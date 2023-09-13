Apple just revealed the Apple Watch Series 9 earlier this week, and with it comes an upgraded S9 chipset for faster performance, a brighter display, and new features like Double Tap and on-device Siri. If you're rocking an older Apple Watch, it's a very tempting upgrade, but you'll also want to make sure your new watch can last as long as possible. For that, you'll probably want a case to protect the Apple Watch Series 9.
We've rounded up a few great options for you here, from the more basic cases to rugged ones, and some that even include a screen protector. Whatever you're looking for, we've got you covered.
OtterBox All Day Case for Apple WatchEditor's choice
Casetify Impact Case for Apple WatchPremium pick
Misxi Apple 2-Pack Case for Apple WatchBest value
Supcase UB Pro Wristband Case for Apple WatchPromoted pick
Spigen Thin Fit Case for Apple WatchSuper slim case
OtterBox All Day Case for Apple WatchEditor's choice$12 $25 Save $13
The OtterBox All Day Case is a great option for protecting your Apple Watch Series 9. It has a durable design that's not too bulky, and it even comes in a slew of colors.
Casetify Impact Case for Apple WatchPremium pick
Casetify makes some fantastic cases for Apple devices, and the Impact case for the Apple Watch provides solid protection combined with a premium look. It's sleek and stylish, but it still offers great protection, and some of the color options look really fancy.
Misxi Apple 2-Pack Case for Apple WatchBest value$10 $11 Save $1
If you want cheap protection, you can't get much cheaper than this. This pack includes two cases that even have a built-in screen protector, so you don't scratch your Apple Watch by accident. Considering the price, you're getting insane value here.
Supcase UB Pro Wristband Case for Apple WatchPromoted pick
In partnership with Supcase
Want hardcore protection for your watch? The Supcase UB Pro offers a rugged design to keep your Apple Watch Series 9 intact, and it even includes the watch bands to match, including a few different color options.
Spigen Thin Fit Case for Apple WatchSuper slim case$15 $18 Save $3
Providing basic protection for the Apple Watch, the Spigen Thin Fit case doesn't add bulk to your watch while preventing scratches and scuffs. The thin design makes it a great fit for everyone without sacrificing the design of the watch itself.
Tiorecime 20-pack Case for Apple WatchSwap them out
Want to change up your style? This pack of 20 cases for the Apple Watch includes a ton of different colors, so you can wear whichever suits your mood on a given day. Plus, each cover also doubles as a screen protector, so you can prevent scratches on your screen.
Spigen Tough Armor Pro Metal Case for Apple WatchBest rugged case$35 $45 Save $10
The best protection comes at a price, and the Spigen Tough Armor Pro metal isn't cheap. But the bulky metal design make this an easy choice if you want to make absolutely sure nothing will ever happen to your watch. However, it only fits 45mm models.
Keepamor 2-in-1 Case for Apple WatchBudget, but tough$7 $10 Save $3
If you don't want to spend a lot on tough protection, the Keepamor 2-in-1 case and screen protector set gives you all-around coverage for the Apple Watch Series 9 while also coming in a few colors to choose from.
Best cases for Apple Watch Series 9: Final thoughts
With all of these options, you're bound to find a case you like for the Apple Watch Series 9. Out of these, the OtterBox All Day Case provides the best balance of protection and cost. It's got a fairly sleek design that comes in a few color options, but it still provides great protection for your watch and it's relatively affordable. If you want to save a bit more money, the Misxy 2-pack of cases is also a great choice, as the cases are still fairly sleek and even include a screen protector, so you shouldn't have to buy a new one any time soon.
If you haven't yet, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 using the links below. Much like previous iterations, it's one of the best smartwatches on the market, though it's really only a good option if you have an iPhone, like the new iPhone 15.
Apple Watch Series 9
The new Apple Watch Series 9 promises more performance and a brighter screen, plus it has new features like Double Tap. The design is unchanged, though, so cases for the previous version still fit.