These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max cases to buy in 2022
Apple revealed the iPhone 14 line during its Far Out event. This time around, the regular models barely got any exciting upgrades — if any. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max received the first major facelift since the iPhone X. The company has finally introduced an Always-On Display (AOD) feature and retired the infamous notch. Pro users now deal with the Dynamic Island instead. For those unfamiliar with it, iOS interacts with this cutout to deliver alerts in a smoother manner, which isn’t as distracting. If you plan to buy an iPhone 14 model, make sure to grab a charger, too. That’s because Apple only includes a cable in its box. Obviously, you might also want to consider buying a case to protect it from potential damages. Below is a comprehensive list of the best cases for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
- Official Cases
- Clear Cases
- MagSafe Cases
- Thin Cases
- Rugged Cases
- Kickstand Cases
- Wallet Cases
- Stylish Cases
Official iPhone 14 Pro Max cases
Official cases are manufactured by Apple. By choosing from them, you’re buying a guaranteed product from a reputable company. Apple has several official cases, including ones made from silicone and leather.
-
This clear case offers basic protection, while retaining the MagSafe functionality. It's ideal for minimalists and those who want to show off the original iPhone build.
-
This case comes in seven different colors to choose from. It also supports MagSafe charging, so you don't have to miss out on that. It's soft, modern-looking, and a great iPhone companion.
-
Made from tanned and finished leather, this case has a premium look and feel to it. Available in five different colors to choose from, this product is also compatible with MagSafe.
Clear cases
Clear cases are transparent or translucent ones that don’t completely conceal the original design and finish of your iPhone.
-
This affordable case is manufactured by a reputable company. It offers a decent layer of protection with an anti-yellowing technology, plain and clear.
-
This 360º case comes with a kickstand, making it handier and more versatile.
-
This transparent, anti-yellowing case offers military-grade protection. It is solid and retains the original look and feel of the iPhone.
MagSafe cases for the iPhone 14 Pro Max
MagSafe cases allow you to take advantage of the charging technology on your iPhone — while also providing it with a layer of added protection.
-
This ESR case is similar to the official clear one but is more affordable. It is simple and supports MagSafe charging. It's ideal for those who dislike overly complex patterns and designs.
-
This case includes a TPU bumper to protect your iPhone from potential shocks if you accidentally drop it.
-
Available in three vibrant, Spring-y patterns, this stylish case retains MagSafe accessory and charging support. It's ideal for those who like richer case designs.
Thin cases
Thin iPhone cases are for those who despise the added bulk but also want to protect their delicate devices.
-
Available in Matte Black and Navy Blue, this durable case has a slim, futuristic-looking build. It also supports MagSafe connections.
-
This clear case comes with a thin build. Despite that, it offers military grade protection. It offers cushiony corners, TPU sides, and more.
-
This plain case comes with a year of warranty. It offers a neat Black color, is made from silicone and plastic, and includes protective bezels.
Rugged cases for the iPhone 14 Pro Max
If you tend to work in rough environments, then rugged cases are for you. Most of these cases aren’t exactly pleasant to look at. However, they provide an unmatched protective layer — which makes your device more shock-resistant.
-
If you're not a fan of the typical bulky rugged cases, this one is for you. It has a rugged build, while maintaining a sleek design that doesn't ruin the clean iPhone aesthetic.
-
This 360º case also has a kickstand. This makes it both almost indestructible and highly functional.
-
This rugged case supports MagSafe and comes with a built-in screen protector. It additionally offers its own waterproofing as an extra layer of liquid resistance.
Kickstand cases
Kickstand cases blend protection with functionality. They defend your iPhone from potential damages, while also introducing a kickstand to erect the device on a surface.
-
This case offers three stand modes. This allows you to erect your phone in different positions, depending on the content you're viewing. It is available in Black and Clear options and has a flexible build.
-
This 360º case has a built-in screen protector for complete protection. It also supports MagSafe and Qi wireless chargers.
-
This kickstand case offers Clear and translucent Purple options. It's very basic and is for those who need a kickstand without dealing with an overly complicated case. The company offers lifetime support if you need assistance.
Wallet cases
Similar to kickstand cases, wallet ones also offer added functionality. They include pockets to store your cash/cards so you can carry fewer personal belongings around.
-
This wallet case fits up to four cards. It has a semi-automatic mechanism for sliding the compartment open.
-
This premium leather case not only has pockets but also a kickstand. It blends function and protection.
-
If you have lots of cards, this one can fit up to five. It's also slim enough to support wireless charging.
Stylish cases
Stylish cases are for those looking to stand out. They offer unique and popping designs that can quite literally, in some cases, make you glow in the dark.
-
This affordable case offers several adorable astronaut patterns that are both stylish and unique. It's both flexible and soft.
-
This one offers four different stylish, premium-looking patterns.
-
If you literally want your iPhone to shine, this one is for you. The glitter is built into it, so it won't fall off with time. It also includes two screen protectors.
-
The A16-powered iPhone 14 Pro Max is the highest-end 2022 Apple phone. It supports the Dynamic Island and Always-On Display feature.
