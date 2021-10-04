You can preorder the Apple Watch Series 7 this Friday, available starting October 15

Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 7 back in mid-September, during its California Streaming event. It was announced along with the iPhone 13 lineup, new iPad models, and iOS 15 public availability. The new Apple Watch, available in 41 and 45mm size options, supports an on-screen keyboard, new watches faces, and more. Apple has finally shared preorder and availability dates in a Press Release.

As Apple mentions, starting this Friday, October 8th, at 5 a.m. PDT, customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions will be able to preorder the latest Apple Watch from the online store and other resellers. The Series 7 will be available in physical Apple Stores starting the following Friday, October 15th. If you wish to get your hands on this smartwatch, make sure to visit the website as soon as the pre-order page goes live. This is because sometimes new popular products go out of stock soon after they are made available.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was rumored to have flat edges, but that turned out to be inaccurate. Apart from the bigger displays and exclusive software features, the Series 7 isn’t much of a significant upgrade when compared to its predecessor. So if you’re a Series 6 owner, you might want to hold back from upgrading this year. Next year’s model(s) will likely include bigger changes.

However, if you’re on a Series 3 or an older model, the Apple Watch Series 7 is going to be a major upgrade to your smartwatch. It’s worth mentioning that the Apple Watch Series 3 supports the latest watchOS 8. So you’re still relatively up to date, from some aspects.

Will you be upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 7, or will you hold back and wait for the Series 8? Let us know in the comments section below.