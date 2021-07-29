These are the best Apple products for students: MacBook, iPad, AirTag and more

Apple has managed to establish a solid portfolio of devices for all sorts of users, be it working professionals, artists, and content creators. It’s back-to-school season, which means it’s a great time to invest in a new device especially if you’re a student who prefers Apple’s ecosystem. From laptops to tablets, here are some of the best Apple products for students.

Best budget laptop: Apple MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has been the choice of many, thanks to its fairly low price point compared to other products under the Mac lineup. With the latest model making use of the M1 Silicon chipset, it’s now more powerful than ever, while at the same time, very efficient. You can get it with an 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage for $999 or an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,249.

Apple is also running an offer for university students where, if you purchase a Mac or iPad, you can get a free pair of AirPods.

Apple MacBook Air M1 The new MacBook Air offers the same design as the Intel model but comes with the company's own ARM-based M1 chipset based on the 5nm process.

Best budget tablet: Apple iPad 10.2-inch

Tablets have become a great tool for the education sector as they’re more portable and lighter than laptops and offer plenty of performance for students. Apple’s entry-level iPad is recommended for all age groups. With the latest model offering support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, the tablet is way more productive than ever.

The 2020 iPad comes with a 10.2-inch display, A12 Bionic chipset, and the option of either 32GB or 128GB of storage with or without cellular 4G connectivity. As mentioned before, if you’re a university student and happen to buy a Mac or iPad, you can get yourself a pair of AirPods for free.

Apple iPad 10.2 The entry-level iPad comes with support for the 1st-gen Apple Pencil and keyboard support, thus making it a recommended affordable productivity tablet.

Apple Smart Keyboard The Smart Keyboard for the iPad enhances your productivity, allowing you to quickly type on the tablet. Best of all, it connects easily without the need for pairing or charging, so it's always ready to go.

Best wireless earphones: Apple AirPods

Having a pair of AirPods makes things quite convenient and should definitely be on your list of back-to-school items. Not only are they useful while attending online classes and tutorials, but they are also a great companion when you want to listen to music or catch up on the latest shows online without disturbing your peers. They are quite handy to use and can be paired easily with almost any device using Bluetooth.

Apple AirPods The Apple AirPods are easily one of the best true wireless earphones and a great gadget for students to attend video classes.

Best performance tablet: Apple iPad Pro M1

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is packed with the new M1 Silicon chipset, the same chipset powering the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the new 24-inch Mac. Essentially it’s the most powerful tablet on the market today. Pair it with the new Magic Keyboard, and you have a tablet that can match the productivity and practicality of a full-fledged laptop. The tablet also supports the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, making taking notes a lot easier and an excellent canvas for art students.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch The new iPad Pro 11 features Apple's new M1 chipset along with support for 5G, up to 2TB of storage and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with a mini-LED equipped display along with the with the ARM-based M1 chipset with up to 2TB of storage, 5G and Thunderbolt support.

Apple Magic Keyboard The Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro features a floating design, an extra USB-C port for charging, a touchpad and tactile keys that offer a great typing experience.

Apple Magic Keyboard The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro offers full-size backlit keys with a responsive touchpad, and connects to the iPad wirelessly.

Best laptop for power users: Apple MacBook Pro 16

The MacBook Pro 16 is a recommended laptop for students looking for a powerful machine that can handle heavy tasks without working up a sweat. It can be configured with up to a 9th-gen Intel Core i9 processor that comes with 8-cores and a boost clock speed of up to 5GHz, up to 8TB of storage, 64GB of memory, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics with 8GB of GDDR6.

Essentially, this is the most powerful MacBook you can get today and should serve well for students who are into content creation.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 The MacBook Pro 16 continues to be one of the most powerful notebooks from Apple featuring up to an Intel Core i9 processor, a large 16-inch display, TouchBar, and top of the line hardware configuration options.

Best tracking device: Apple AirTag

A convenient way to keep track of your things, you can attach an AirTag to stuff you’re most likely to misplace, like keys, a wallet, or just throw one in your backpack. Using the Find My app, you can quickly locate them without having to turn your house upside down. The tracker can play a sound on the built-in speaker making it easier to hunt for lost items.

Additionally, the geolocation feature lets you locate your item on a map as the tracker sends out a secure Bluetooth signal that can be detected by nearby Apple devices in the Find My network. These devices send the location of your AirTag to iCloud.

Apple AirTag The Apple AirTag is a wireless tracker that can be attached to important items allowing you to locate them in case they go missing.

Best AiO desktop: Apple 24-inch iMac M1

The new 24-inch iMac is an excellent AiO desktop PC for students. With the ability to log into different profiles using Touch ID, the entire family can also use the iMac without worrying about privacy. It’s powered by the Apple M1 Silicon and comes in seven color options available in this sleek and refreshing design. The new iMac also comes with a 4.5K Retina display, a six-speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos, an advanced 1080p camera for doing video calls, and a starting price of $1,299.

Apple iMac M1 The new 24-inch iMac comes with a brand new sleek design powered by the ARM-based M1 Silicon chipset, a 4.5K Retina display, improved 1080p camera, upgraded audio features, and a lot more.

These are some of the best Apple products for students. Apple also has special discounts and offers for students on its official website, so make sure you check them out as well. We expect new MacBook models and a smaller iPad to launch later this year, so we will be updating this list. We also have dedicated lists of the best Macs and a roundup of the best iPads you can buy today.