These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Plus cases you can buy in 2022

Apple unleashed the iPhone 14 series upon the world during its Far Out event. This time around we got two screen sizes (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches) and two power levels (regular and Pro). As a result, we have the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. While the regular models retain most of their predecessors’ specifications, they still include some minor upgrades. These include camera improvements, SOS through satellite, and more. If you plan to buy an iPhone 14 model, make sure to also grab a charger — as their boxes don’t include charging bricks. Additionally, you may want to get a case for added protection. Below is a comprehensive list of the best cases available for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Official iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Official cases are ones that Apple manufactures. The company sells different models made from different materials. It also offers a wide variety of colors to match different tastes and styles.

Clear Cases

Clear cases are ideal for those who love minimalism and the original iPhone design. They show off the original finish and build, while offering protection against potential damages.

MagSafe iPhone 14 Plus Cases

MagSafe cases allow you to shield your iPhone without missing out on the included MagSafe charging technology.

Thin Cases

Thin cases are for minimalists who want to add a light layer to their iPhones. They add no significant bulk or weight to the product.

Rugged iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Rugged cases are for those who often drop their iPhones on hard surfaces. They’re shock-resistant but tend to be too bulky.

Kickstand Cases

Kickstand cases are a blend between protection and functionality. Through a single accessory, you get a handy utility and the peace of mind you need.

Wallet iPhone 14 Plus Cases

Wallet cases also mix between protection and functionality. These include pockets for cards and/or cash. They’re ideal for those who dislike carrying plenty of separate items around.

Stylish Cases

Stylish cases are for those who want to stand out. They offer unique designs and patterns that stand out and pop out.

Which of these cases will you buy for your iPhone, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.