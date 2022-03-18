These are the Best Chargers and Cables for the Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022)

Apple finally revealed the iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance virtual event. This budget phone includes powerful internal wrapped in an outdated shell. And that’s expected, as it’s typical of the company to feature old iPhone designs on new SE models, as you can read in our iPhone SE 3 review. If you buy an iPhone SE 3, you get to use 5G and Apple’s fastest mobile chip so far — the A15 Bionic — without overspending. Following your purchase, a wise idea would be to buy a case and a screen protector for your new phone. This ensures that its glass build isn’t as exposed and that potential accidents aren’t as damaging. Another wise idea would be buying a charger — as the iPhone’s box doesn’t include one. Here’s a list of the best chargers and cables for the iPhone SE 3 (2022).

Best chargers for the iPhone SE 3 (2022)

Best cables for the iPhone SE 3 (2022)

The iPhone SE 3 (2022) has great battery life, at least if you believe Apple (it doesn’t). Apple states that you can play up to 50 hours of audio on a single charge. Of course, this measurement depends on several factors that are likely not met in real life. As we mention in our review, the small battery does not last through a full day all the time. For lower usage customers, they may get through their day without needing to fully charge it more than once. It’s also worth noting that using a 20W (or higher) charger will fill 50% of its battery in only half an hour.

If I personally had to choose one of these chargers for my iPhone SE 3 (2022), I would go for the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter. That’s because it’s specifically designed for products released by the company. Apple devices and accessories tend to be durable and work as expected. So by buying this one I won’t have to worry about potential quality issues or malfunctioning.

