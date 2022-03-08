Here’s how you can pre-order the new iPhone SE 3 (2022)

At its Peek Performance event today, Apple lifted the covers off the latest affordable iPhone — the iPhone SE 3 (2022). The new model comes with upgraded internals, including Apple’s A15 Bionic chip and 5G support, but Apple hasn’t made any changes to the design. If you’re in the market for a new budget phone and don’t mind the slightly dated design, here’s how you can pre-order the iPhone SE 3 (2022).

How to pre-order the new iPhone SE 3 (2022)

The new iPhone SE 3 (2022) will go on sale starting March 18 on Apple’s website. If you don’t want to wait until then, you’ll be glad to know that you can pre-order the device starting this Friday, March 11 at 5 AM PST/8 AM EST. It will be available in three storage configurations, with the base model packing 64GB of storage, the mid-range variant featuring 128GB of storage, and the top-end model offering 256GB of storage. All the models will be available in three colors — Product Red, Starlight, and Midnight.

If you go with the base variant of the iPhone SE 3 (2022), you’ll have to shell out $429. The other two variants will be available for $479 and $579, respectively. Apple will offer both unlocked and carrier-locked variants on its website. If you choose to go with a carrier-locked model connected to either AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon, you’ll get the option to purchase the iPhone SE 3 (2022) for as little as $19.95 per month for 24 months.

You’ll also be able to save a few bucks if you have an old iPhone to trade in. Apple is offering up to $160 for the iPhone 8 Plus, up to $90 for the iPhone 7 Plus, and up to $150 for the second-gen iPhone SE. Some smartphones from Samsung and Google are also eligible for the trade-in offer.

Are you going to pre-order the new iPhone SE 3 (2022)? What storage configuration and color are you planning to go with? Let us know in the comments section below.