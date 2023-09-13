We've rounded up a few great options for you here, from the more basic cases to rugged ones, and some that even include a screen protector. Whatever you're looking for, we've got you covered.

Apple just revealed the Apple Watch Series 9 earlier this week, and with it comes an upgraded S9 chipset for faster performance, a brighter display, and new features like Double Tap and on-device Siri. If you're rocking an older Apple Watch, it's a very tempting upgrade, but you'll also want to make sure your new watch can last as long as possible. For that, you'll probably want a case to protect the Apple Watch Series 9.

If you don't want to spend a lot on tough protection, the Keepamor 2-in-1 case and screen protector set gives you all-around coverage for the Apple Watch Series 9 while also coming in a few colors to choose from.

The best protection comes at a price, and the Spigen Tough Armor Pro metal isn't cheap. But the bulky metal design make this an easy choice if you want to make absolutely sure nothing will ever happen to your watch. However, it only fits 45mm models.

Want to change up your style? This pack of 20 cases for the Apple Watch includes a ton of different colors, so you can wear whichever suits your mood on a given day. Plus, each cover also doubles as a screen protector, so you can prevent scratches on your screen.

Providing basic protection for the Apple Watch, the Spigen Thin Fit case doesn't add bulk to your watch while preventing scratches and scuffs. The thin design makes it a great fit for everyone without sacrificing the design of the watch itself.

Want hardcore protection for your watch? The Supcase UB Pro offers a rugged design to keep your Apple Watch Series 9 intact, and it even includes the watch bands to match, including a few different color options.

If you want cheap protection, you can't get much cheaper than this. This pack includes two cases that even have a built-in screen protector, so you don't scratch your Apple Watch by accident. Considering the price, you're getting insane value here.

Casetify makes some fantastic cases for Apple devices, and the Impact case for the Apple Watch provides solid protection combined with a premium look. It's sleek and stylish, but it still offers great protection, and some of the color options look really fancy.

The OtterBox All Day Case is a great option for protecting your Apple Watch Series 9. It has a durable design that's not too bulky, and it even comes in a slew of colors.

Best cases for Apple Watch Series 9: Final thoughts

With all of these options, you're bound to find a case you like for the Apple Watch Series 9. Out of these, the OtterBox All Day Case provides the best balance of protection and cost. It's got a fairly sleek design that comes in a few color options, but it still provides great protection for your watch and it's relatively affordable. If you want to save a bit more money, the Misxy 2-pack of cases is also a great choice, as the cases are still fairly sleek and even include a screen protector, so you shouldn't have to buy a new one any time soon.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the Apple Watch Series 9 using the links below. Much like previous iterations, it's one of the best smartwatches on the market, though it's really only a good option if you have an iPhone, like the new iPhone 15.