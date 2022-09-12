These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Pro cases you can buy in 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro is the star of the show in Apple’s latest smartphone lineup. While the standard iPhone 14 is an incremental upgrade, the Pro model is packed with tons of exciting features and improvements, including the new pill-shaped notch that enables Dynamic Island, Always-On Display, powerful A16 Bionic chip, and improved cameras. Starting at $999, the iPhone 14 Pro is certainly not a cheap phone. Sure it has durable materials such as a Ceramic Shield front, stainless steel frame, and Gorilla Glass, but an accidental drop on a hard surface can leave your phone’s display scratched or cracked. That’s why it’s best to put a case on your shiny new iPhone 14 Pro as soon as you get it.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Below, we have rounded up the best iPhone 14 Pro cases, so you don’t have to spend time searching the internet for the right one. If you need other accessories, check out our recommendations for the best chargers and cables you can buy for iPhone 14 Pro.

Navigate this article:

Official cases for the iPhone 14 Pro

As always, Apple has released a bunch of first-party cases for the new iPhone 14 Pro. These cases are a bit on the expensive side, but they are made out of high-quality materials, provide the best fit and compatibility, and support MagSafe.

Clear cases

With clear cases, you can easily show off the true beauty of your iPhone 14 Pro. They are slim, lightweight, and provide good protection against dust, smudges, and scratches.

i-Blason Ares Built-in screen protector This clear case from i-Blason features dual-layer design and comes with a built-in screen protector, offering full-body protection. Buy from Amazon Promoted Mkeke Non Yellowing The Mkeke clear case shockproof airbags for added drop protection and raised bezels to prevent camera and screen from picking up surface scratches. Buy from Amazon JJGoo Clean and clear Show off your iPhone 14 Pro's amazing design with this thin and clear case. Made from anti-yellowing materials, the case will maintain its clean for a long time. Buy from Amazon

iPhone 14 Pro Rugged cases

As the name suggests, rugged cases are made out of tough materials and provide better protection than soft silicone cases. If you have buttery fingers and drop your phone a lot, consider getting a rugged case from the list below.

Spigen Tough Armor Magnet integrated case Spigen makes one of the best tough cases and this Tough Armor case for the iPhone 14 Pro is no exception. It has Extreme Protection Tech that dissipates impact shocks and drops more effectively. It's also compatible with MagSafe, letting you wirelessly charge your iPhone without taking the case off. Buy from Amazon Poetic Neo Series Military-grade protection This rugged case from Poetic offers military-grade drop protection. It's made of impact-absorbing TPE and has a durable PC back with reinforced corners. The case also has raised lips to protect the display and camera bump. Buy from Amazon CaseBorne 5-layer protection This rugged case from CaseBorne has 5-layer construction with MIL-STD 810G certification for best in class protection. Reinforced corners and raised lips protect the screen and camera while the built-in kickstand lets you prop up the iPhone for hands-free video calls and content consumption. Buy from Amazon

Thin cases

If you don’t like extra bulk, a thin case is your best bet. Thin cases aren’t good at handling drops and falls, but they will keep your phone safe from everyday scratches, fingerprints, and general wear and tear.

Carbon Fiber TPU Carbon Fiber print This case has a cool carbon fiber design and matte texture. The raised lips for the display and camera module provide better scratch protection while the oleophobic coating keeps the fingerprints and smudges at bay. Buy from Amazon TORRAS Slim and protective This ultra-thin case is only 0.03-inch thick and fits the iPhone 14 Pro like a glove. It also has an anti-fingerprint coating and raised lips around the camera lens and display. You can pick it up in Yellow, Black, and Purple colors Buy from Amazon Feaigit Translucent back A slim case that features a translucent hard back and soft TPU bumper. It also boasts military-grade drop protection and an anti-slip design for secure grip. Buy from Amazon

Wallet cases

Wallet cases are really versatile. They let you store your ID cards, credit cards, and cash while providing full body protection.

Kickstand cases

Kickstand cases let you prop up your phone for hands-free entertainment. There are plenty of kickstand cases for the iPhone 14 Pro on the market, but these we think are the best options right now.

TORRAS Metal kickstand This case from TORRAS offers miltary-grade drop protection and comes with a built-in metal kickstand, letting you prop up your iPhone 14 Pro in landscape or horizontal mode. Buy from Amazon ESR 3 stand modes This clear case not only protects your phone from drops and scratches, but it also enables a hands-free viewing experience with its built-in freely-adjustble kickstand. Buy from Amazon FACBINY A clear case with kickstand This clear case comes with an attached kickstand that lets you prop up your iPhone 14 Pro at different angles for FaceTime and video watching. The case also has embedded magnets for MagSafe charging. Buy from Amazon

These are the best iPhone 14 Pro cases on the market right now. We’ll keep updating this list as and when new options become available, so check back. We have also rounded up the best iPhone 14 cases in a separate article, in case you have the smaller phone.