These are the Best Apple iPhone 14 series Deals in 2022

After a long year of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 14 lineup is officially here. You can pre-order an iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, or 14 Pro Max — based on your budget and needs. This year’s series brings a lot of excitement to the table, particularly in the Pro department. The regular iPhone 14 models are an insignificant upgrade coming from the iPhone 13. Meanwhile, this year’s iPhone 14 Pro models support the always-on display (AOD) feature, have an upgraded camera system, and ditch the notorious notch for a smarter cutout. These are the best deals you can find for the iPhone 14 series in 2022.

Apple iPhone 14 series: Pricing in the US

The iPhone 14 series starts at $799 in the US, and can go all the way to $1,599 for the 1TB iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Pricing Details iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB $799 $899 $999 $1,099 256GB $899 $999 $1,099 $1,199 512GB $1,099 $1,199 $1,299 $1,399 1TB — — $1,499 $1,599

Availability

All four iPhones will be available to preorder from September 9, 2022 at 8am ET. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available starting September 16. If you want the iPhone 14 Plus, you will have to wait a little since that phone will be available starting October 7, 2022.

Best iPhone 14 deals: Unlocked

Apple Online Store

As you might have expected, the iPhone 14 line is available on the company’s own online store. There you get to choose between all storage and finish options. That’s in addition to trade-in availability. So if you’re upgrading from a Samsung phone, for example, Apple will pay you — based on the model and condition of your phone. Additionally, eligible customers can pay through installments — thanks to Apple Card support.

Best iPhone 14 deals: Carriers

Apple Online Store

Apart from the unlocked versions, Apple also sells the new iPhone 14 models with carrier restrictions. So if you’re in the US and have a carrier of choice, you can commit to a SIM-locked iPhone. This allows you to take advantage of carrier deals on the iPhone 14. These include the option to pay in installments through the carrier and carrier credits if you trade in an eligible phone.

AT&T

If you’re an AT&T customer, then you may want to check the company’s iPhone 14 deals. By buying a SIM-locked iPhone from this carrier, you get to pay through monthly installments and receive credits if you trade in a supported device.

Similar to AT&T, if you’re committed to Verizon, you can grab an iPhone 14 model in the color and storage capacity of your choice. The carrier also supports paying through installments, and it offers trade-in credits for eligible devices.

T-Mobile

As you’d expect from T-Mobile, this carrier is selling all four iPhone 14 models. Similarly, it has trade-in deals if you’re buying a new iPhone 14, and it supports paying through monthly installments — if a one-time payment doesn’t match your budget.

Best Buy

If Best Buy is your retailer of choice, then you’re in luck. It currently has deals on all four iPhone 14 models. You can pick between the major US carriers when adding the device to your shopping cart. This also means you won’t be able to use the new phone with an incompatible carrier.

Amazon

Amazon is one of the most popular online retailers. Expectedly, it has deals on the iPhone 14 lineup. Though, unfortunately, it’s only selling the Cricket Wireless carrier-locked version. So if you buy it from Amazon, you won’t get to use the phone with a different carrier.

We will update this list of iPhone 14 deals as we spot new ones. If you like one of the existing offers, though, claim it before it expires or goes out of stock.

