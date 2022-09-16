These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors you can buy in 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive phone in Apple’s 2022 smartphone lineup. If you find the 6.1-inch display on the smaller Pro model a bit too small for your taste, the new iPhone 14 Pro Max has you covered. It has got a big 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Full HD+ resolution, Always-On Display, and a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is protected by what Apple calls a Ceramic Shield layer, an alternative to Gorilla Glass that you find on most Android flagships. Apple says Ceramic Shield offers four times better drop protection than older iPhones and is more durable than other smartphone glass. But even the best glass and materials can’t guarantee that the display won’t get cracked or shattered when your phone hits the concrete. Why take a risk on a phone that costs upwards of $1000? Just get a relatively inexpensive screen protector for your iPhone 14 Pro Max and keep that gorgeous display free from scratches, cracks, and greasy fingerprints.

After sifting through so many options, we have narrowed down our recommendations to the screen protectors listed below.

These are the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors on the market right now. Adding a screen protector and protective case will go a long way in keeping your expensive investment clean and damage-free for years to come. For maximum protection, we recommend picking up tempered glass over other types of screen protectors. It’s a bit more expensive than PET-based protective films and TPU protectors, but you’ll get far better drop protection. The one from Spigen is something we have used personally and can recommend wholeheartedly for its ease of application and overall utility in keeping your iPhone display pristine.

