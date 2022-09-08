These are the Best Apple Watch Series 8 Deals right now in 2022

In addition to the iPhone 14 and the Pro models, Apple also announced a trio of new watches at its “Far Out” event. As expected, we got the latest Apple Watch Series 8, a more rugged-looking Apple Watch Ultra, and a new affordable model dubbed the Apple Watch SE. All these watches look great on paper, but we’ll find out soon if they deserve a spot in our best Apple watch collection.

Unlike the new iPhones, the new smartwatches are already up for grabs, meaning you can order one right now and be one of the first ones to receive it. In this post, we’ll take a quick look at the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals for those who are interested in buying the regular variant of the watch:

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The new Apple Watch Series 8 is available to purchase in two sizes — 41mm and 45mm, both of which come with either aluminum or stainless steel finish. The new watch starts at $399 for the GPS and $499 for the cellular version. You can visit the links mentioned below to find the best prices for this watch online right now:

Apple Store

Apple’s online store continues to remain one of the best places to buy all Apple products. The new Apple Watch Series 8 is also available to purchase from Apple’s online store in all sizes and finishes. The best thing about buying it directly from Apple is that you can either it delivered to your doorstep or pick it up yourself from the nearest Apple store. Apple is currently offering three months of Apple Fitness+ with each purchase of Series 8 smartwatches. Additionally, you can also trade in your existing Apple Watch to get up to $150 in credit.

Apple Watch Series 8 While purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 8 directly from the company's online store, you can choose to either pay the full amount upfront or opt for a 24-months installment. Buy from Apple

Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 8 is also available on Amazon. You can pre-order the watch right now and get it delivered when it goes on sale on September 16. Amazon isn’t offering any discounts on the new watch but we suggest you keep an eye on this listing as Amazon products are frequently discounted throughout the year.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also carrying the new Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch. In fact, this particular retailer has a lot of finishes on offer for both the GPS as well as Cellular models. Unlike Amazon, Best Buy is offering a free Apple Fitness+ subscription with each purchase of this watch. In fact, you get four months of Apple Fitness+, which is better than Apple’s three months bundle on its online store. You also get the option to trade in your existing Apple Watch to save some money on your purchase.

We’ll continue to scout the market for more deals and add them to this post once they are made available. In the meantime, you can browse through some of the best bands and cases to figure out ways to customize your Apple Watch.