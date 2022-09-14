These are the best Apple iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors to buy in 2022

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series during its Far Out event. This time around, the focus was on the Pro models. So if you plan to buy an iPhone 14, we advise you to choose the iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. The regular variants are almost unchanged iterations of their predecessors, so Pro is the way to go. It’s also worth mentioning that you will need to buy a charger of your own. The box only includes a cable and misses out on the charging brick. So — what’s new in the Pro department? Some of the biggest changes include the retirement of the notch in favor of hole and pill cutouts. Though, there’s a twist — the Dynamic Island. To make the cutouts more useful, Apple has integrated software elements into them, including system alerts that animate smoothly. To help you defend your Island, we’ve prepared a list of the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Buying a screen protector for your iPhone 14 Pro will help you maintain a scratch-free display. This way, when the protector gets too bruised or old, you just take it off and install a new one. Meanwhile, the actual screen would remain in a pristine condition. I’m a firm believer of it’s always better to be safe than sorry. By spending a few bucks on precautions, you could end up savings hundreds of dollars — by avoiding a display replacement.

The iPhone 14 Pro has a gorgeous screen. Apart from the aforementioned Dynamic Island, it also supports the Always-On Display (AOD) feature. For the unfamiliar, this addition dims the Lock Screen and displays relevant information at almost all times. Thanks to its 1Hz refresh rate, it doesn’t consume a lot of battery juice.

