These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Plus cases you can buy in 2022
Apple unleashed the iPhone 14 series upon the world during its Far Out event. This time around we got two screen sizes (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches) and two power levels (regular and Pro). As a result, we have the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. While the regular models retain most of their predecessors’ specifications, they still include some minor upgrades. These include camera improvements, SOS through satellite, and more. If you plan to buy an iPhone 14 model, make sure to also grab a charger — as their boxes don’t include charging bricks. Additionally, you may want to get a case for added protection. Below is a comprehensive list of the best cases available for the iPhone 14 Plus.
Official iPhone 14 Plus Cases
Official cases are ones that Apple manufactures. The company sells different models made from different materials. It also offers a wide variety of colors to match different tastes and styles.
-
This official case from Apple supports MagSafe and has a clear build. This way you get protect you iPhone without concealing its finish.
-
Available in eight vivid colors to choose from, this official silicone case freshens up your iPhone's appearance while protecting it.
-
If you're a fan of more formal-looking cases, Apple is also selling an official leather one that has a more professional feel and look to it.
Clear Cases
Clear cases are ideal for those who love minimalism and the original iPhone design. They show off the original finish and build, while offering protection against potential damages.
-
Manufactured by a reputable company, this clear case won't turn yellow after just a week of use. It offers eight different back and frame design options to choose from.
-
This one from Supcase offers raised bezels to protect your screen and supports wireless charging.
-
This transparent case is so thin and minimalistic, you will barely notice it's there. It supports the Qi wireless charging standard, too, thanks to its slim build and lack of bulk.
MagSafe iPhone 14 Plus Cases
MagSafe cases allow you to shield your iPhone without missing out on the included MagSafe charging technology.
-
If you want to show off your iPhone's color and build, while also depending on the MagSafe wireless charging standard, then this case is for you. It's scratch- and shock-resistant, too.
-
This clear case supports MagSafe wireless charging and has a rugged frame for added protection.
-
If you're looking for a higher-end case that supports MagSafe wireless charging, this Parallax one offers three color options to choose from and has a premium feel to it.
Thin Cases
Thin cases are for minimalists who want to add a light layer to their iPhones. They add no significant bulk or weight to the product.
-
Available in five colors to pick from, this case is so thin, you might not even notice its presence. It supports wireless charging, too.
-
This case features four color options to choose from and supports the Air Cushion technology to offer protection, while maintaining its slim build.
-
This case is for those who dislike cases. It is transparent, has a 1.6mm thickness, and is made from anti-yellowing materials.
Rugged iPhone 14 Plus Cases
Rugged cases are for those who often drop their iPhones on hard surfaces. They’re shock-resistant but tend to be too bulky.
-
This matte black rugged case, unlike most other rugged cases, has a very slim build. It's ideal for those who dislike the significant bulk present on other models in this category.
-
Available in five colors, this rugged case includes a built-in screen protector for complete protection.
-
If you want even more color options, this rugged case offer six different ones to choose from. It includes a tough screen protector, as well as a kickstand for a hassle-free viewing experience.
Kickstand Cases
Kickstand cases are a blend between protection and functionality. Through a single accessory, you get a handy utility and the peace of mind you need.
-
If you're a fan of minimalistic cases, this one is for you. It offers a neat, black build with a slim kickstand for landscape viewing sessions. It's soft, shock-resistant, and sturdy.
-
If you're looking for a MagSafe case that packs plenty of functionality in a rugged build, this is the one to pick.
-
This case is for those who dislike complicating their lives unnecessarily. It offers a simple, clear build, supports MagSafe charging, and included a neat kickstand for hands-free viewing.
Wallet iPhone 14 Plus Cases
Wallet cases also mix between protection and functionality. These include pockets for cards and/or cash. They’re ideal for those who dislike carrying plenty of separate items around.
-
This case has a very basic build that makes it both useful and visually appealing. It can hold up to five cards at a time.
-
This leather wallet case offer 25 different color options to choose from. It includes a lifetime warranty for your peace of mind.
-
This wallet case supports custom designs and has a very smooth back. Though, its frame is textured to avoid accidental slips and drops.
Stylish Cases
Stylish cases are for those who want to stand out. They offer unique designs and patterns that stand out and pop out.
-
If you're a fan of colorful patterns, this one's for you. It offers 31 different options to choose from, so you likely will find at least a few that you like.
-
This one offers five fancy patterns and includes a screen protector.
-
This case offers four different glittery butterfly patterns to pick from. It's soft, visually appealing, and perfect for those who like the spring theme.
-
