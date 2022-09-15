Order now and save BIG on the new Samsung foldables!
These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Plus cases you can buy in 2022
September 15, 2022 5:11am

These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Plus cases you can buy in 2022

Apple unleashed the iPhone 14 series upon the world during its Far Out event. This time around we got two screen sizes (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches) and two power levels (regular and Pro). As a result, we have the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. While the regular models retain most of their predecessors’ specifications, they still include some minor upgrades. These include camera improvements, SOS through satellite, and more. If you plan to buy an iPhone 14 model, make sure to also grab a charger — as their boxes don’t include charging bricks. Additionally, you may want to get a case for added protection. Below is a comprehensive list of the best cases available for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Navigate this article:

Official iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Official cases are ones that Apple manufactures. The company sells different models made from different materials. It also offers a wide variety of colors to match different tastes and styles.

    MagSafe-Enabled

    This official case from Apple supports MagSafe and has a clear build. This way you get protect you iPhone without concealing its finish.

    Vibrant

    Available in eight vivid colors to choose from, this official silicone case freshens up your iPhone's appearance while protecting it.

    Premium

    If you're a fan of more formal-looking cases, Apple is also selling an official leather one that has a more professional feel and look to it.

Clear Cases

Clear cases are ideal for those who love minimalism and the original iPhone design. They show off the original finish and build, while offering protection against potential damages.

    Anti-Yellowing.

    Manufactured by a reputable company, this clear case won't turn yellow after just a week of use. It offers eight different back and frame design options to choose from.

    MagSafe Support

    This one from Supcase offers raised bezels to protect your screen and supports wireless charging.

    Promoted

    Elegant

    This transparent case is so thin and minimalistic, you will barely notice it's there. It supports the Qi wireless charging standard, too, thanks to its slim build and lack of bulk.

MagSafe iPhone 14 Plus Cases

MagSafe cases allow you to shield your iPhone without missing out on the included MagSafe charging technology.

    Clear

    If you want to show off your iPhone's color and build, while also depending on the MagSafe wireless charging standard, then this case is for you. It's scratch- and shock-resistant, too.

    Rugged Frame

    This clear case supports MagSafe wireless charging and has a rugged frame for added protection.

    Promoted

    Fancy

    If you're looking for a higher-end case that supports MagSafe wireless charging, this Parallax one offers three color options to choose from and has a premium feel to it.

Thin Cases

Thin cases are for minimalists who want to add a light layer to their iPhones. They add no significant bulk or weight to the product.

    Ultra-Slim

    Available in five colors to pick from, this case is so thin, you might not even notice its presence. It supports wireless charging, too.

    Lightweight

    This case features four color options to choose from and supports the Air Cushion technology to offer protection, while maintaining its slim build.

    Plain

    This case is for those who dislike cases. It is transparent, has a 1.6mm thickness, and is made from anti-yellowing materials.

Rugged iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Rugged cases are for those who often drop their iPhones on hard surfaces. They’re shock-resistant but tend to be too bulky.

    Compact

    This matte black rugged case, unlike most other rugged cases, has a very slim build. It's ideal for those who dislike the significant bulk present on other models in this category.

    360º

    Available in five colors, this rugged case includes a built-in screen protector for complete protection.

    Promoted

    Colorful

    If you want even more color options, this rugged case offer six different ones to choose from. It includes a tough screen protector, as well as a kickstand for a hassle-free viewing experience.

Kickstand Cases

Kickstand cases are a blend between protection and functionality. Through a single accessory, you get a handy utility and the peace of mind you need.

    Clean

    If you're a fan of minimalistic cases, this one is for you. It offers a neat, black build with a slim kickstand for landscape viewing sessions. It's soft, shock-resistant, and sturdy.

    Belt Clip

    If you're looking for a MagSafe case that packs plenty of functionality in a rugged build, this is the one to pick.

    Promoted

    MagSafe Support

    This case is for those who dislike complicating their lives unnecessarily. It offers a simple, clear build, supports MagSafe charging, and included a neat kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Wallet iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Wallet cases also mix between protection and functionality. These include pockets for cards and/or cash. They’re ideal for those who dislike carrying plenty of separate items around.

    Slim

    This case has a very basic build that makes it both useful and visually appealing. It can hold up to five cards at a time.

    Options

    This leather wallet case offer 25 different color options to choose from. It includes a lifetime warranty for your peace of mind.

    Smooth

    This wallet case supports custom designs and has a very smooth back. Though, its frame is textured to avoid accidental slips and drops.

Stylish Cases

Stylish cases are for those who want to stand out. They offer unique designs and patterns that stand out and pop out.

    Artistic

    If you're a fan of colorful patterns, this one's for you. It offers 31 different options to choose from, so you likely will find at least a few that you like.

    Premium

    This one offers five fancy patterns and includes a screen protector.

    Promoted

    Spring-y

    This case offers four different glittery butterfly patterns to pick from. It's soft, visually appealing, and perfect for those who like the spring theme.
    The iPhone 14 Plus comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen but misses out on the Dynamic Island and Always-On Display feature.

Which of these cases will you buy for your iPhone, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tags AppleApple iPhone 14 PlusBest Cases

About author

Mahmoud Itani
Mahmoud Itani

Mahmoud is an Istanbul-based Beiruti who has always sought freedom through writing. His hobbies include keeping up with tech news, writing articles about Apple devices & services, crocheting, meditating, and composing poetry. You’ll likely find him jogging with his dogs at a park, swimming in open water, brainstorming at a coffeehouse, or merely lost in nature. He can be reached on Twitter @Mahmoudzitani or via [email protected]

We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.