These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors you can buy in 2022
The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive phone in Apple’s 2022 smartphone lineup. If you find the 6.1-inch display on the smaller Pro model a bit too small for your taste, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max has you covered. It has got a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, Always-On Display, and a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is protected by what Apple calls a Ceramic Shield layer, an alternative to Gorilla Glass that you find on most Android flagships. Apple says Ceramic Shield offers four times better drop protection than older iPhones and is more durable than other smartphone glass. But even the best glass and materials can’t guarantee that the display won’t get cracked or shattered when your phone hits the concrete. Why take a risk on a phone that costs upwards of $1000? Just get a relatively inexpensive screen protector for your iPhone 14 Pro Max and keep that gorgeous display free from scratches, cracks, and greasy fingerprints.
After sifting through so many options, we have narrowed down our recommendations to the screen protectors listed below.
The Spigen Tempered Glass is rated for 9H level of hardness and protects the display and Dynamic Island. With the included auto alignment kit, the screen protector can be applied easily without leaving any bubbles.
This pack of screen protectors offers three tempered glass with 9H level hardness. The glass is 10ft drop certified and you also get two camera lens protectors inside the box.
This is a PET-based screen protector with precise cutouts for the front camera and Face ID notch. Although not as durable as tempered glass, this screen guard will keep your display safe from fingerprints, scrapes, and scratches while also offering maximum transparency and touch sensitivity.
This screen protector from amFlim is made from 9H level tempered glass and offers great protection against drops and scratches. It's only 0.33mm thick and is easy to apply with the included auto alignment installation kit.
In addition to keeping your screen free from scratches, Otterbox Amplify Series screen protector also contains a microbial coating to prevent germs from accumulating on it. It can survive drops up to 6 ft. and maintains flawless touch response.
Built with the same dual-ion exchange technology as the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s Ceramix Shield, this tempered glass protector offers superior protection against drops, falls, and scratches. It has an edge-to-edge design and doesn't compromise the front camera or Face ID functionality in any way.
These are the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors on the market right now. Adding a screen protector and protective case will go a long way in keeping your expensive investment clean and damage-free for years to come. For maximum protection, we recommend picking up tempered glass over other types of screen protectors. It’s a bit more expensive than PET-based protective films and TPU protectors, but you’ll get far better drop protection. The one from Spigen is something we have used personally and can recommend wholeheartedly for its ease of application and overall utility in keeping your iPhone display pristine.
