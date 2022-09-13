These are the best Apple iPhone 14 screen protectors you can buy in 2022

Apple’s new iPhone 14 comes with a ceramic shield on the display which is said to be “tougher than any smartphone glass”. We’ve seen the same ceramic shield on some of the older iPhones and it’s safe to say that it fares well against cracks, but not so much against scratches. That’s exactly why you should buy one of these recommended screen protectors to keep your iPhone 14’s display pristine and free of any scratches. There are plenty of iPhone 14 screen protectors on the market, but we’ve managed to pick some of the best ones for you below:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Those are some of the best Apple iPhone 14 screen protectors we managed to shortlist after combing through hundreds of listings on the internet. All screen protectors mentioned in this collection are great but we think the Spigen tempered glass screen protector stands out as one of the most reliable options out there. It’s not as affordable as some other options but it’s a tried-and-tested product that’ll protect your phone’s display from accidental drops and scuffs.

Apple iPhone 14 Apple's new iPhone 14 is now up for grabs from various retailers and carriers like AT&T. The regular iPhone 14 may not be the most exciting iPhone this year, but it's the default and a reliable option for most users. Buy from Best Buy Buy from AT&T

The iPhone 14 is now up for grabs and it starts at $799 for the standard variant with 128GB storage. It shares a lot of similarities to last year’s iPhone 13, but there are some noteworthy improvements that may catch your fancy. The bigger iPhone 14 Plus is getting a lot of attention among the standard iPhones this year, so be sure to check it out before making a purchase decision. Even with the best deals out there, you’ll still be paying a lot of money for the iPhone 14. And buying a good-quality screen protector alone may not be enough to protect sometimes, so it may be worth checking out our collection of the best cases to see if you want to add some additional protection to your iPhone.