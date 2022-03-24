These are the Best Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) Screen Protectors to buy in 2022

Apple finally revealed the iPhone SE 3 (2022) during its Peek Performance event. This budget phone comes with the same exterior design as the previous-gen model. However, it comes with boosted internals that allows it to make some sense at $429. These include 5G support and Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. This SoC is the same one included in the high-end iPhone 13 lineup. So for a low price, users can now utilize one of the fastest mobile processors currently available. If you decide to buy the iPhone SE 3, it’s important to protect it with a case. This helps minimize potential damages if an accident occurs. Additionally, you might want to buy a charger — as its box doesn’t include one. For further protection of your phone, you could pair the case with a screen protector. That’s to avoid having deep scratches on its display. These are the best iPhone SE 3 screen protectors.

If I personally had to buy one of these screen protectors for my Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022), I would totally go for the Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector. It comes with an auto-alignment kit, is from a reputable company, and has a solid tempered glass build. It additionally has a low price for the product offered, so you don’t need to spend a fortune on this accessory. This makes it one of the best screen protectors available for this affordable phone.

Protecting your iPhone’s display is important for its durability. Cracks and scratches will only ruin its aesthetic build and make it look like a worn-out device — even if it’s still brand new. It’s always wise to be safe rather than sorry when it’s too late. There are protectors with all sorts of thicknesses and features, so you will likely find one that matches your needs.

iPhone SE 3 (2022) The all-new iPhone SE 3 (2022) packs Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 5G support, and a dated design. It is available in three colors to choose from. View at Best Buy

