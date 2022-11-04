Change up your look with these great bands for your new smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Ultra might be the best smartwatch Apple has to offer, but it’s not necessarily the best option for most buyers due to its sky-high price and massive size. Unless you’re an athlete or adventurer, you’ll be better served by the Apple Watch Series 8, which not only offers comprehensive health tracking tools but also carries a more palatable price tag. Another advantage of going with the Apple Watch Series 8 is the massive band and strap selection. While you can reuse an old band from an older Apple Watch, it's always nice to have different options to switch things up.

We've rounded up a selection of the best bands for the Apple Watch Series 8, including first-party and third-party options. Note that most bands mentioned in our roundup work with any Apple Watch Series model as long as the case size is the same. For example, bands made for 38mm, 40mm, and 41 cases are compatible with the entire group. Likewise, bands for 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm cases work for all three sizes of cases.

Braxley Merlot Apple Watch band The Braxley Merlot is one of the most versatile bands for the Apple Watch. From workouts to night outs, it’s designed to accompany you everywhere. The band is flexible, breathable, and made of 100% recycled woven polyester. You can also wear it while swimming since it's washable and dries quickly. It’s available in 38mm/40mm/41mm and 42mm/44mm/45mm sizes. View at Braxley Bands

Lerobo Apple Watch band This band from Lerobo is a great alternative to the official Nike Sport Band. It’s made of skin-friendly, odorless silicone, while the air-hole design provides the breathability and comfort you need during high-intensity workouts. It’s the best value pick on this list, too, since you get three bands of different colors for under $15. View at Amazon

OUHENG Apple Watch Band Leather watch bands are usually not the value options, but this OUGENG band is an exception. It's made out of genuine leather and has a rustic brown look that looks premium and stylish. A calf leather lining provides a comfortable and skin-friendly interior, while the custom adapter offers a hassle-free installation and removal experience. View at Amazon

Braxley Earth V2 Apple Watch band This is another great band from Braxley, especially for people who want to be more eco-friendly. It's made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, but it's made of a silky, breathable fabric that is comfortable to wear all day long. Like the other option, this band is washable and available in 13 beautiful colors and 7 adjustable patterns. View at Braxley Bands

Pela Vine Apple Watch band Pela Vine's watch band is made from a high-performance "flaxstic" material that is biodegradable. It's available in a wide selection of colors and 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm sizes, and offers a clean look and comfortable feel. Plus, the unique quick-release metal clasp makes it easier to change or remove bands. View at Pela Case

Apple Blue Braided Solo Loop band If you're not a fan of clasps and buckles, Apple's Braided Solo Loop is one of the best options. Made from recycled polyester yarn filaments, the band offers a comfortable fit and a soft, textured feel. View at Apple

amBand Apple Watch band This protective case and band from amBand offer all-around protection. The sporty TPU strap is durable and will fit most wrists. The buckle is also made out of 316L stainless steel, so it will never chip or rust. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Pro 45mm Apple Watch Band Spigen Liquid Air Pro offers a strap and a protective case in a unibody design. It's made out of soft liquid silicone for all-day comfort and can accommodate most wrists (5.5-7.8 inches) with an adjustable fit (although it only fits the 45mm case). Color options include black and Moss Green. View at Amazon

iiteeology Apple Watch band Add a touch of style to your Apple Watch Series 8 with this classic stainless steel band. The band is only 2.0mm thick, and its brushed surface feels smooth. The upgraded one-piece adapter eliminates the need for screws, making the band easy to install. It's also available in all Apple Watch sizes. View at Amazon

Apple Sport Band Apple’s official Sport Band is an all-time classic. Crafted with high-performance fluoroelastomer material, it’s durable and soft at the same time. Meanwhile, an adjustable pin-and-tuck closure ensures a clean and secure fit. View at Apple

These are the best Apple Watch Series 8 bands right now. No matter your style or preference, you're sure to find a band you'll love for your Apple Watch Series 8. Our favorites from this list are Braxlely's Merlot and Earth V2 bands. Both are breathable, washable, and eco-friendly. If you're looking for an affordable alternative to the official Nike Sport Band, you won't find a better deal than Lerobo's pack-of-three sports bands.

If you value protection and safety above everything else, the amBand is the best option. You get a band and a case for all-around protection against falls, scratches, and other potential harm. If you want a great-looking leather band without emptying your wallet, the OUHENG band is our top pick. Meanwhile, Iiteelology's stainless steel band is a great option for those who prefer the classic wristwatch look.