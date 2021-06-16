These are the Best Apple Watch Bands available right now: Supcase, Spigen, & More!

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches out there and there’s little doubt about that. WearOS was headed nowhere until the recent update that Google announced at Google I/O 2021, but the implementation is still dependent on OEMs. The Apple Watch offers a rich set of features for fitness enthusiasts as well as some life-saving features like fall detection and the ability to notify users of irregular heartbeats. Apart from being a smart companion on your wrist, the Apple Watch is also an accessory that adds to your style statement. It’s important to pair the right kind of band with your Apple Watch depending on the occasion. Here are some of the best Apple Watch bands for every occasion to match your style.

Speaking of style, Apple recently announced watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch Series 3 and above, which includes some new styling options for the watch face and a host of new features. You can check out our watchOS 8 hands-on to know more about it. Also, before we get started, note that all the straps we mention below are compatible from the oldest to the newest Apple Watch and all the bands have both sizing options – 38/40mm and 42/44mm, so choose the right one based on the size of your Apple Watch.

Apple Watch Sports Loop Comfortable at all times This nylon sports loop from Apple is one of the most comfortable bands for all occasions. It comes in a variety of colours to suit your style. View at Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Another rugged case and band If you're a fan of rugged protection and aggressive looks, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is for you. It provides a great deal of protection for your Apple Watch since it's also a case and the band is also durable. View at Amazon Promoted

Bagoplus Braided Solo Loop Affordable braided solo loop Apple unveiled the braided solo loop last year and it was quite an attractive band. However, it's expensive if you buy it straight from Apple. This is a good affordable alternative. View at Amazon

Fitlink Stainless Steel Band For a formal look or attire This stainless steel strap is best suited with a formal outfit or a tuxedo. It makes the Apple Watch look like a conventional watch too so if you're into that kind of thing, this is a good option for you. View at Amazon

Swhatty Milanese Loop Simple, yet elegant The Milanese loop is one of Apple's best-looking bands for the Apple Watch but again, buying the official one can be an expensive affair. This is a cheaper alternative that looks identical and gets the job done. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro Sturdy strap plus case The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is essentially a case for the Apple Watch that also has straps attached to it. This is a great option if you're looking for something durable. Very handy if you play a lot of sports or go on hikes. View at Amazon

amband genuine leather strap Elegant with a vintage look This band or strap is for those looking for a vintage and retro look. The strap is made of genuine leather and adds a touch of elegance to the Apple Watch. If you're a fan of leather, you can't miss this one. View at Amazon

Catalyst Rugged Sports Band Good fit for sports If you play a lot of sports or work out often, this can be a good option for you. It has tiny holes all over for better breathability and it's also quite rugged in nature which makes it capable of sustaining heavy loads. View at Amazon

Oxwallen Nylon Solo Loop Another good solo loop option If you're not a fan of the braided solo loop, you can get this nylon solo loop which can provide a great deal of comfort like the Apple sports loop without a buckle or velcro. View at Amazon

Yaxin Silicone Sports Strap Nike sports band replacement Nike+ editions of the Apple Watch come with a strap that's great for performing activities and workouts. If you have a standard Apple Watch, this strap is a great alternative to the one that comes by default with the Nike+ edition, but at a fraction of the price. View at Amazon

amBand Rugged Metal Bumper Apple Watch G-Shock edition! This strap and case combo makes your Apple Watch look exactly like a G-Shock. It's rugged and has a metallic bumper case that'll protect your Apple Watch. If you want the Casio look and a great deal of protection, you can't go wrong with this one. View at Amazon

Apple Watch Sports Band Simple and original This is the silicone strap that comes by default with an Apple Watch so if you misplaced yours or you just want a different color, you can get one more. This is also a good default option if you want something simple and reliable as it's straight from Apple. View at Amazon

Prosrat Pack of 10 Bands Great deal of variety If you like Apple's default silicone strap and you want multiple colors for the price of one official band from Apple, this is the perfect option. You get a pack of ten bands so you can choose whichever color you like for different occasions and outfits. View at Amazon

Mosonio Jewellery Metal Band For all you ladies out there This one's for all the ladies who are a fan of jewellery and bling. You get a silver-colored metallic strap with gemstones studded on it along with a matching case as well that goes around the dial. If you want your wrist to shine, this is the one to get! View at Amazon

Adepoy Fabric Cloth Band A simple fabric cloth band This is another simplistic band for your Apple Watch made out of fabric and leather. If you want a comfortable strap that looks sober and can fit into all environments, this cloth band can be a good option. View at Amazon

Matte Black Solo Loop Minimalistic and stealthy This is a solo loop made out of silicone so you don't get any adjustment holes. It's comfortable and the matte black color makes it look stealthy and can match with any sort of outfit. View at Amazon

Silicone Magnetic Link Strap One more for formal use Just like the metallic band we mentioned earlier, this magnetic link strap also goes great with formal outfits and blends well in office environments. It looks stylish and the size adjustment mechanism is also simple with just magnets. View at Amazon

Spigen Retro Fit Band Another one for Retro lovers This is another leather strap for all of you who like the vintage and retro look. Spigen is known to make quality accessories and this strap is no exception. If you want a leather strap, you can't go wrong with this one. View at Amazon

These are some of the best Apple Watch bands you can buy in our opinion. We’ve put together an extensive list to make sure there’s something for everyone based on your needs. If you want a comfortable strap that goes well with everything, we would suggest getting the Apple Watch Sports Loop. If you want something a little more elegant, the Milanese loop is a great option. For rugged protection, the Spigen Rugged Armor Pro should be your pick, while if you want the best band for sports and activities, you can get the breathable silicone sports band.