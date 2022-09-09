These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to buy in 2022

Apple revealed the iPhone 14 line during its Far Out event. This time around, the regular models barely got any exciting upgrades — if any. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max received the first major facelift since the iPhone X. The company has finally introduced an Always-On Display (AOD) feature and retired the infamous notch. Pro users now deal with the Dynamic Island instead. For those unfamiliar with it, iOS interacts with this cutout to deliver alerts in a smoother manner, which isn’t as distracting. If you plan to buy an iPhone 14 model, make sure to grab a charger, too. That’s because Apple only includes a cable in its box. Obviously, you might also want to consider buying a case to protect it from potential damages. Below is a comprehensive list of the best cases for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Official iPhone 14 Pro Max cases

Official cases are manufactured by Apple. By choosing from them, you’re buying a guaranteed product from a reputable company. Apple has several official cases, including ones made from silicone and leather.

Clear cases

Clear cases are transparent or translucent ones that don’t completely conceal the original design and finish of your iPhone.

MagSafe cases for the iPhone 14 Pro Max

MagSafe cases allow you to take advantage of the charging technology on your iPhone — while also providing it with a layer of added protection.

Thin cases

Thin iPhone cases are for those who despise the added bulk but also want to protect their delicate devices.

Rugged cases for the iPhone 14 Pro Max

If you tend to work in rough environments, then rugged cases are for you. Most of these cases aren’t exactly pleasant to look at. However, they provide an unmatched protective layer — which makes your device more shock-resistant.

Kickstand cases

Kickstand cases blend protection with functionality. They defend your iPhone from potential damages, while also introducing a kickstand to erect the device on a surface.

Wallet cases

Similar to kickstand cases, wallet ones also offer added functionality. They include pockets to store your cash/cards so you can carry fewer personal belongings around.

Stylish cases

Stylish cases are for those looking to stand out. They offer unique and popping designs that can quite literally, in some cases, make you glow in the dark.

