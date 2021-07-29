These are the Best Remotes for Apple TV: Logitech, GE, Inteset, and more!

Apple makes a whole suite of devices for everyone and every need. On the mobility front, there’s the iPhone and iPad, running iOS and iPadOS respectively and allowing you to get stuff done on the go. On the computing front, there are several Mac computers like the iMac, the MacBook lineup or, if you want something a little bit more demanding and don’t really mind looking at the price tag, there’s the Mac Pro for all your workstation needs. If you just want something to chill on your TV and relax with, there’s an Apple product for that too — Apple TV. The standard controller might be kind of barebones for some, though. So today we’re going to give you a rundown on the best remotes for the Apple TV (2021).

From the most basic options to the most feature-rich (and expensive) ones, there’s something for everyone here. All of the remotes in this list have been thoroughly investigated to ensure they’re actually compatible with Apple TV devices.

Navigate this guide:

Best Overall: Apple Siri Remote

The best overall remote for the Apple TV is….drumroll, please….Apple’s own remote! It’s an unsurprising answer, I know that. But since we are talking about an Apple product here, if you’re looking for unparalleled compatibility, Apple’s own lineup of products is the first option you should have in mind.

Also, the second generation remote is a lot better than the first one. A sturdier build and better-quality buttons, not to mention the removal of the awful touchpad, are just some of its highlights. Even if you have an older Apple TV, you can still take advantage of this model. It’s one of the best remotes for Apple TV for unparalleled compatibility.

Apple Siri Remote You can't go wrong with Apple's Siri Remote. They improved in quality with the 2021 model, and they're fully compatible with your device. Buy on Amazon

Best Premium: Logitech Harmony Elite

Let’s forget about price tags for a second. What would be the most feature-rich, bleeding-edge, remote on the market? The answer to that would probably be the Logitech Harmony Elite. Logitech has a pretty good name for themselves when it comes to PC peripherals, and they’re also good when it comes to TV components. The Logitech Harmony Elite is validated to work with the Apple TV and features a touch screen so users can access their automation settings from their remote without any extra buttons, while also providing other additional functionality.

If you want the absolute top tier in remote controllers, the Logitech Harmony Elite is high on our list.

Logitech Harmony Elite Need something that's absolutely packed with features and don't mind the price? This Logitech Harmony Elite doesn't come cheap, but it makes up for it with a lot of features. Buy on Amazon

Best Mid-Range: Logitech Harmony Companion

The Logitech Harmony Companion is probably a more rational purchase if you’re planning to spend over $100 on a remote controller. While the Harmony Elite is one tier above this and is clearly the very best in Logitech’s lineup, the Harmony Companion brings a lot of the same bells and whistles while bringing the cost considerably down.

It still features the same Harmony Hub and mostly the same feature set, with the exception that the Harmony Companion doesn’t have a touch screen. The Harmony Companion also supports fewer devices — 8 against the Elite’s 15 — but it keeps compatibility with Apple TV. It’s one of the best remotes for Apple TV for its features set and comparatively low pricing compared to the Elite.

Logitech Harmony Companion This controller is definitely not as feature-rich as the Harmony Elite, but it costs a lot less and does the job just as fine, so if that one was a little bit out of reach, maybe this one is better. Buy on Amazon

Best Cheap: GE Universal Remote

The best way to describe the GE Universal Remote is, well, the old reliable. It’s probably one that’s high up on a lot of feature lists for when they lose their TV controller, and there’s nothing bad about it. This is one of the very few “cheap” controllers that are actually fully compatible with the Apple TV. Maybe you lost your Apple TV controller, or you just want something cheap to put in your living room while you keep the good one away? Whatever the case might be, the GE Universal Remote has your back.

It’s one of the best remotes for Apple TV because it’s so cheap. With the money you’d use to buy a Logitech Harmony Elite, you can buy 39 of these bad boys.

GE Universal Remote The GE Universal Remote is cheap and reliable. It's just a remote, nothing more, nothing less. And that's why it's one of the most used options for the Apple TV. Buy on Amazon

Best for Multiple Devices: Inteset 4-in-1 Universal

Another reason people usually get alternative remote controllers is that they’re looking for compatibility on multiple devices so they can have one single controller for everyone. The Inteset 4-in-1 Universal is a pretty good cheap choice if that’s what you’re going for.

It only allows for configuring with up to 4 devices, compared to other options in this list that have featured up to 15 devices. But the Inteset controller has an ace up its sleeve — you can switch between them with the tap of a button, and there are even several presets, including one for Apple TV as one of the defaults. If you’re on the fence on whether to get a controller for this purpose, the Inteset 4-in-1 is one of the best options you can grab.

Inteset 4-in-1 Universal The Inteset 4-in-1 Universal is another cheap option, and it comes with options for switching between 4 different devices -- and one of the included presets is Apple TV. Buy on Amazon

Best for Gaming: Xbox Wireless Controller

The Apple TV also accepts gaming controllers as valid input devices, and a pretty good choice across the board is usually the Xbox Wireless Controller. The Xbox controllers have directly served as the inspiration for a lot of the third-party controllers we’ve seen on the market, which is the reason why they’re generally considered among the upper tier of controllers.

The Xbox Wireless Controller, launched with the Xbox Series X and Series S, takes some things back to their roots, while improving in others. The result? An amazing controller that won’t break the bank. Get this if you’re planning on doing any gaming on your Apple TV.

Xbox Wireless Controller The Xbox Wireless Controller has a familiar layout, it's grippy, it's clicky, it's pretty, and has everything you could want in a gaming controller. Buy on Amazon

Honorable Mention: Sony DualSense

I’m more of a PlayStation fan than an Xbox fan (don’t get me wrong though, I love both), and the DualSense is an amazing controller for all your gaming needs and more. Adaptive triggers and amazing ergonomics are just two of the improvements over Sony’s previous DualShock 4 controller. It works really well even with Apple TV, all things considered.

In the case of Apple TV, it just got support for the Sony DualSense controller starting with tvOS 14.5 and other Apple updates. It still gets an honorable mention because it’s really good, even though the Xbox controller wins in terms of general compatibility. It’s one of the best remotes for Apple TV because, well, it’s the DualSense!

Sony DualSense The Sony DualSense is the controller of choice for the PlayStation 5, and it comes with adaptive triggers and better-than-ever haptics and ergonomics. Buy on Amazon

If you’re looking for something to actually replace your Apple TV, both of Logitech’s options are a good choice. They come with Logitech’s Harmony Hub, which is actually the IR component of the controller and will serve as an intermediary between your Apple TV and your controller. Make sure that’s something you look into when you start setting it up.

If you just want extra spare controllers, Inteset and GE‘s options are both amazing. They’re both barebones controllers, so don’t expect anything fancy out of them unlike what you would get from a more expensive offering like Logitech.

Finally, for those gamers out there, both Xbox and PlayStation controllers can be used for the Apple TV Box and are fully compatible as of the most recent update.