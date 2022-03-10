These are the Best iPhone SE 3 Cases to buy in 2022

Apple recently gave its budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone SE, a minor refresh. The latest model in the SE lineup features the same dated design as its predecessor, but it packs a couple of significant improvements on the inside. The iPhone SE 3 packs Apple’s flagship A15 Bionic chip, which is a huge step up from the A13 on the older model. In addition, it comes with a couple of connectivity improvements, including 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support.

For a starting price of $429, the new iPhone SE 3 is a decent pick for those who want a compact iPhone that offers great performance at an affordable price. So, if you’ve been planning to get one for yourself, make sure you order a case and screen protector as well. That’s because the iPhone SE 3 features glass on both the front and back, which is susceptible to scratches and dings in day-to-day use. A durable case and screen protector will go a long way in keeping your iPhone looking new for a long time. If you’re not sure which one to order, here are our top picks for the best iPhone SE 3 cases you can get right now.

Official Cases

Since the iPhone SE 3 is identical to its predecessor on the outside, it perfectly fits in all the cases designed for the older model. Apple offers two official cases for the iPhone SE 3, with both featuring a minimal look and precise cutouts for all the buttons and ports.

iPhone SE Leather Case Premium leather finish The iPhone SE Leather Case has a minimal design and offers a premium leather finish, precise cutouts, and an embossed Apple logo on the back. It’s available in three colors – Product Red, Black, and Midnight Blue. Buy from Apple

iPhone SE Silicone Case Durable silicone case The iPhone SE Silicone case features the same design as the leather case with precise cutouts, a smooth finish, and a printed Apple logo on the back. It’s available in four colors – Product Red, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, and Midnight. Buy from Apple

Although Apple doesn’t offer any other first-party cases for the iPhone SE 3, there are plenty of third-party options available on Amazon. Check out the sections below for some great third-party alternatives.

Clear Cases

Clear cases are great picks for those who want to show off the original color of their smartphone without compromising on protection. Since the iPhone SE 3 is available in a couple of cool colors, you can consider getting one of these clear cases for it.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Anti-yellowing back The Spigen Ultra Hybrid clear case for the iPhone SE 3 features an anti-yellowing polycarbonate back. Buy from Amazon

ESR Air Armor Military-grade drop protection The ESR Air Armor clear case for the iPhone SE 3 features a unique design with air pockets in the corners for military-grade drop protection. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Liquid Crystal Slim clear case Looking for a slim case that's also clear? The Spigen Liquid Crystal case offers the best of both worlds. Buy from Amazon

ESR Clear Silicone Cheap clear case Save a few bucks and get this basic clear silicone case from ESR for your new iPhone SE 3. Buy from Amazon

Thin Cases

The following options are for those who don’t like to use a case on their smartphone because of the added bulk. These thin cases provide basic scratch protection without making the phone uncomfortable to hold.

TORRAS Slim Fit Super slim This slim fit case for the iPhone SE 3 features a raised bezel around the camera and display to protect them from scratches. Buy from Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor Comfortable grip Spigen's Liquid Air Armor case for the iPhone SE 3 has a slim profile and a textured back for a comfortable grip. Buy from Amazon

Torras Shockproof slim fit Extra drop protection This variant of Torras' slim fit case has a silicone bumper for extra drop protection. Buy from Amazon

Rugged Cases

Do you tend to drop your phone more often than you’d like? You should probably invest in a rugged case for your iPhone SE 3. The following options provide enough drop protection to keep your phone looking as good as new even after several drops.

Temdan rugged case Minimal design If you're not fond of rugged cases that have a rugged design, this case from Temdan could be a great pick for you. Buy from Amazon

Driverbox rugged case Minimal alternative This iPhone SE 3 rugged case from Driverbox also features a minimal design with a plain back and plenty of protection. Buy from Amazon

Sportlink waterproof rugged case Waterproof This rugged iPhone SE 3 case from Sportlink is IP68 certified, meaning that it will protect your phone from water damage. Buy from Amazon

Otterbox Commuter Premium rugged case The Otterbox Commuter series case for the iPhone SE 3 is the most premium rugged case you can buy for your new phone. Buy from Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Built-in screen protector The Supcase Unicorn Beetle case for the iPhone SE 3 is a great rugged case that comes with a built-in screen protector. Buy from Amazon Promoted

Spigen Tough Armor MIL-STD 810G protection The Spigen Tough Armor case for the iPhone SE 3 offers MIL-STD 810G protection and a built-in kickstand. Buy from Amazon

Kickstand Cases

Do you often use your iPhone to watch movies or TV shows? You should get one of these kickstand cases for your iPhone SE 3 for a more comfortable viewing experience.

Poetic Revolution Dual-layer design This rugged iPhone SE 3 case from Poetic has a dual-layer design for maximum protection, along with a built-in kickstand and screen protector. Buy from Amazon

VEGO Kickstand Case Magnetic kickstand This rugged case for the iPhone SE 3 features a dual purpose kickstand that you can use to prop up your phone or mount it magnetically in your car. Buy from Amazon

Silicone kickstand case Minimal design This silicone kickstand case for the iPhone SE 3 features a minimal design and it's available in nine cool colors. Buy from Amazon

ESR kickstand case Clear kickstand case The ESR kickstand case for the iPhone SE 3 features a clear back plate that doesn't cover up your phone's gorgeous color. Buy from Amazon

Wallet Cases

For those who want a case that doubles up as a wallet to hold a few cards and spare cash, check out the following wallet cases for the iPhone SE 3.

Vakoo wallet case RFID blocking This folio-style wallet case has room for two cards and some spare cash, along with an RFID blocking layer. Buy from Amazon

Belemay wallet case Genuine leather This premium wallet case for the iPhone SE 3 is made of genuine leather and has enough room to hold three cards and some cash. Buy from Amazon

Shieldon Wallet case Dual purpose The Shieldon wallet case features a dual purpose design that lets you use the folio cover as a kickstand. Buy from Amazon

Smartish wallet case Unique design This cool-looking wallet case from Smartish features a unique design with a built-in pocket for three cards on the back. Buy from Amazon

Stylish Cases

This category is for those who want to add a dash of style or color to their smartphones with a stylish case. Check out the following options to jazz up your new iPhone SE 3.

Caseology Parralax Stylish and rugged This cool-looking iPhone SE 3 case from Caseology features a geometric print at the back that gives it a unique appeal. Buy from Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Unique look Give your new iPhone SE 3 a unique look with this dual-layer protective case from iBlason. Buy from Amazon Promoted

DTTO Silicone case Minimal Match your phone with your outfit with the DTTO Silicone case which is available in 24 color options. Buy from Amazon

Tendlin Leather case Leather finish Tendlin's hybrid leather and TPU case offers an ample amount of protection and a premium finish. Buy from Amazon

That rounds up our list of the best iPhone SE 3 cases that you can get right now. Pick the one that’s best suited for your requirements, whether it’s all-around protection, storage, or a unique look. If you still haven’t ordered the device yet, you can click on the link below to order the iPhone SE 3 right now!

iPhone SE 3 (2022) Although Apple claims that the new iPhone SE 3 features the most durable glass on a smartphone, you should probably get a case for it anyway. View at Apple

Which one of these iPhone SE 3 cases fulfills your requirements? Let us know in the comments section below.