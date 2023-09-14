The Apple Watch Series 9 is here, arriving alongside the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series. While it looks very similar to Apple's previous watch, it has some notable upgrades under the hood, including a faster processor and a brighter screen. Since it is the same design, all the same watch bands that worked on previous models work with the new one, which means there's a myriad of options if you want to change the look of your Apple Watch.

To help you narrow your search, we've rounded up some of our favorite options so you can choose something that looks and feels just right. Most of these come in both 41mm and 45mm sizes, but you'll have to make sure you're picking the right size for your model. We'll also note if any of them are only available in one size.