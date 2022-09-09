These are the Best Chargers, Cables, and other Accessories to buy for the Apple iPhone 14 series in 2022
The iPhone 14 series is officially here. Whether you’re buying the more affordable iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus or the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone Pro Max, you won’t find any additional accessories or add-ons inside the box. Heck, you don’t even get a power adapter. Apple stopped including chargers and earphones with iPhones in 2020, and the new iPhones aren’t any different in this regard. They only provide you with a USB-C to lightning cable.
As great as the new iPhone 14 models are on their own, accessories or add-ons can make them even better. In this post, we have rounded up the best fast chargers, wireless charging pads, magnetic chargers, and other accessories for the iPhone 14 lineup.
The iPhone 14 Pro packs the new A16 Bionic chipset, a super bright OLED display and powerful cameras.
Best Fast Chargers for the iPhone 14 series
The new iPhone 14 series doesn’t bring any improvements to the charging speed. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus support 20W of max charging speed, while the Pro models top out at 27W. To take advantage of the faster speed, you’ll need a charger that delivers 20W or more power.
When it comes to buying a charger for your iPhone 14, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.
- Make sure the charger has a USB-C connection and not USB-A, otherwise you will also have to purchase a cable.
- You want to buy a charger that supports USB PD (power delivery).
- GaN chargers are faster, more compact, and more energy efficient than the standard silicon-based chargers.
- Choosing a charger with multiple ports will let you charge your iPhone alongside your laptop and other devices.
Anker’s Nano 3 30W is one of the smallest GaN chargers on the market. It’s just 1.12-inch thick and 70% smaller than Apple’s original 30W charger. It can charge your iPhone 14, iPad, and MacBook at up to 30W speed. The charger comes in five colorways and offers a 24-month warranty.
This GaN charger from Belkin features flat-to-wall design and foldable prongs for easy portability. It’s powered by GaN technology and delivers up to 30W of power to your iPhone, MacBook, and other USB-C compatible devices.
This is the official charger from Apple that can quick charger your iPhone 14 at up to 30W speed. There’s nothing special about it. It has a single USB-C port and can be used to charge not only your iPhone but also the iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods.
This is one of the cheapest GaN chargers on the market. The compact charger takes less space and offers 30W of power output, allowing you to charge your iPhone at maximum speed. It supports USB PD 3.0 and PPS charging and has a sensor that continuously monitors temperature and current to prevent overheating.
This GaN-powered charger from Spigen has two USB-C ports, letting you to charge two devices at once. Each port can output up to 30W or a total of 40W (20W each) if both are used. The charger intelligently controls the heat and power output, thus reducing overheating and overcharging.
Looking for a charger that can charge your iPhone, laptop and tablet at the same device? This three-port charger from Anker has you covered. The GaN-powered charger has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port and can charge a single device at up to 65W speed. It’s 53% smaller than a standard 67W charger and supports PPS and Anker’s PowerIQ 4.0 tech for a safer charging experience.
The EHO USB-C fast charger uses the latest GaN III technology and can charge four device simultaneously. Capable of delivering up to 100W total output, the charger can charge your MacBook Pro at 96W and iPhone 14 at 30W. It has three USB-C ports and a single USB-A port.
Anker’s 543 65W fast charger is your all-in-charging station, featuring two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports in a compact 0.7-inch body. The charger offers a total of 65W of power when all four ports are in use or up to 45W power when charging a single device.
Best MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers for the iPhone 14 series
For a more convenient charging experience, the iPhone 14 supports MagSafe and Qi wireless charging. MagSafe is Apple’s proprietary magnetic charging technology. MagSafe compatible chargers can deliver twice as fast charging speed as Qi wireless chargers.
- Official MagSafe chargers offer the fastest wireless charging speeds: up to 15W.
- Magnetic chargers from other retailers with a Made for MagSafe badge use official MagSafe technology from Apple and offer the same 15W of fast charging.
- Chargers that mention “MagSafe-compatible” aren’t officially licensed MagSafe products. They’re just standard Qi wireless charging pads and top out at 7.5W.
The official MagSafe charger magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone 14 and offers fast wireless charging up to 15W. In addition, it is compatible with Qi charging and can be used to charge devices that support wireless charging.
With the Apple MagSafe Duo, you can wirelessly recharge your iPhone and Apple Watch simultaneously. It outputs 14W max power and also works with Qi-compatible devices. With its foldable design, you can easily slip it into your backpack and take it along without taking up much space.
Belkin’s MagSafe wireless charging stand can charge up to three devices at the same time, including your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods case. The charger uses official MagSafe tech and supports fast charging up to 15W. Mount the phone in portrait or landscape mode and take video calls or watch your favorite movie while it charges.
Another magnetic charger from Belkin that uses official MagSafe technology and offers 15 fast charging speed. Interestingly, the charger has a pop-up stand that lets you prop up the iPhone for watching videos while it’s charging. The braided cable that comes with the charger is 6.6ft long and has an attached strap.
While Anker's wireless charger isn't as fast as MagSafe's, it offers the same convenience of magnetic attachment and lets you charge your iPhone and earbuds at the same time. You can charge the phone vertically or horizontally and can adjust the viewing angle up to 40-degree to take video calls or see your notifications.
This magnetic charger from Anker can charge your iPhone at rather modest 7.5W speed. It has several safety measures in place, including radiation shielding, temperature control, and foreign object detection. The charger comes with a long 5ft cable and a 20W USB-C power adapter.
If you’re looking for a cheap yet reliable wireless charging pad under $15, this is the perfect option. Since it's a Qi wireless charger, it'll charge your iPhone at half the speed of a MagSafe charger (7.5W instead of 15W). It offers four charging modes, allowing you to charge not only your iPhone and Android phones but also your earbuds.
Anker’s PowerWave II wireless charging stand can automatically switch between 5W, 7.5W, 10W and 15W charging modes depending on the device. The stand supports vertical and horizontal charging, so you can easily FaceTime or watch videos while your iPhone is charging. Furthermore, the charger comes with a power adapter and can charge phones with cases up to 5mm thick without any issues.
This wireless charger bundle from NANAMI includes two Qi charging pads. You can keep one pad at home and one at the office; that way, you’ll always have a wireless charger available. Featuring a sleep-friendly LED light, this charger can refill your iPhone 14 at up to 7.5W speed.
Best Battery Packs and Power Banks for the iPhone 14 series
A pocket-sized power bank/battery pack is a must-have if you travel often and stay away from power outlets for long periods. It’s the easiest way to extend the battery life of your iPhone 14. Here are the best options.
Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically snaps to your iPhone 14 and offers a fast, wireless charging experience. With the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12, it provides a 60% additional charge, and you don’t have to turn it on or off.
This slim and lightweight power bank magnetically attaches to your iPhone. You can use wireless charging for convenience or plug into the power bank’s USB-C port for faster charging speed. With 5,000mAh capacity, you can easily fully charge your iPhone at least once.
This 10,400mAh battery pack from Charmast can charge your iPhone 14 multiple times. It offers 15W max output and has two USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, allowing to charge up to three devices at once.
Anker’s 622 MagGo wireless power bank has super strong magnets and can charge your iPhone 14 both wirelessly and wired. It’s only 0.5-inch thick, has charging LEDs, and has a USB-C port. It comes with a built-in kickstand to let you prop up the phone for video calls or watching videos.
Belkin’s 10,000mAh wireless power bank is a bit bulky but it works both as a wireless charging pad and portable power bank. It offers 7.5W fast wireless charging speed and up to 18W when using the USB-C port.
This high capacity 30,800mAh power bank is the perfect option for campers, hikers, and travellers. It offers 15W max wireless charging speed and 25W PD fast wired charging. You get four ports: two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and one microUSB port. The power bank has an LCD that shows the battery life
Best Cables for the iPhone 14 series
While Apple no longer ships a charger with iPhones, it still includes a charging cable. The USB-C to Lightning cable that comes with your iPhone isn’t known for its durability, however, and it’s also quite short in length. Here are the best alternative Lightning cables that are sturdier, longer, and more versatile than the stock cable.
Anker’s new bio-based USB-C to Lightning cable comes in 3ft and 6ft options. It’s made using plant-based material derived from corn and sugarcane and can withstand up to 20,000 90-degree bends. You can pick it up in Black, Green, Purple, White and Blue colors.
This MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning cable delivers fast charging speeds and data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps. The 6ft long cable is braided with nylon material for extra protection and durability.
Made with double braided nylon material, this USB-A to Lightning cable is can withstand 90-degree bends over 12,000 times. It’s MFi certified and comes equipped with a C48 Lightning plug for high-speed charging.
ZMHPJQ gives you five 10ft USB-A to Lightning cables at a very reasonable price. The cables are MFi-certified and are made of braided nylon material for improved durability.
Other iPhone 14 Accessories
The new AirPods Pro come equipped with the updated H2 chip, offering superior audio quality, 2x more effective Active Noise Cancellation and up to 6 hours of listening time.
The Apple Leather Wallet is made of specially tanned finished European leather and magnetically attaches to your iPhone using the MagSafe technology. It lets you store your ID, credit cards, and cash without having to carry a physical wallet.
Apple’s AirTags are designed to be attached to things you want to track. You can attach one to your keys, bike, pet, or backpack and see its location in real-time using the Find My app.
If you want to use your trusty pair of wired headphones with the iPhone 14, you’ll need this Lightning to 3.5mm adapter.
That wraps up our best iPhone 14 accessories round-up. Don’t forget to pick up a protective case for your brand-new phone from our best iPhone 14 cases round-up.