t any different in this regard. They only provide you with a USB-C to lightning cable.

As great as the new iPhone 14 models are on their own, accessories or add-ons can make them even better. In this post, we have rounded up the best fast chargers, wireless charging pads, magnetic chargers, and other accessories for the iPhone 14 lineup.

Best Fast Chargers for the iPhone 14 series

The new iPhone 14 series doesn’t bring any improvements to the charging speed. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus support 20W of max charging speed, while the Pro models top out at 27W. To take advantage of the faster speed, you’ll need a charger that delivers 20W or more power.

When it comes to buying a charger for your iPhone 14, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

Make sure the charger has a USB-C connection and not USB-A, otherwise you will also have to purchase a cable.

You want to buy a charger that supports USB PD (power delivery).

GaN chargers are faster, more compact, and more energy efficient than the standard silicon-based chargers.

Choosing a charger with multiple ports will let you charge your iPhone alongside your laptop and other devices.

Best MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers for the iPhone 14 series

For a more convenient charging experience, the iPhone 14 supports MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. MagSafe is Apple’s proprietary magnetic charging technology. MagSafe compatible chargers can deliver twice as fast charging speed as Qi wireless chargers.

Official MagSafe chargers offer the fastest wireless charging speeds: up to 15W.

Magnetic chargers from other retailers with a Made for MagSafe badge use official MagSafe technology from Apple and offer the same 15W of fast charging.

Chargers that mention “MagSafe-compatible” aren’t officially licensed MagSafe products. They’re just standard Qi wireless charging pads and top out at 7.5W.

Best Battery Packs and Power Banks for the iPhone 14 series

A pocket-sized power bank/battery pack is a must-have if you travel often and stay away from power outlets for long periods. It’s the easiest way to extend the battery life of your iPhone 14. Here are the best options.

Best Cables for the iPhone 14 series

While Apple no longer ships a charger with iPhones, it still includes a charging cable. The USB-C to Lightning cable that comes with your iPhone isn’t known for its durability, however, and it’s also quite short in length. Here are the best alternative Lightning cables that are sturdier, longer, and more versatile than the stock cable.

Other iPhone 14 Accessories

That wraps up our best iPhone 14 accessories round-up. Don’t forget to pick up a protective case for your brand-new phone from our best iPhone 14 cases round-up.