The Apple Watch Series 9 is here, arriving alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series. While it looks very similar to Apple's previous watch, it has some notable upgrades under the hood, including a faster processor and a brighter screen. Since it is the same design, all the same watch bands that worked on previous models work with the new one, which means there's a myriad of options if you want to change the look of your Apple Watch.
To help you narrow your search, we've rounded up some of our favorite options so you can choose something that looks and feels just right. Most of these come in both 41mm and 45mm sizes, but you'll have to make sure you're picking the right size for your model. We'll also note if any of them are only available in one size.
Apple Sport LoopEditor's choice
The Apple Sport Loop band is a great everyday fit for the Apple Watch. It uses a nylon band that looks good without getting uncomfortable while exercising. It comes in a few colors you can choose from, too.
Apple FineWoven Apple Watch BandPremium pick
This premium Apple Watch band is made using 68% recycled material, but it still looks and feels premium. It comes in three color options, but all are very subdued and stylish. It's also available in both band sizes.
Modal Nylon (Apple Watch)Best value$16 $20 Save $4
If the official Apple bands are too expensive, the Modal Nylon band is a great option to complement the Apple Watch Series 9 on a budget. It has a simple, clean look that's also comfortable and subdued enough for any situation.
Nike Sport BandBest for exercise
If you're using your Apple Watch for exercise, the Nike Sport Band is a great option to stay more comfortable. The rubber design makes it more breathable and durable to sweat.
Platinum Stainless Steel (Apple Watch)Premium metal$32 $40 Save $8
If you want a premium band, it's hard to top the feeling of stainless steel, and this band from Platinum gives you exactly that. It comes in a few colors, depending on the size, but all of them feel great. It's not great for sports, though.
Supcase UB Pro Wristband Case for Apple WatchPromoted pick
If you want a new band and some protection for your Apple Watch, the Supcase UB Pro is a great option. It gives you a ruggedized case and wrist straps that match the look of the case.
Apple Pride Edition Sport BandShow your colors
Apple's Pride Edition Band celebrates pride with a colorful design featuring colored sprinkles on a white background. It's fun without being overly flashy, and it's great for exercise.
Maledan Stretchy Band 10-packChange up your style
This pack includes 10 bands with very different looks so you can change up your style to match different outfits and moods. There are also four different bundles with different colors included, in case some of the options don't suit your style.
Marge PlusComfy metal band$13 $14 Save $1
The Marge Plus band for the Apple Watch offers a premium metal mesh design that still feels comfortable and relatively light compared to a typical link band. It also uses a magnetic clasp so it's easy to put on and remove, and it comes in a few colors.
Amsky Floral Pattern Band 3-Pack for Apple WatchUnique look
Looking for something more unique? This pack of three Apple Watch Bands features floral patterns on three different earth tones, making for a style that's both subdued and appealing. The three colors also let you match them with different outfits as you please.
Casetify Genuine Leather WatchbandLeather strap
Leather is a material many are drawn to for the premium feeling and look, and this Casetify watch band provides that, along with plenty of customization. The band itself comes in nine colors, and the buckle has four, and they can be mixed and matched to your liking.
Hermés Toile H Band for Apple WatchSuper premium
Have money to spare? The Hermés Toile H Band for the Apple Watch costs an eye-watering $349 made of woven warn for a soft and comfortable feeling and a stylish look. Is it worth the price? Maybe not for most people, but it's not made for most people.
Best bands for the Apple Watch Series 9: Final thoughts
There's no shortage of options when it comes to picking the right style for your Apple Watch. Plenty of companies are offering all different kinds of styles, but really, Apple's original Sport Loop band is probably one of the better options. It looks good, and it's comfortable enough to wear in basically any situation. Plus, you can choose from a few different styles. If you're looking for something more affordable, the Modal Nylon watch band is also a great option, though you don't have much say when it comes to customization.
If you haven't bought your own Apple Watch Series 9 yet, you can do so using the link below. However, it's a good idea to protect your watch, too, so be sure to check out the best cases for the Apple Watch Series 9 to go along with your purchase.
Apple Watch Series 9
The new Apple Watch Series 9 includes an all-new Apple S9 chip, a brighter display, watchOS 10, and a whole bunch of other new features like Double Tap and on-device Siri that works without internet.