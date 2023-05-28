If you recently invested in one of the new Apple Watches , then you likely are seeking some essential accessories for it. For starters, you could buy Apple Watch bands to match the colorful faces offered by watchOS 9 . Another essential add-on would be a protective case. After all, our wrists are often exposed, and sometimes we inadvertently smash our watches against rough surfaces. And without Apple Care, Apple Watch repairs could cost you almost as much as a brand-new one. That's why you should seriously consider adding a protective layer to your delicate smartwatch. To help you find some great picks, we've highlighted the best Apple Watch cases currently available.

This soft TPU screen protector and cover will add notable shock and scratch resistance to your Apple Watch Series 7 or Series 8. This way, no matter which angle you bump your wrist at, the protective layer will dodge any major harm.

If you're looking for a solid tempered glass screen protector that also adds a touch of vibrancy to the Apple Watch Series 7/8 chassis, this option offers five different colors to pick from.

This is a hard shell that snaps onto the Apple Watch and even comes with a built-in screen protector. It's available in a variety of colors too.

This is a clear case that will show off the color of your Apple Watch while providing basic protection against dings and scratches.

The Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8 have tiny displays. Nonetheless, prying eyes often find a way, and you wouldn't want people to check out your disappointingly low step count. For this reason, you can grab this pack of three privacy screen protectors that will block unwanted eyes. It also includes covers to shield the chassis.

If you tend to smash your Apple Watch Series 7/8 against hard objects, then this option offers two tempered glass screen protectors. As an added bonus, you also get two protective cases for the chassis. Make sure you pick the correct size, 41mm or 45mm, before checking out.

If you're a fan of rugged protection and aggressive looks, the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro is for you. It provides a great deal of protection for your Apple Watch since it's also a case, and the band is also durable.

This is essentially a case for the Apple Watch that also has straps attached to it. It's a great option if you're looking for something durable and rugged.

Our favorite Apple Watch cases

As our list reveals, there are plenty of Apple Watch cases out there. So whether you're looking for something colorful, rugged, private, or shiny, you will find an option or two. Additionally, they're all somewhat affordable cases, making it easy to invest in more than just one of them. Ultimately, using any case is better than wearing your Apple Watch in an unprotected state.

If I personally had to pick one of these cases, I would go for the Spigen case, as the company has a long history of putting out quality accessories. Otherwise, you have other decent options from brands like Supcase and Ailun. Which case is right for you depends on your personal budget, expectations, and needs.