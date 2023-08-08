Apple makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, and they keep improving with each iteration. The latest models were unveiled during Apple’s Far Out event in September 2022, when the company announced the Apple Watch Series 8, a second generation of the Apple Watch SE and a more powerful Apple Watch Ultra. Each of these watches is great in its own way, and the pricing has started getting more attractive thanks to recent offers.

The best part of the Apple Watch is that you don’t need to have the latest model to enjoy tons of amazing features, as we started to see an electrical heart sensor since the launch of Series 4 and blood oxygen measurement since the Series 6. You could even say that any Apple fan might be more than satisfied in 2023 with an Apple Watch Series 7 on their wrist, but then again, most Apple fans want to have the latest model they can afford. This is why we have decided to keep you updated with the best savings available on every new Apple Watch model you can use today.

Best Apple Watch Deals

This list includes the latest deals available for current-gen devices and any other models that are still available in new condition, meaning you won’t find any deals involving second-hand Apple Watch models. The best part is that you can save big bucks while getting the best Apple Watch model that fits your needs and budget.

Apple Watch Series 7 $299 $399 Save $100 The Apple Watch Series 7 is still one of the best Apple Watches you can get in 2023, as it comes with an effective and accurate activity tracker, heart rate monitor, sleep monitoring, and up to 35 percent savings on select models. And the best part is that you can still get one for as low as $329 with LTE support. $484 at Amazon $299 at Walmart

Midnight Apple Watch SE 2 $219 $249 Save $30 Normally selling for $249, the already affordable Apple Watch SE Gen 2 is now more attractive thanks to the latest 12 percent savings. This model now starts at $219, and you get an excellent smartwatch you can use as a backup device or for your kids. $219 at Amazon $219 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 8 Graphite $629 $699 Save $70 The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with the best features Apple has to offer. It comes with an accurate fitness tracker, Blood Oxygen, and ECG apps. We also get an always-on Retina Display, water resistance, in case you’re up for an occasional swim. Offers start at $329, and you will find savings that go up to 18 percent. $399 at Amazon $629 at Amazon - 2

Apple Watch Ultra The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s best and toughest option, perfect for athletes, outdoor adventurers, and people who aren’t afraid of getting down and dirty. It has a strong build, up to 36 hours of battery life, a corrosion-resistant titanium case, advanced health sensors, crash detection, and more to keep you ready for everything. Get yours now for $780 with up to $19 savings. $780 at Amazon

FAQ

Q: When can you get the best savings on a new Apple Watch?

This is the best moment to take advantage of great offers applied to the current iteration of the Apple Watch, as we’re inching closer to the possible launch of a new Apple Watch Series 9 and who knows what more. Indeed, you will also find great savings during Black Friday, Amazon’s Prime Day, and close to the holidays.

Q: Where can you get the best savings?

Amazon is probably the best place to score hot deals on Apple Products, as these ordinarily last longer. You will also find great savings at Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers. And don’t worry if you miss out on a specific deal, as they tend to reappear after a couple of weeks.

Q: How can you tell if it’s a good deal?

The Apple Watch deals usually get you $49 to $50 in instant savings on the latest models, so anything above that makes it a killer deal. For instance, you can now score $70 savings on the Apple Watch Series 8, but we expect Apple to launch a new iteration of the Apple Watch next month. And if you want better savings, you can also consider going for previous models, which may give you more than $100 in savings if you’re lucky.