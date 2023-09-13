Apple just launched its Watch Series 9 during its September event, bringing exciting changes like an upgraded display and a new and more powerful SiP and UWB. While the overall design remains the same, lots of changes have been made to the experience with watchOS 10 adding new features like Smart Stack, Name Drop, and a new Double Tap feature that will allow users to use gestures to create inputs on the watch without physically touching it.

The Watch Series 9 will come in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and will be available in aluminum and stainless steel. In addition, Apple will also make a Hermès variant available as well. When it comes to pricing, the base model will start at $399, while the steel model will start at $749. If you want to go with something a little more luxurious, you can splurge on the Hermès model that will start at $1249. Right now is the perfect time to buy if you've been looking to upgrade your Apple Watch or if this is your first time purchasing one.

While you can purchase it for retail, it's always better to get a good deal on the watch, and while things are still early in the process, these are some of the best preorder deals we've found so far. Of course, be sure to check back as we will continue to update this list as more merchants begin to populate their shelves with the Apple Watch Series 9. If you're looking for a larger Apple Watch, we've also rounded up some of the best Watch Ultra 2 preorder deals as well.

AT&T AT&T does not have a preorder page available right now but does currently have an offer that will allow customers to save $300 off an Apple Watch when ordering two. Furthermore, the carrier will offer financing that will allow you to pay off the device with monthly payments. See at AT&T

Best Buy Best Buy now has preorders available for the Apple Watch Series 9 in both aluminum and stainless steel. While the retailer isn't offering any special discounts on the watch, it is providing four months of Apple Fitness+ for free with the purchase of the device. Furthermore, you can also take advantage of financing offers when using a Best Buy credit card. See at Best Buy

Amazon Amazon now has preorders available for the Apple Watch Series 9 in aluminum, with both the Wi-Fi model and Cellular models. While the retailer isn't offering any special discounts on the watch, it is providing financing offers when using a its store card. See at Amazon

Verizon Verizon does not have a preorder page available right now, so we will have to update this page as soon as it goes live. However, much like its other devices, the carrier will offer financing that will allow you to pay off the device with monthly payments. See at Verizon