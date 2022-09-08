These are the Best Apple Watch SE 2 Deals in 2022

During its Far Out event, the Cupertino firm revealed the great Apple Watch SE 2. Its launch was along with that of the iPhone 14 line, Apple Watch Series 8, and AirPods Pro 2. These new wearables are compatible with older Apple Watch bands — so if you’re upgrading, you won’t necessarily need to invest in new bands. The upgraded Apple Watch SE retains the affordable pricing customers know and love. However, it comes packed with the Apple S8 SoC — which powers the Series 8 model. Nonetheless, you will still miss out on some higher-end features. These include Always-On Display (AOD), ECG, Blood-Oxygen monitoring, and other premium offerings. Despite that, it’s a solid wearable for those on a more limited budget. After all, it still supports continuity and ecosystem features, fitness tracking, calling and messaging, etc. It’s just a slightly watered-down edition. These are the best Apple Watch SE 2 deals.

Best Apple Watch SE 2 Deals: Retailers

Apple Online Store

As you’d expect, the Apple Watch SE 2 is available on the company’s own online store. Through the Apple Online Store you get to choose the finish and band. The Apple Watch Studio remains an exclusive that allows you to customize the watch finish/band combination before completing the purchase.

Best Buy

If Best Buy is your retailer of choice, the Apple Watch SE 2 is also available on for purchase there. Expectedly, Best Buy will deliver the watch to your doorstep. Though, you miss out on the Apple Watch Studio and its personalizations.

Amazon

Similarly, Amazon also has the Apple Watch SE 2 on sale. You can find it in all finishes, but you won’t be able to use the Apple Watch Studio.

We will update this article once we spot other deals. If you find one that you like, though, claim it before it expires or goes out of stock.

Which Apple Watch SE 2 color will you go for, and why? Let us know in the comments section below.