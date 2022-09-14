These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors you can buy in 2022

Apple has finally made it possible to buy a plus-sized iPhone for under $1000. The new iPhone 14 Plus comes with a bigger display and a massive battery inside, both of which are expected to make it a popular choice among consumers this year. It does, however, share a lot of similarities with the regular iPhone 14, one of them being the ceramic shield on the front to protect the display. While the ceramic shield is known to protect against cracks, it doesn’t offer the best protection against scratches. That’s why we think it’s important to pick up a screen protector while you’re shopping for the best accessories. Here are some of the best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors you can buy on the market right now.

Well, those are some of the best screen protectors you can buy for the iPhone 14 Plus right now. All of them are solid options to consider but we think the OtterBox trusted glass deserves a special mention for being a simple and reliable option. You can also pick up the Belkin UltraGlass protector directly from the Apple online store or check out something different like the Ferilinso privacy screen which makes the screen only visible when you’re looking at it head-on. This is an ever-evolving list, so we’ll keep an eye on the market and add more listings in the future.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Plus is bigger and lasts longer than the standard iPhone 14, which is also why it costs more than the regular variants. Even with the best deals, you’re looking at a significant price tag for this particular device. So why not protect it with one of the best screen protectors? In fact, we also recommend picking up one of the best cases for it to get all-around protection from accidental drops and bumps.