These are the Best Charger Alternatives for the Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch is an unrivaled wearable for those looking for a fitness companion and non-health-related features. If you buy an Apple Watch Series 7, you’re both investing in your health and making your life easier. This tiny device has a lot to offer — from ECG readings, to heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurements, Apple Pay, etc. Though, notably, you can’t charge this smartwatch with regular Qi wireless pads. Apple resorts to its own proprietary puck. If you’ve lost or broken your original Apple Watch Series 7 charger — or maybe just looking for a spare unit — we’ve compiled for you a list of the best alternative chargers available. Each of the listed chargers has its own specifications that make it stand out, when compared to the other ones.

Personally, I love Belkin’s MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger because it simultaneously charges my iPhone, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. Instead of having several cables and chargers on your desk, you can use this minimalistic charging station instead. It works reliably and, in my opinion, it’s worth every penny. That’s not to mention the visual indicator which confirms that your devices are indeed charging. It also alerts you when something stops them from charging. It truly is one of the best chargers for the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch might seem like a useless accessory to many people. Though, once you actually get accustomed to it, it becomes an irreplaceable part of your life. It effortlessly unlocks your Mac, lets you control iPhone music playback on the go, and much more. Usually, an Apple Watch Series 7 can last a full day on a single charge — so you don’t need to leave chargers everywhere. Nonetheless, it’s not a bad idea to keep one at your office as a just in case accessory.

